ສະຫະລັດ ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄວບຄຸມອິນເຕີແນັດ ໃນກຳປູເຈຍ

ສະຫະລັດ ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລັດຖະບານ ກຳປູເຈຍ

ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ທີ່ສ້າງຕັ້ງອົງການກວດກາອິນເຕີແນັດແຫ່ງຊາດ ຊຶ່ງບັນດາຜູ້ຕຳໜິກ່າວວ່າ

ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ມີອຳນາດຫຼາຍໃນການຕິດຕາມສິ້ງຊອມ ແລະກວດກາບັນດາຜູ້

ໃຊ້ອິນເຕີແນັດຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຮອງໂຄສົກກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານນາງຈາລີນາ ພອດເຕີ ກ່າວຕໍ່ ວີໂອເອ ໃນວັນຈັນ

ວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະຫະລັດເປັນແຊ້ມກ່ຽວກັບສິດເສລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນອິນເຕີແນັດ ທີ່

ເປັນເລື້ອງນະໂນບາຍ ແລະທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມ ເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເອົາ

ມາດຕະການ ທີ່ເປັນຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍຂແມ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຈຳນວນຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເຊື້ອສາຍຂະແມ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ

ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. ແລະພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຄໍ້າປະກັນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດ ໂອ້ລົມກັບ

ຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ ແລະພວກໝູ່ເພື່ອນ ແລະຍາດຕິພີີ່ ນ້ອງຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນ

ປະເທດ.”

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກຳປູເຈຍ ທ່ານຮຸນເຊັນ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນດຳລັດສະບັບໃໝ່ເມື່ອວັນທີ

16 ກຸມພາຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກທີ່ສະໜອງການບໍລິການທາງອິນ ເຕີແນັດສົ່ງ

ການບໍລິການຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຜ່ານອົງການກວດກາອິນເຕີແນັດ ແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼືຶ (NIG)

ພາຍໃນ 12 ເດືອນຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານຮຸນ ເຊັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ດຳລັດນີ້ຈະຊຸກຍູ້ໂຄງລ່າງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຂໍ້ມູນກຳປູເຈຍ

ແລະຄວບຄຸມເນື້ອໄນ ທີ່ອາດເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ “ຄວາມປອດ ໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະຄວາມ

ເປັນລະບຽບຮຽບຮ້ອຍສັງຄົມ.”

ແຕ່ວ່າພວກຕຳໜິ ກ່່າວວ່າການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຄວບຄຸມ ການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼ

ຂອງຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່ອິນເຕີແນັດ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະສາມາດທີ່ຈະກິດກັ້ນເນຶ້ອ ໄນແລະເວັບໄຊ.

https://www.voanews.com/press-freedom/internet-gateway-will-further-curb-free-speech-cambodia-rights-groups-say)

ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດໃນບໍ່ຊ້ານີ້ ຈະເປີດເຜິຍລາຍງານປະຈຳປີ 2020 ຂອງປະ

ເທດ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ. ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານ ປະຈຳປີ 2019 ກະຊວງຕ່າງ

ປະເທດໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ອົງການຂອງລັດຖະບານຕິດຕາມ ເບິ່ງການສົນທະນາ ຢູ່ໃນອິນເຕີແນັດ ໃນປະເທດກຳປູເຈຍ.

The United States is expressing concern over the Cambodian government’s recent move to set up a national internet gateway that critics say will give authorities more power to surveil and censor internet users in the country.

State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter told VOA on Monday that the United States champions the freedom of expression on the internet as a matter of policy and she expressed concern over the Cambodian measures’ impact on Khmer Americans.

“We have a significant amount of Khmer Americans who are here in the United States. And we want to ensure that they're able to really speak to their family and their friends and relatives who are still back in the country,” she said.

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen signed the new sub-decree on February 16, requiring internet service providers to reroute their services through a National Internet Gateway (NIG) within the next 12 months.

Hun Sen’s government says the directive will boost Cambodian information technology infrastructure and control content that could harm “national security and social order.”

But critics said the move is giving the Cambodia government more control over the flow of information on the internet and the ability to block content and websites.

(https://www.voanews.com/press-freedom/internet-gateway-will-further-curb-free-speech-cambodia-rights-groups-say)

The State Department will soon unveil its 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices. In its 2019 annual report, the State Department cited government entities monitoring online discussions in Cambodia.