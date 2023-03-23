ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງໃນລັດນິວຢອກ ໄດ້ອອກຄໍາສັ່ງໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ທະນາຄານກາງຂອງອີຣ່ານແລະຜູ້ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ​ຄົນ​ກາງ​ໃນຢູໂຣບ ຈ່າຍເງິນຈໍານວນ 1.68 ຕື້ໂດລາ ແກ່ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວທະຫານທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານໃນປີ 1983 ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດລົດ​ໃສ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານມາຣີນສະຫະລັດ ໃນປະເທດເລບານອນ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ​ເຂດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂລເຣັດຕ້າ ເພຣັສກາ (Loretta Preska) ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນປີ 2019 ກົດໝາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການກັບທະນາຄານມາກາຊີ (Markazi), ເຊິ່ງເປັນທະນາຄານກາງຂອງອີຣ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມ​ຄຸ້ມ​ກັນຈາກການດໍາເນີນຄະດີ, ທີ່ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ຈະ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ການ​ຈ່າຍ​ຄ່າ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໂດຍ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ທີ່ສະໜອງເຄື່ອງສະໜຸນຕ່າງໆໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ.

ການຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ຍັງ​ລະ​ບຸ​ຊື່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ Clearstream Banking SA ເຊິ່ງມີສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ໃນປະເທດລຸກຊໍາເບີກ, ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ກຳ​ກັບ​ນຳຊັບສິນ ໃນບັນຊີຂອງລູກຄ້າ. ບໍລິສັດ Deutsche Boerse AG ເຊິ່ງເປັນບໍລິສັດແມ່ ຂອງ Clearstream ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາກໍາລັງພິຈາລະນາທີ່ຈະຂໍອຸທອນ ຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ບໍລິສັດ Deutsche Boerse ກ່າວວ່າ ທະນາຄານ Clearstream ຈະ “ຊັ່ງ ຊາເບິ່ງຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ແລະຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງທັງໝົດ” ໂດຍຈະປະຕິບັດໃຫ້ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ທາງກົດໝາຍ ແລະຕາມລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ ໃນການຈັດການກັບເງິນເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

March 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New York ordered Iran's central bank and a European intermediary on Wednesday to pay out $1.68 billion to family members of troops killed in the 1983 car bombing of the U.S. Marine Corps barracks in Lebanon.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said a 2019 federal law stripped Bank Markazi, the Iran central bank, of sovereign immunity from the lawsuit, which sought to enforce a judgment against Iran for providing material support to the attackers.

The lawsuit also names Luxembourg-based Clearstream Banking SA, which is holding the assets in a client account. Clearstream parent company Deutsche Boerse AG said on Wednesday that it is considering appealing against the decision.

Clearstream will "weigh all relevant interests and responsibilities" and comply with its legal and regulatory obligations in handling the funds, Deutsche Boerse said.