ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຂອງ​ຫົກ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຖາ​ນະພິ​ເສດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ມະ​ນຸດ​

ສະ​ທຳຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ອີກ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງລັ​ດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​

ຫະ​ລັດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ​ໃນການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ໂຄງ​ການ

​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ສຳ​ລັບ​ບາງ​ກຸ່ມ​.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລື່ອນ​ເວ​ລາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການໃຫ້​ຖາ​ນະພິ​ເສດຊົ່ວ​ຄາວ ​ຫຼື

TPS ​ແກ່ຊາວແອ​ລຊາລ​ວາ​ດໍ​ ເຮ​ຕີ ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣາ​ສ ເນ​ປານ ນິກາ​ຣາ​ກົວແລະ ​ຊູ​ດານ

ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ສອດ​ຄອງ​ກັບຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຂອງ​ສານທີ່​ເລີ້ມ​ມາຈາກ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ

​ຢູ່ ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້.

ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ ​ໂດຍ​ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ໄດ້

ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ໂຄງ​ການ TPS ​ໃຫ້ແກ່​ພວກ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຈາກຫົກ​ປະ​ເທດ ຊຶ່ງ

​ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ກຳ​ໜົດຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ໜ້າ.

ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຖາ​ນະ TPS ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຢ່າງ

​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ ໄປ​ເຖິງວັນ​ທີ 4 ມັງ​ກອນປີ 2021 ແຕ່ກໍ​ມີ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂ. ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຮ້ອງ

​ຂໍ​ອາດຈະ​ຢູ່​ ແລະເຮັດ​ວຽກຢ່າງ​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຕໍ່

​ອາ​ຍຸ​ນັ້ນ ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ທີ່ນຳ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ

​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄວ​ກ່ອນ​ນັ້ນ ຜູ້​ມີ​ຊື່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ TPS ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​

ເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ ຈະ​ມີ​ເວ​ລາ​ແຕ່ 120 ມື້ ຈາກ​ຈຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ເພື່ອ​ປັບ​ປຸງ​ຖາ​ນະ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​

ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຫຼື​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ຄຳ​ປະ​ກາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ຂ່າວ ໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ລຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງ

​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ​ໂດຍປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີແອ​ລຊາ​ລ​ວາດໍ ທ່ານ​ນາ​ຢິບ ບູ​ເກີ​ລີ ທີ່ເວົ້າ

​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ບັນ​ລຸ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງກັບ​ວໍ​ຊິ​ງ​ຕັນເພື່ອ​ຕໍ່​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ແອ​ລ

​ຊາ​ລ​ວາ​ດໍ ປະ​ມານ 250,000 ຄົນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກຸ່​ມ TPS ທີ່ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ.

ບັນ​ດາຊາວ​ແອ​ລ​ຊາ​ລ​ວາ​ດໍ​ ທີ່​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍອາດ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ຍຸ​ຕື່ມອີກ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ​ໂດຍ​ຈະ​

ຍືດໄປ​ເຖິງ​ປີ 2022 ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ ແລະ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບູ​ເກີ​ລີ.

ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ກັນ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​

ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣັ​ສ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່ເມື່ອ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ສື່ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ປ​ະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ລ​າຍ​ງານການ

​ຕໍ່​ອາ​ຍຸໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ຮອນ​ດູ​ຣັ​ສ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຖາ​ນະ TPS ແກ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ວິ​ກິ​ດ

​ການ ບາງ​ເທື່ອ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເສິກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ອື່ນໆ​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ໄພ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ຜູ້​ທີ່​

ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ກັ​ບ​ຄືນ​ສູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດ້ວຍ​

ຄວາມປອດ​ໄພ.



Nationals of six countries who live in the United States under a special humanitarian status will be permitted to stay longer, the U.S. government announced Friday, delaying the Trump administration's target dates for terminating the program for certain groups.



Officials pushed back the end date of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan, in order to comply with court orders stemming from ongoing lawsuits, the government said in a document released Friday. (( https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2019-24047.pdf ))



The lawsuits were brought by civil rights and immigrant rights groups challenging the termination of TPS for nationals of the six countries, which was originally scheduled for early next year.



TPS recipients from those nations will have their status automatically extended to January 4, 2021, but with a caveat. While recipients may continue to live and work legally in the U.S. for an extended period, the document released Friday states that, should a judge rule in favor of the government sooner, TPS holders from the named countries will have only 120 days from that point to adjust their immigration status or leave the country.



The announcement follows Monday's news, tweeted by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, that a deal had been struck with Washington to extend protected status for approximately 250,000 Salvadorans residing in the U.S. the largest of the TPS groups. (( https://www.voanews.com/usa/immigration/washington-extends-tps-end-date-salvadorans ))



Salvadoran recipients may get an extension for an additional year, pushing the end date to 2022, according to the document and statements by Bukele.



Friday's U.S. announcement had been anticipated in Honduras, where earlier this week the country's news media reported an extension for some Hondurans living in the US (( https://www.laprensa.hn/honduras/1330626-410/tps-ampliara-meses-automaticamente-canciller-lisandro-rosales-honduras )), based on comments made by Honduran Foreign Minister Lisandro Rosales.((https://twitter.com/lisandrorosales/status/1190313926631809024 ))



The United States offers TPS to citizens of nations in crisis - sometimes from war, other times due to a natural disaster - who are in the US already and cannot safely return to their country.

