ສານສະຫະລັດ ຂັດຂວາງ ຄຳສັ່ງລືບຊື່ WeChat ຈາກຮ້ານຂາຍແອັບ

ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງ ກະຊວງການຄ້າ ຈາກການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ ບໍລິສັດ Apple Inc ແລະ Alphabet Inc ຂອງ Google ລຶບຊື່ app WeChat ທີ່ຈີນເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ເພື່ອດາວໂຫລດ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາລໍແລລ ບີເລີ ໃນນະຄອນແຊນແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນການທີ່ ບັນດາຜູ້ໃຊ້ WeChat ຍືນຟ້ອງ “ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄຳຖາມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງ ນໍ້າໜັກການອ້າງບົດເພີ້ມເຕີມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂໍ້ທຳອິດແລະຄວາມກໍ້າເກິ່ງຂອງ ຄວາມຍາກລຳບາກທີ່ເຫັນພ້ອມແກ່ຜູ້ຍືນຟ້ອງ.”

ໃນວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກະຊວງການຄ້າໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງ ໂດຍອ້າງໃສ່ພື້ນຖານໃນ ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈຶ່ງຫ້າມໃຊ້ app

ຈາກບັນດາຮ້ານ app ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ Tencent Holdings ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ແລະກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໄດ້ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທ່ານນາງ Beeler ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງນີ້.

ໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນຂອງການພົວພັນ Beeler ຍັງໄດ້ຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງຂອງກະຊວງ ການຄ້າ ທີ່ອາດຈະຂັດຂວາງການຊື້ຂາຍ WeChat ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະ ຫລຸດຄະແນນການໃຊ້ເວັບໄຊແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ໃຊ້ຢູ່ສະຫະລັດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. ກະ ຊວງການຄ້າສະຫະລັດບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຕໍ່ຄຳເວົ້າໃນທັນທີ.

Wechat ສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວມີຜູ້ໃຊ້ຢູ່ 19 ລ້ານຄົນເປັນປະຈໍາ ໃນແຕ່ລະມືຶ້ຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະບໍລິສັດ Apptopia ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນຕົ້ນເດືອນ ສິງຫາ. ເປັນທີ່ນິຍົມລະຫວ່າງພວກນັກສຶກສາຈີນ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນປະ ເທດຈີນ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳພັນດ້ານທຸລະກິດ ສ່ວນໂຕຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຈີນ.

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳກ່າວວ່າ ຂັດຂວາງຕໍ່ຄຳສັ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ “ມີຄວາມຫງຸດງິດ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການພິຈາລະນາຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່ຢູ່ທີ່ເດີມກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຈະຖະແຫຼງ ໃຫ້ດີທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະເທດ.” ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງ Bee-ler ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫລັກຖານທົ່ວໄປກ່ຽວກັບການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ພົວພັນກັບຈີນ (ດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ) ເປັນທີ່ພິຈາລະນາເຖິງຫລັກຖານໂດຍສະເພາະກ່ຽວກັບ WeChat ເປັນທີ່ພໍ ປານກາງ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ “ກົດລະບຽບ ຊຶ່ງລືບລ້າງຊ່ອງທາງຄົມມະນາຄົມປາດສະ ຈາກການທົດແທນ ແບກຫາມຢ່າງໜັກທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າຄຳຖະແຫຼງ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຈຳ ເປັນເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງລັດຖະບານໄປໜ້າ.

A U.S. judge early Sunday blocked the Commerce Department from requiring Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to remove Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat for downloads by late Sunday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco said in an order that WeChat users who filed a lawsuit "have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment claim [and] the balance of hardships tips in the plaintiffs' favor."

On Friday, the Commerce Department had issued an order citing national security grounds to block the app from U.S. app stores owned by Tencent Holdings, and the Justice Department had urged Beeler not to block the order.

Beeler's preliminary injunction also blocked the Commerce order that would have barred other transactions with WeChat in the United States that could have degraded the site's usability for current U.S. users. The U.S. Commerce Department did not immediately comment.

WeChat has had an average of 19 million daily active users in the United States, analytics firms Apptopia said in early August. It is popular among Chinese students, Americans living in China and some Americans who have personal or business relationships in China.

The Justice Department said blocking the order would "frustrate and displace the president's determination of how best to address threats to national security." But Beeler said, "while the general evidence about the threat to national security related to China (regarding technology and mobile technology) is considerable, the specific evidence about WeChat is modest."

She added, "The regulation — which eliminates a channel of communication without any apparent substitutes — burdens substantially more speech than is necessary to further the government's significant interest."