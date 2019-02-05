ທູດພິ​ເສດສະ​ຫະລັດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ໃນ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ນີ້

ເພື່ອ​ມ້ວນທ້າຍ​ແຜນ​ການ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ

​ສະຫະ​ລັດທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ຜູ້​ນຳເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ​ອຶນ.

ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງທີ່​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ

ທ່ານສ​ເຕັ​ຟເຟັນ ບີກັນ ​(Stephen Biegun) ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ

ທ່ານ ກິມ​ ຮີອ໊ອກໂຊ (Kim Hyok) ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ອື່ນ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ

ໄປ ​ດ້ານພັນທະໃນ​ອາ​ນາ​ຄົດ ຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ກະທຳໄປ ໂດຍທ່ານທ​ຣຳກັບທ່ານກິມ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ສິງກະໂປ. ທ່ານ Biegun

ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໃປ​ພຽງ​ຢາງ ຈາກ​ໂຊ​ລ, ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໄປຮອດ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ

ເພື່ອ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າຫ​ນ້າ​ທີ່ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ໃຕ້.

ວັນເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ນັ້ນ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ໝາຍ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເທື່ອ ສຳ​ລັບກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸ​ມ​ສຸດຍອດ​

ຄັ້ງ​ທີ 2 ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ຫວັງໄວ້ວ່າຈະ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ

​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ.



The special U.S. envoy for North Korea will travel to Pyongyang this week to finalize plans for the upcoming second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The U.S. State Department issued a statement saying Stephen Biegun will meet with North Korean counterpart Kim Hyok Chol Wednesday to "advance further progress on the commitments" Trump and Kim made last June during their historic first summit in Singapore. Biegun will travel to Pyongyang from Seoul, where he arrived Sunday for talks with South Korean officials.



A firm date has not been set for the second Trump-Kim summit, but it expected to take place later this month in Vietnam.



At their first meeting in Singapore in June the two leaders signed a vaguely worded document in which Kim pledged to work towards "the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula."



Pyongyang is seeking sanctions relief and rejects demands for what it calls its "unilateral" disarmament, while Washington insists that the punitive measures must stay in place until it gives up its nuclear arsenal.



North Korea is also demanding that the United States and South Korea first issue a peace declaration to formally end hostilities and replace the armistice that has been in effect since the Korean War ended in 1953.Critics worry a peace declaration could undermine the justification for the U.S. military presence in South Korea.