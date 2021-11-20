ນັກຂ່າວ ສະຫະລັດ ລວມຕົວກັບຄອບຄົວອີກຄັ້ງ ຫຼັງຈາກຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວ ອອກຈາກຄຸກ ມຽນມາ

ນັກຂ່າວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານ ແດນນີ ເຟັນສເຕີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດບ້ານໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແລ້ວເພື່ອລວມຕົວ ກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຫວັ່ນໄຫວ ຫຼັງຈາກຖືກຂັງຄຸກ 6 ເດືອນ ໃນປະເທດ ມຽນມາ ທີ່ຖືກປົກຄອງໂດຍທະຫານ. ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ການກັບບ້ານຂອງທ່ານເປັນສິ່ງ “ທີ່ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າມາດົນນານ.” ນັກຂ່າວການທູດອະວຸໂສຂອງວີໂອເອ ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ມັນເປັນການລວມຕົວກັບຄອບຄົວຢ່າງຊາບຊຶ້ງຫວັ່ນໄຫວສຳລັບນັກຂ່າວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທ່ານ ແດນນີ ເຟັນສເຕີ, 6 ເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກຖືກກັກຂັງຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງໂດຍລັດຖະບານທະຫານໃນ ມຽນມາ, ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ຈັກໃນອະດີດວ່າ ພະມ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຣສ໌ ເຟັນສເຕີ, ແມ່ຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີຄຳຊິເວົ້າ, ນີ້ແມ່ນມະຫັດສະຈັນຫຼາຍ.”

ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກລາວໄດ້ຮັບອະໄພຍະໂທດ ແລະ ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວຈາກຄຸກ, ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ ກໍມີປະຕິກິ ລິຍາດັ່ງນີ້.

ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ, ນັກຂ່າວ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ມັນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າມາດົນນານ. ມັນແມ່ນວັນ, ມັນແມ່ນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈິນຕະນາການຢ່າງແຮງມາດົນຫຼາຍ. ມັນຫຼາຍກວ່າທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈິນຕະນາການ.”

ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິບັດທີ່ບໍ່ດີຕໍ່ຮ່າງ ກາຍ ຫຼື ເຮັດໃຫ້ອຶດຫິວຢູ່ໃນຄຸກ. ລາວຖືກຈັບສຳລັບການລາຍງານຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາຂອງການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະ ຫານໂດຍທະຫານໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ 11 ຄົນ ແລະ ຈັບກຸມ 8,000 ຄົນໃນລະຫວ່າງການປາບປາມ ທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ ໃນປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເອເຊຍຕາ ເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຖືກກັກຂັງຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງລາວ.

ທ່ານ ແດນນີ ເຟັສເຕີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໃຊ້ເວລາເພື່ອສະຫຼອງ ແລະ ໃຊ້ເວລາກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ກໍຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕັ້ງອົກຕັ້ງໃຈໃສ່ຄົນອື່ນໆທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ນັກຂ່າວເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ລວມທັງນັກໂທດທີ່ມີຄວາມເຫັນທາງການເມືອງໃນ ມຽນ ມາ ແລະ ບ່ອນອື່ນໆ.”

ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດລັດ ນິວຢອກ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາກັບອະດີດນັກການທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ບິລ ຣິເຈີດສັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປ ມຽນມາ ເພື່ອພົບກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳລະດັບສູງຂອງລັດຖະບານທະຫານ. ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດສັນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີທີ່ລາວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວ.

ທ່ານ ບິລ ຣິເຈີດສັນ ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ທຳຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ ແລະ ບັນ ຫາຢາວັກຊີນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່າມັນມີການເຈລະຈາບາງອັນກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່, ແລະ ເວລານັ້ນແມ່ນຕອນທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກົດດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານ ແດນນີ. ແລະ ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ທຳການຕົກລົງກັນ.”

