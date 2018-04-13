ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະບໍ່ລົງສະໝັກ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເພື່ອແຂ່ງຂັນ ເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງອີກ

ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ພອລ ຣາຍອັນ (Paul Ryan) ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະ

ບໍ່ລົງສະໝັກເລືອກຕັ້ງ ເພື່ອແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານອີກໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີນນີ້,

ຊຶ່ງພາກໃຫ້ມີຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆຂຶ້ນມາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທີ່

ຈະຮັກ ສາການຄວບຄຸມສະພາຕ່ຳ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ ຈະມາ

ເຖິງນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຈັຟ ຄລັສເຕີ (Jeff Cluster) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການປະກາດໃນວັນພຸດ ທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ແມ່ນເລື່ອງທີ່ໜ້າແປກໃຈຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ.

ຂ່າວລືຕ່າງໆທີ່ວ່າທ່ານ ຣາຍອັນ ໄດ້ຄິດກ່ຽວກັບການອອກບຳນານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ວົນ

ວຽນໄປມາຫຼາຍເດືອນແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ຣາຍອັນ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າຈາກລັດ ວິສຄອນຊິນ ເປັນ

ເວລາ 20 ປີແລ້ວ, ແລະ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານ ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າ ພັກ

ຣີພັບບລີກັນໃນປີ 2015, ຫຼັງຈາກປະ ທານສະພາຕໍ່າຄົນເກົ່າ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ເບນເນີ

(John Boehner) ໄດ້ລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້ທີ່ທ່ານຣາຍອັນ ໄດ້ມີສາຍ ພົວພັນທີ່ເຄັ່ງ

ຕຶງໃນເວລານັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງທ່ານປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ໃນ Twitter, ໂດຍເອີ້ນທ່ານວ່າ

“ເປັນຄົນດີ” ເຊິ່ງມູນເຊື້ອຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຕ້ອງໃຫ້ສົງໄສ.

ໃນການປະກາດນັ້ນ, ​ທ່ານ ຣາຍອັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກນີ້ ບໍ່

ແມ່ນປະເດັນ ຂອງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ ພອລ ຣາຍອັນ ປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກທ່ານທຸກຄົນຮູ້

ຈັກຂ້າພະເຈົ້າດີ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາວຽກນີ້ ເພື່ອການເປັນຫົວໜ້າເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຄິດກ່ຽວກັບມັນແນວນັ້ນ. ການຕັດສິນໃຈຄັ້ງນີ້ແມ່ນມີສອງປັດ

ໄຈ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ບັນລຸສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ມາເຮັດຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະ ລູກຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍ

ໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນທຸກມື້ ແລະຖ້າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍພຽງແຕ່ຈະຮູ້ວ່າຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນພໍ່

ໃນວັນທ້າຍອາທິດເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນພຽງບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້

ແລະ ມັນກໍແມ່ນແນວນັ້ນແທ້ໆ.”

ທ່ານປະທານໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປະຕິຮູບກົດໝາຍໃນ

ລະຫວ່າງ ເວລາທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຂອງທ່ານ.

ຜູ້ນຳພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງ ການສະບັບນຶ່ງຍົກ

ຍ້ອງທ່ານ ຣາຍອັນ ສຳລັບ “ຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນທີ່ໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ”

ແລະ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ຈະ “ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນຢ່າງ

ສ້າງສັນ” ໃນລະຫວ່າງເວລາທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຂອງທ່ານໃນສະພາຕໍ່າ.



The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, says he will not seek re-election for his seat this November, raising questions about the Republican party's ability to maintain control of the House during midterm elections. VOA's Jeff Custer reports from Washington.



The announcement Wednesday did not come as a complete surprise.Rumors that Ryan had been thinking about retirement have been swirling for months.



Ryan has served as a congressman from Wisconsin for 20 years, and took over as Speaker and leader of the Republican Conference in 2015, after then-Speaker John Boehner stepped down.



President Donald Trump, with whom Ryan has had a tense relationship at times, praised the Speaker on Twitter, calling him a "good man" whose legacy of achievement can not be questioned.



In making the announcement, Ryan said the November elections was not a factor in his decision:



"Look you all know me. I didn't take this job to get the gavel in the first place. I'm not a guy who thinks about it like that. This really was two things. I have accomplished much of what I came here to do and my kids aren't getting any younger and if I stay here, they'll only get to know me as a weekend dad. And that's just something I consciously can't do and that's really it right there."



The speaker vowed to continue to work on entitlement reform during the remainder of his time in office.



Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a statement commending Ryan for "his steadfast commitment to our country" and expressed hope both parties will "work constructively" during his remaining time in Congress.