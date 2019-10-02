ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂີດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ທີ່ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ໄວ້ 30,000 ຄົນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ

​ມາ​ຮອດ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນມື້​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ສົກ​ປີ 2019

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່ການ​ຫລຸດ​ຈຳ​ນວນການ​ຮັບ​

ເອົາອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ປີ 2020.

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຈາກວັນ​ທີ 1 ຕຸ​ລາ 2018 ຫາວັນ​ທີ 30 ​ກັນ​ຍາ 2019

ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຄອງ​ໂກ

ໄດ້​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ເກືອບ​ 13,000 ​ຄົນ ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ.

ມ​ຽນ​ມາ 4,932 ຄົນ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ 4,451 ຄົນ ເອ​ຣິ​ເທ​ຣຍ 1,757 ຄົນ ແລະ​ອັ​ຟ​ກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ

1,198 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຫ້າ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ​ສູງ​ສຸດ. ຕາມ​ມາ​ດ້ວຍ ອີ​ຣັກ

ແລະ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງແຕ່​ລະ​ປະ​ເທດແມ່ນ​ໜ້ອຍກວ່າ 600 ຄົນ.

ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ສູງ​ສຸດໄວ້​ຢູ່ 45,000 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ໜ້ອຍກວ່າ​ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ​

ຂອງ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ 22,491 ຄົນ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຖິ່ນ​ຖານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ອາ​ທິດແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ຕົນ​ກຳ​ລັງພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​

ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານໃໝ່​ໃຫ້ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົກ​ພຽງ 18,000 ຄົນ ໃນ​ສົກ​ປີ​ການ​ໃໝ່ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ວັນ

​ທີ 1 ຕຸ​ລາວານນີ້. ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ, ​ຂີດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຕ່ຳ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ

​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໂຄງ​ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃໝ່​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ໂດຍລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ໃນ​ປີ 1980.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນໄດ້​ສະຫຼຸບ​ເທື່ອ​ນັ້ນ​ ການ​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລື​ທີ່ລໍ​ຖ້າຢູ່ກັບລັດ

​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ກ່ອນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈະ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການນັ້ນ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​

ຜັກ​ດັນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣໍາ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທານ​າ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້ຜັກ​ດັ​ນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​

ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊໍ້​າອີກ ເພື່ອ​ຮັກ​ສາຄົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ອາ​ໃສ​ນັ້ນ​ໃຫ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ

​ໄປ​ທຳ​ອິດ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຈໍ​ແດນ ຫຼື​ ເທີ​ກີ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ​ທີ່​ລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ອິນ​ລາມ ຫຼື​ສົງ​

ຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ.​



The U.S. reached its self-imposed cap of 30,000 refugee arrivals Monday, the last day of the 2019 fiscal year, as the Trump administration eyes another major reduction in refugee admittances from across the globe for 2020.



More than half of refugees from Oct. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2019 came from African nations, with Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for nearly 13,000 of those admitted.



Myanmar (4,932), Ukraine (4,451), Eritrea (1,757), and Afghanistan (1,198) rounded out the top five countries of origin. Iraq and Syria followed, each with fewer than 600.



Last year, the White House set the admissions ceiling at 45,000, of which less than half - 22,491 refugees - were resettled in the U.S.



Last week, the U.S. State Department announced it is seeking to resettle only 18,000 refugees in the new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1. If enacted, the ceiling would be America's lowest since the modern refugee program was approved by Congress in 1980. ((https://www.voanews.com/usa/immigration/white-house-aims-historic-low-refugee-resettlement))



While the decision is not final, pending consultations with Congress before the administration issues the official number, the White House has consistently pushed for lower refugee admissions under President Donald Trump.



Trump administration officials have repeatedly pressed for efforts to keep displaced people in their country of first refuge - for example,Jordan or Turkey for a Syrian fleeing Islamic State or civil war.