ທ່ານ ຣິເຈີດສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່ານັກຂ່າວແມ່ນມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະຖືກຈັບມາລົງ ໂທດໂດຍລັດຖະບານຜະເດັດການ ແລະ ຄວນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເອົາໃຈໃສ່ ແລະ ປົກປ້ອງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ບິລ ຣິເຈີດສັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄວນປົກປ້ອງນັກໂທດການເມືອງ ແລະ ໂຕປະກັນທຸກຄົນ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າວ່ານັກຂ່າວທົ່ວໄປມີຄວາມສ່ຽງກວ່າເກົ່າຢູ່ທຸກຫົນແຫ່ງ, ບໍ່ເພງແຕ່ຢູ່ເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ອາເມ ຣິກາ ລາຕິນ ສຳລັບການລາຍງານຂ່າວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນຜິດ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ເຟັນສເຕີ ໄດ້ຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນຫຼັງຈາກຖືກຕັດສິນເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາໃນ ມຽນ ມາ ສຳລັບການປຸກລະດົມ, ການຄົບຄ້າສະມາຄົມຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ລະເມີດກົດລະບຽບວີຊາ. ແລະ ການປ່ອຍຕົວຂອງລາວໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນພຽງນຶ່ງວັນກ່ອນທີ່ລາວຈະປະເຊີນກັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະ ການປຸກລະດົມຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວຖືກຂັງຄຸກຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດ.

ແຕ່ທຸກໆການຕັດສິນໂທດພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານທະຫານແມ່ນໂດຍພາລະການຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ, ​ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນັກຂ່າວອິດສະຫຼະ ມຽນມາ ທ່ານນາງ ເອ ແຈນ ແນງ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເອ ແຈນ ແນງ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໃຫຍ່ ສຽງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ພະມ້າ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນສິ່ງແວດ ລ້ອມນີ້ໃນ ມຽນມາ, ມັນບໍ່ມີລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ. ກົດໝາຍແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງພວກນາຍພົນ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກເຮັດ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ສົນໃຈ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນເຫດຜົນພື້ນຖານ.”

ມັນມີພາບທີ່ມີຄວາມສຸກຫຼາຍກວ່າ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວຂອງຜູ້ປະທ້ວງປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງໄດ້ໄປລວມກັນຢູ່ອ້ອມຄຸກ, ໂດຍຫວັງວ່າຄົນຮັກຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປັນນຶ່ງຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ລັດຖະບານທະຫານຂອງ ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ສັນຍາທີ່ຈະປ່ອຍຕົວ ພາຍໃຕ້ການກົດດັນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຈາກສາກົນ.

American journalist Danny Fenster has arrived back home in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family after six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar. Fenster told reporters his homecoming had been a "long time coming." VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

An emotional family reunion for American journalist Danny Fenster, six months after being wrongfully detained by the military junta in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma.

“I have no words, this is amazing."

A day after he was pardoned and released from prison, Fenster had this reaction.

“It’s a long time coming, you know. It’s a day, it’s a moment I’ve been imagining so intensely for so long, it surpasses everything I imagined.”

Fenster told reporters he was not physically mistreated or starved in jail. He was arrested for covering the aftermath of the military coup in February, which has led to the deaths of 11-hundred civilians and the arrests of 8,000 during the brutal crackdown in the Southeast Asian nation.

Fenster said those who are still wrongfully detained are on his mind

“So, I’m going to take time to celebrate and spend time with my family. And then, you know, continue concentrating on all the other (wrongfully detained individuals), not just journalists, prisoners of conscience in Myanmar and everywhere else.”

Fenster arrived in New York Tuesday morning with former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who went to Myanmar to meet with top junta leaders. Richardson described to VOA how he won Fenster’s release.

“When we made progress on humanitarian issues and vaccine issues, I said, 'I think we got some dialogue going.' And so that’s when I pushed on Danny. And we sealed it.”

Richardson added he believes journalists are the most vulnerable to persecution by authoritarian governments and should be given more attention and protection.

“We should protect every political prisoner and hostage, especially American. But I see journalists across the board being more vulnerable everywhere, not just in Southeast Asia but in Russia and Latin America for their reporting, and that’s wrong. They’re doing their job.”

Fenster was released just days after being sentenced last week in Myanmar for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules. And his release came just one day before he was to face terror and sedition charges that could have put him in jail for life.

But any sentence under the military junta is completely arbitrary, says independent Myanmar journalist Aye Chan Naing.

“In this environment in Burma, you know, there is no rule of law. The law is in the mind of the generals, and they can do whatever they want, and they don’t care. So that’s the bottom line.”

There were more joyful scenes last month when family members of detained pro-democracy protesters crowded around a jail, hoping their loved ones would be among the thousands Myanmar’s military junta had promised to release under increasing international pressure.