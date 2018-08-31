ສຫລ ຂະຫຍາຍ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ບັນເທົາທຸກ ສຸກເສີນ ຢູ່ ແຂວງອັດຕະປື

ໃນລະຫວ່າງເດືອນສິງຫານີ້ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເພີ່ມການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕໍ່ຜູ້ປະສົບ

ໄພໃນແຂວງອັດຕະປື ແລະ ຂົງເຂດອ້ອມຂ້າງທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ຈາກເຫດການນໍ້າ

ຖ້ວມທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAID ໂດຍຜ່ານຫ້ອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ປະ

ສົບໄພພິບັດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຮ່ວມມືກັບອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນເພື່ອການຍົກ ຍ້າຍຖິ່ນ

ຖານ ຫຼື IOM ປະຈຳລາວ ໄດ້ມອບອຸປະກອນເຄື່ອງມື ເພື່ອໃຊ້ໃນການຟື້ນຟູ ທີ່ຢູ່ອາ

ໄສໃຫ້ແກ່ຄອບຄົວຜູ້ປະສົບໄພພິບັດຈຳນວນ 250 ຄອບຄົວ. ໂດຍຜ່ານການປຶກສາ

ຫາລືກັບລັດຖະບານລາວ ອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ລວມມີ ໄມ້ຄ້ອນຕີ ຕະປູ ສາຍໄຟ ເຊືອກ

ເລື່ອຍ ຊ້ວນແລະອື່ນໆທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດແປງເຮືອນຊານຂອງຕົນ

ເອງໄດ້.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງເດືອນສິງຫານີ້ ທ່ານນາງ ຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ

ປະຈຳລາວ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກເຖິງຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກໄພພິບັດຄັ້ງນີ້. ທ່ານນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າເຫດການຄັ້ງນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບໄລຍະຍາວ. ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກາຈະສືບຕໍ່

ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນລາວ.

ອຸປະກອນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຈະໄດ້ຖືກແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ເຫັນວ່າມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຫຼາຍ

ທີ່ສຸດ.

ທ່ານ ມິສາໂຕ ຢູ່ອາສາ, ຫົວໜ້າຫ້ອງການ IOM ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ

ໄດ້ສູນເສຍທຸກຢ່າງໃນເຫດການຄັ້ງນີ້. ອົງການ IOM ມຸ່ງໝັ້ນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃຫ້ພວກ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຊີວິດໃໝ່.

ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງອົງການ USAID ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນເພີ່ມເຕີມ ສົບທົບໃສ່ທຶນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ຜູ້ປະສົບໄພໃນຄັ້ງກ່ອນທີ່ໄດ້ມອບຜ່ານອົງການ UNICEF ທີ່ປະຈຸບັນກໍາລັງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ຜູ້ປະສົບໄພເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງນໍ້າສະ ອາດ ອຸປະກອນສຸຂະອະນາ

ໄມພື້ນຖານ ແລະການໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ປະສົບໄພດ້ານອື່ນໆອີກ.

ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ປີ 2009 ອົງການ USAID ຍັງໄດ້ເຄີຍໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ປະສົບໄພ

ໄລຍະຍາວຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຫຼາຍແຂວງທາງພາກໃຕ້ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບພາຍຸໃຕ້ຝຸ່ນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງເຊິ່ງ

ໜຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນແຂວງອັດຕະປື.

ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ອົງການ USAID ຍັງໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ທາງດ້ານການພັດ

ທະນາ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນດ້ານການສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຂະແໜງການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃຫ້

ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕໍ່ບັນດາປະຊາຊົນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການພັດທະນາເສດ

ຖະກິດ ແລະ ການຄ້າແບບຍືນຍົງ ແລະ ປົກປັກຮັກສາສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມທາງທຳມະຊາດ.

During the month of August, the U.S. Government has expanded its support for emergency relief in Attapeu Province and nearby areas affected by the severe flooding in July in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), through its Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, is partnering with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to provide recovery shelter kits to approximately 250 households impacted by the flooding. Prepared in consultation with the Government of Laos, these shelter kits will include hammers, nails, wire, ropes, saws, shovels, and other essential items to help people rebuild their homes.

In August, U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter emphasized the United States’ commitment to assisting the affected communities to recover from the disaster. “We recognize that there will be longer term impacts to this tragedy when the water recedes. The American people will continue to stand with the people of Laos.”

The shelter kits will be distributed to households determined to be most in need of assistance.

“Many of these people have lost everything. IOM is committed to helping them to restart their lives. These shelter recovery kits will address some of their most critical needs,” said Misato Yuasa, IOM Laos Head of Office.

The funding for the recovery shelter kits complements a previous grant from USAID to UNICEF that provided affected people with access to clean water, basic hygiene supplies, and other emergency services.

In September 2009, USAID previously provided emergency funds to UNICEF for humanitarian assistance and long-term recovery efforts following a major typhoon that struck southern Laos, including Attapeu Province.

Throughout the country, USAID continues to empower Laos through programs to develop and strengthen their health and education sector, support vulnerable populations, promote sustainable economic growth and trade, and protect the natural environment.