ຜູ້ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເປີດ​ເຜີຍພາກ​ສ່ວນຕ່າງໆ​ອີກຂອງເອກະສານທາງກົດໝາຍທີ່ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ ຫລື FBI ໄດ້ຍື່ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຫດຜົນໃນການຮັບປະກັນໃຫ້​ມີໃບສັ່ງຄົ້ນບ້ານ​ພັກ ມາ-ອາ​-ລາ​ໂກຂອງ ອະດີດປະ ທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດານັ້ນຕື່ມ​ອີກ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການຈັດການຂອງ​ທ່ານກັບເອກະສານລັບ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານ ອອກຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວໄປ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ 2021.

ພາກສ່ວນດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຂອງເອກະສານຢັ້ງຢືນ ທີ່ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກນັກສືບສວນໄດ້ສົ່ງໝາຍ​ຮຽກຂອງສານໃຫ້ອົງການທ​ຣຳ, ບໍລິສັດຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ໃນວັນທີ 24 ມິຖຸນາ, ຊຶ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາຮູບພາບຈາກວິດີໂອ ແລະຮູບຖ່າຍຈາກກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບຫ້ອງເກັບຮັກສາເອ​ກະ​ສານນັ້ນ ໃນບ້ານ​ພັກ​ຕາກ​ອາ​ກາດ ທີ່ມີກ່ອງເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເອ​ກະ​ສານລັບ ຫລາຍສິບກ່ອງ. ເອກະສານຢັ້ງຢືນນັ້ນກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ມອບເຄື່ອງ​ບັນ​ທຶກ ຫລື ຮາດໄດ​ຣທີ່ມີວິດີໂອຂອງ​ກ້ອງວົງ​ຈອນ​ປິດໃນວັນທີ 6 ກໍລະກົດເພື່ອຕອບສະ​ໜອງຕາມ​ໝາຍ​ຮຽກ​ຂອງສານ.​

ອົງ​ການ FBI ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມ​ໃບສັ່ງຄົ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ບ້ານ​ພັກມາ-ອາ​-ລາ​ໂກໃນວັນທີ 8 ສິງຫາ, ຍຶດເອ​ກະ​ສານໄດ້ເກືອບຮອດ 13,000 ລາຍການ, ລວມທັງບັນທຶກລັບ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ສະ​ບັບ.

FBI ກໍາລັງສືບສວນການກະທໍາຜິດທາງອາຍາທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ ກັບການເກັບຮັກສາບັນທຶກປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງ​ທ່ານທ​ຣຳ, ລວມທັງການລະເມີດກົດ ຫມາຍວ່າດ້ວຍການສືບລັບ ແລະການຂັດຂວາງຂະ​ບວນຍຸຕິທໍາ.

ການສືບສວນຂອງ FBI ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກຜູ້ ພິພາກສາລັດຖະບານກາງໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ພິເສດ ແລະຫ້າມເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ນໍາໃຊ້ບັນທຶກເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ, ລວມທັງເອກະ ສານລັບ.

ກະ​ຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາກ່າວວ່າຕົນຈະອຸທອນຕໍ່ຄໍາຕັດສິນຂອງສານ ໂດຍຜູ້ພິພາກສາອາຍ​ລີນ ແຄນ​ນັນ (Aileen Cannon) ເວັ້ນເສຍແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງເອກະສານລັບ​ນັ້ນ ຄືນໃຫມ່ ແລະຫ້າມ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ພິເສດບໍ່​ໃຫ້ເບິ່ງມັນ. ກະ​ຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ໃຫ້ເວ​ລາ​ແກ່ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແຄ​ນ​ນັນຮອດວັນພະຫັດ ເພື່ອອອກ ໃບ​ສັ່ງ "ໃຫ້​ຮັກ​ສາ” ຄໍາສັ່ງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ເປັນ​ບາງ​ສ່ວນ “ໄວ້ຊົ່ວຄາວ".

ກະ​ຊວງຍຸຕິທໍາແລະທີມງານທາງດ້ານກົດຫມາຍຂອງທ່ານທ​ຣຳ ແຕ່​ລະ​ຄົນໄດ້ສະເຫນີ ຜູ້ທີ່ຈະເປັນເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ພິເສດສອງ​ຄົນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

A U.S. federal judge has unsealed further portions of the legal document the FBI submitted justifying its reasons to secure a search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of its investigation of his handling of classified documents after he left the White House in January 2021.

The portions of the affidavit that were unsealed Tuesday shows investigators served a subpoena on the Trump Organization, the ex-president’s company, on June 24 demanding any video footage and photographs from the surveillance cameras located near a storage room in the resort where dozens of boxes filled with classified material. The affidavit says the Trump Organization handed over a hard drive with the surveillance footage on July 6 in response to the subpoena.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago on August 8, seizing nearly 13,000 items, including more than 100 classified records.

The FBI is investigating several possible criminal offenses in connection with Trump’s retention of presidential records, including a potential violation of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

The FBI investigation suffered a setback last week after a federal judge ordered the appointment of a special master and temporarily barred agents from using the records, including classified documents.

The Justice Department has said it would appeal the ruling by Judge Aileen Cannon unless she allows agents to regain access to the classified documents and bars the special master from viewing them. The department has given Cannon until Thursday to issue a “partial stay” of her order.

The Justice Department and the Trump legal team have each proposed two candidates to serve as special master.