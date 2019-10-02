ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ບັນລຸຂີດຈຳກັດທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ກຳນົດໄວ້ 30,000 ຄົນ ສຳລັບການເດີນທາງ
ມາຮອດປະເທດຂອງອົບພະຍົບໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນມື້ສຸດທ້າຍຂອງສົກປີ 2019
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ການຫລຸດຈຳນວນການຮັບ
ເອົາອົບພະຍົບຈາກທົ່ວໂລກລົງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ໃນປີ 2020.
ຫຼາຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງອົບພະຍົບຈາກວັນທີ 1 ຕຸລາ 2018 ຫາວັນທີ 30 ກັນຍາ 2019
ທີ່ມາຈາກບັນດາປະເທດອາຟຣິກາ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ
ໄດ້ມີຈຳນວນເກືອບ 13,000 ຄົນ ຂອງພວກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ.
ມຽນມາ 4,932 ຄົນ ຢູເຄຣນ 4,451 ຄົນ ເອຣິເທຣຍ 1,757 ຄົນ ແລະອັຟການິສຖານ
1,198 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເປັນຫ້າປະເທດທີ່ມີອົບພະຍົບເດີນທາງມາສູງສຸດ. ຕາມມາດ້ວຍ ອີຣັກ
ແລະຊີເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງແຕ່ລະປະເທດແມ່ນໜ້ອຍກວ່າ 600 ຄົນ.
ປີກາຍນີ້ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ຕັ້ງອະນຸຍາດສູງສຸດໄວ້ຢູ່ 45,000 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງໜ້ອຍກວ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ
ຂອງອົບພະຍົບ 22,491 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າຕົນກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມ
ຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່ໃຫ້ອົບພະຍົກພຽງ 18,000 ຄົນ ໃນສົກປີການໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນ
ທີ 1 ຕຸລາວານນີ້. ຖ້າຫາກໄດ້ປະຕິບັດ, ຂີດຈຳກັດດັ່ງກ່າວກໍຈະເປັນຈຳນວນຕ່ຳສຸດຂອງ
ອາເມຣິກາ ນັບແຕ່ໂຄງການອົບພະຍົບສະໄໝໃໝ່ທີ່ຖືກຮັບຮອງໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາໃນປີ 1980.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບເທື່ອນັ້ນ ການປຶກສາຫາລືທີ່ລໍຖ້າຢູ່ກັບລັດ
ຖະສະພາ ກ່ອນລັດຖະບານຈະປະກາດຈຳນວນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການນັ້ນ ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້
ຜັກດັນການຮັບເອົາອົບພະຍົບໜ້ອຍລົງກວ່າເກົ່າ ພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຜັກດັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມດັ່ງກ່າວ
ຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊໍ້າອີກ ເພື່ອຮັກສາຄົນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໃສນັ້ນໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າອົບພະຍົບ
ໄປທຳອິດ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ຈໍແດນ ຫຼື ເທີກີ ສຳລັບຊາວ ຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ລົບໜີຈາກລັດອິນລາມ ຫຼືສົງ
ຄາມກາງເມືອງ.
The U.S. reached its self-imposed cap of 30,000 refugee arrivals Monday, the last day of the 2019 fiscal year, as the Trump administration eyes another major reduction in refugee admittances from across the globe for 2020.
More than half of refugees from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019 came from African nations, with Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for nearly 13,000 of those admitted.
Myanmar (4,932), Ukraine (4,451), Eritrea (1,757), and Afghanistan (1,198) rounded out the top five countries of origin. Iraq and Syria followed, each with fewer than 600.
Last year, the White House set the admissions ceiling at 45,000, of which less than half - 22,491 refugees - were resettled in the U.S.
Last week, the U.S. State Department announced it is seeking to resettle only 18,000 refugees in the new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. If enacted, the ceiling would be America's lowest since the modern refugee program was approved by Congress in 1980. ((https://www.voanews.com/usa/immigration/white-house-aims-historic-low-refugee-resettlement))
While the decision is not final, pending consultations with Congress before the administration issues the official number, the White House has consistently pushed for lower refugee admissions under President Donald Trump.
Trump administration officials have repeatedly pressed for efforts to keep displaced people in their country of first refuge - for example,Jordan or Turkey for a Syrian fleeing Islamic State or civil war.