ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຈາກການໃຊ້ປືນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນປີ 2022

ທົ່ວສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ, ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຍ້ອນປືນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຈໍານວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນປີ 2022, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຈໍານວນທີ່ມີຫຼາຍເກືອບເປັນປະຫວັດການຈາກການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່, ໂດຍລວມເຖິງການຍິງໂຈມຕີທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານສະຫຍອງຂວັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ແລະການຍິງສັງຫານເປັນໄລຍະໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ເປັນແຮງກະຕຸ້ນທີ່ເກີດຈາກຄວາມກຽດຊັງ. ໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ, ອັດຕາການເສຍເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນອາວຸດປືນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນສູ່ລະດັບສູງທີ່ສຸດ ໃນເກືອບ 3 ທົດສະຫວັດ. ຄຣິສ ຊິມກິນສ໌ (Chris Simkins), ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນການໃຊ້ປືນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍພາຍໃນຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2022, ລວມທັງເຫດການຍິງກັນທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍ ໃນຈຳນວນເກືອບເປັນປະຫວັດການ. ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ, ມືປືນຊາຍອາຍຸ 18 ປີ ທີ່ໃຊ້ປືນຍາວລະບົບເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຍິງສັງຫານ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ຈໍານວນ 19 ຄົນ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງຮຽນປະຖົມ ໂຣບ (Robb), ໃນເມືອງຢູວາລດີ (Uvalde), ລັດເທັກຊັສ. ມັນເປັນເຫດການຍິງສັງຫານ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບເກືອບ 10 ປີ. ນຶ່ງອາທິດຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກໍກ່າວປາໄສຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແດ່ພະຜູ້ເປັນເຈົ້າ, ຍັງອີກຫຼາຍປານໃດທີ່ພວກເຮົາຍັງຈະຮັບເອົາການສັງຫານທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ອີກ? ຍັງມີຊີວິດຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ບໍລິສຸດອີກຫຼາຍປານໃດທີ່ຈະຖືກສັງຫານ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະກ່າວວ່າ ພໍແລ້ວ ພໍແຕ່ພຽງເທົ່ານີ້?”

ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ, ມືປືນອາຍຸ 19 ປີ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງປືນຍາວ ລະບົບເຄິ່ງອັດໂຕໂນມັດ ຢູ່ທີ່ຕະຫຼາດໃຫຍ່ໃນເມືອງບັຟຟາໂລ ຂອງລັດນິວຢອກ, ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 10 ຄົນ. ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລາວແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຄົນຜິວດໍາເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ໃນວັນທີ 4 ກໍລະກົດ ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງ Highland Park, ໃນລັດອີລີນອຍ ມືປືນຊາຍຜູ້ນຶ່ງໄດ້ຍິງປືນຈໍານວນ 83 ລູກ ພາຍໃນເວລາບໍ່ເຖິງ 1 ນາທີ ຈາກຊັ້ນເທິງສຸດຂອງຕຶກອາຄານ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານທັງໝົດ 7 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ບາດເຈັບອີກຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນເພື່ອຊົມການເດີນສວນສະໜາມໃນວັນປະກາດເອກະລາດ.

ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ, ມືປືນຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດ 5 ຄົົນ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ອີກ 17 ຄົນບາດເຈັບ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖານບັນເທີງຍາມກາງຄືນ ໃນລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ. ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ອາຍຸ 22 ປີ ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາວ່າ ເປັນຄາດຕະກອນ, ເປັນອາຊະຍາກຳທີ່ມີແຮງຈູງໃຈຈາກຄວາມອະຄະຕິ ແລະການທໍາຮ້າຍຮ່າງກາຍ.

ນັກອາຊະຍາກໍາວິທະຍາ ສາດສະດາຈານ ແຈັກ ແມັກເດີວິດທ໌ (Jack McDevitt) ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນຮູບແບບທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເລີ້ມເຫັນການນໍາໃຊ້ປືນ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໃນການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກໍາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກຽດຊັງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ອັນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນກໍລະນີແບບນີ້ເລີຍ ມາແຕ່ດົນນານ, ພວກເຮົາເລີ້ມເຫັນຜູ້ຄົນຫັນມາໃຊ້ປືນໄລ່ຍິງຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ຜູ້ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຊື່ອວ່າ ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກພວກເຂົາ.”

ການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ ໄດ້ຖືກຕີຄວາມໝາຍໃນວົງກວ້າງ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ເປັນເຫດການທີ່ມີຜູ້ຖືກຍິງ ຫຼືເສຍຊີວິດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4 ຄົນຂຶ້ນໄປ, ໂດຍບໍ່ລວມກັບມືປືນ. ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງແລ້ວ ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວມານີ້ ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທົ່ວທຸກລັດຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ລວມທັງໝົດແລ້ວ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 600 ຄັ້ງສໍາລັບປີ 2022 ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງບາງຄົນເຫັນຄວາມເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັນ ລະຫວ່າງຄວາມກຽດຊັງທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ, ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ມີລັກສະນະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານຄາໂລສ ຄູແວສ (Carlos Cuevas), ນັກອາຊະຍາກໍາວິທະຍາ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Northeastern ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ວາຈາທາງການເມືອງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ມີສ່ວນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນພ້ອມໆກັນກັບການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງກຸ່ມທີ່ມີຄວາມກຽດຊັງ.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ ຈະຂຶ້ນມາເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ຂ່າວລະດັບປະເທດ, ແຕ່ເຫດການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ກວມເອົາຈໍານວນເປີເຊັນພຽງເລັກນ້ອຍຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດດ້ວຍປືນ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດທີ່ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40,000 ກໍລະນີ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ໃນປີ 2022. ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນມາຈາກການຂ້າໂຕຕາຍ.

ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ, ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍ ປືນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍສິບປີ. ກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະປະຕິເສດອາວຸດປືນທັງຫຼາຍ ແກ່ພວກຄົນທີ່ເຫັນວ່າເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະເພີ້ມການກວດກາປະຫວັດຂອງພວກຜູ້ຊື້ປືນ ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນຂະດຽວກັນ ພວກລົນນະລົງເພື່ອການຄວບຄຸມປືນ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ດໍາເນີນຕໍ່ໄປຕື່ມອີກ ແລະໃຫ້ມີການສັ່ງຫ້າມອາວຸດທີ່ມີລັກສະນະເຄິ່ງອັດຕະໂນມັດ, ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສານສູງສຸດສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ຕ່າວປີ້ນກົດໝາຍຂອງລັດນິວຢອກ ທີ່ຈໍາກັດການຖືປືນແບບເຊື່ອງຊ່ອນໃນໂຕ ຢູ່ໃນສາທາລະນະ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປົກປ້ອງສິດທິໃນການຖືປືນມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ.

ທ່ານສຕີເວັນ ໂລລໂລ (Steven Lollo), ຄູຝຶກກ່ຽວກັບປືນກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສັງເກດເຫັນກໍຄື ພື້ນທີ່ ທີ່ມີກົດໝາຍແບບເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະກົດໝາຍຖືປືນທີ່ຖືກທືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ຈະປອດໄພກວ່າ. ການຍິງສັງຫານທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ຖ້າພື້ນທີ່ແຫ່ງໃດນຶ່ງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງດ້ວຍປືນ ມັນກໍຈະກາຍເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ.”

ທ່າມກາງການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນນັ້ນ, ສະຫະລັດຍັງຄົງຖືກກະທົບໂດຍອັດຕາຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນປືນທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດ ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທາງດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາ.

Across America, gun violence took a deadly toll in 2022 with a near-record number of mass shootings, including a horrific attack on an elementary school and shooting sprees allegedly motivated by hate. Overall, death rates from firearms rose to the highest level in nearly three decades. VOA’s Chris Simkins reports.

Gun violence surged in many U.S. communities in 2022, including a near-record number of mass casualty shooting incidents. In May, an 18-year-old gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It was the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a decade. A week later, President Joe Biden addressed the nation.

President Joe Biden

“For God’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives must be taken before we say enough is enough?”

Days earlier, a 19-year-old opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people. The suspect said he was targeting Black people.

On July 4th in Highland Park, Illinois, a gunman fired 83 rounds in less than a minute from atop a building, killing seven people and wounding dozens of others who had gathered for an Independence Day parade.

In November, a shooter killed five people and wounded 17 others at a gay nightclub in Colorado. The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with murder, bias-motivated crimes and assault.

Criminologist-professor Jack McDevitt sees a troubling pattern.

Jack McDevitt, Northeastern University, Zoom

“We are starting to see guns being used in hate crimes more. That wasn’t the case for a long time. // We are starting to see more often that people use firearms to go after victims who they perceive to be different.”

Mass shootings are broadly defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter. They occurred in practically every U.S. state, totaling more than 600 nationwide in 2022. Some see a connection between a rise in hateful rhetoric and bias-driven violence.

Carlos Cuevas Northeastern University Criminologist, Zoom

“The political rhetoric that we have seen over the past few years has certainly contributed to that, and I think that, along with the increases we have seen in the rise in hate groups.”

While mass shootings grab national headlines, they account for a small percentage of the more than 40-thousand U.S. gun deaths recorded in 2022. Half were by suicide.

In June, Congress approved the first national gun legislation in decades. The law seeks to deny firearms to those deemed to be a threat to public safety and enhances background checks for gun purchases.

While gun control advocates want to go further and ban semi-automatic weapons, the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned a New York state law that restricted carrying concealed handguns in public. Gun rights defenders rejoiced.

Steven Lollo, Firearms Instructor

“What I have noticed is places that have simpler, legal gun laws are safer. The recent shootings that we had, I feel if a place is unprotected by firearms, it's a soft target.”

Amid the debate, the United States remains plagued by the highest rate of gun deaths among advanced industrialized nations.