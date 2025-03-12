ກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ສະຫະລັດ ມີແຜນປົດພະນັກງານ 1,300 ຄົນ

ກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການຂອງສະຫະລັດ ມີແຜນຈະປົດພະນັກງານຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 1,300 ຄົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຫຼຸດຈຳນວນພະນັກງານ ຂອງກະຊວງລົງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ນີ້ຖືເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນແຜນການຍຸບກະ​ຊວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຂອງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ. ອີງຕາມການລາຍງານ ຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງກະຊວງໄດ້ປະກາດປົດພະນັກງານເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີຄໍາຖາມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສາມາດຂອງໜ່ວຍງານໃນການ ດຳເນີນງານຕາມປົກກະຕິ.

ລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ໄດ້ທຳການຫຼຸດຈຳນວນພະນັກງານຂອງກະ​ຊວງ ໂດຍສະເໜີການຈ້າງ​ອອກແລະປົດພະນັກງານທົດລອງງານອອກ. ກະ​ຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວລະບຸວ່າຫຼັງຈາກການປົດພະນັກງານເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ພະນັກງານຂອງກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການຈະເຫຼືອພຽງເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຈຳນວນ 4,100 ຄົນກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.

ການປົດພະນັກງານດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການຫຼຸດຂະໜາດລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ສັ່ງການ, ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຂະ​ໜາດຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ. ຄາດວ່າຈະມີການປົດພະນັກງານ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໃນກະຊວງກິດຈະການທະຫານຜ່ານເສິກ, ສຳນັກງານປະກັນສັງຄົມ ແລະໜ່ວຍງານອື່ນໆ.

ນອກຈາກນີ້ກະຊວງຍັງຍົກເລີກສັນຍາເຊົ່າອາຄານໃນເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ ນິວຢອກ, ບອສຕັນ, ຊິກາໂກ ແລະ

ຄລິຟແລນ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງກ່າວວ່າ ກະຊວງຈະຍັງຄົງດຳເນີນການຕາມໜ້າທີ່ຫຼັກເຊັ່ນ ການແຈກຢາຍເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງໃຫ້ໂຮງຮຽນ, ການບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ເງິນກູ້ຢືມເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ແລະ ການກຳກັບດູແລເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ.

“ການດຳ​ເນີນ​ການຫຼຸດຈຳນວນພະ​ນັກ​ງານໃນມື້ນີ້ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຕັ້ງ ໃຈຂອງກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການທີ່ມີຕໍ່ປະສິດທິພາບ, ຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ແລະ ການຮັບ ຮອງວ່າຊັບພະຍາກອນຈະຖືກນໍາໄປໃຊ້ໃນບ່ອນທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດນັ້ນ ຄືນັກຮຽນ, ຜູ້ປົກຄອງ ແລະ ຄູ,” ທ່ານ ນາງ ລິນດາ ແມັກມານ (Linda McMahon) ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການກ່າວ.

ທ່ານ ນາງ ແມັກມານ ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ພະນັກງານໃຫ້ກຽມຮັບມືກັບການຕັດ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ຕາມເອກະສານທີ່ອອກເມື່ອວັນທີ 03 ມີນາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນວັນທີ່ ທ່ານ ນາງໄດ້ຮັບການຮັບຮອງຈາກສະພາສູງ, ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າເປັນ “ພາລະກິດ ສຸດທ້າຍ” ຂອງກະຊວງໃນການຈັດການຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂອງລະບົບລັດຖະ ບານ ແລະ ສົ່ງມອບອຳນາດຂອງໜ່ວຍງານໃຫ້ກັບລັດຕ່າງໆ.

The Education Department plans to lay off more than 1,300 of its employees as part of an effort to halve the organization's staff — a prelude to President Donald Trump's plan to dismantle the agency.

Department officials announced the cuts Tuesday, raising questions about the agency's ability to continue usual operations.

The Trump administration had been whittling the agency's staff though buyout offers and the termination of probationary employees. After Tuesday's layoffs, the Education Department's staff will sit at roughly half of its previous 4,100, the agency said.

The layoffs are part of a dramatic downsizing directed by Trump as he moves to reduce the footprint of the federal government. Thousands of jobs are expected to be cut across the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration and other agencies.

The department is also terminating leases on buildings in cities including New York, Boston, Chicago and Cleveland, officials said.

Department officials said it would continue to deliver on its key functions such as the distribution of federal aid to schools, student loan management and oversight of Pell Grants.

"Today's reduction in force reflects the Department of Education's commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said.

McMahon told employees to brace for profound cuts in a memo issued March 3, the day she was confirmed by the Senate. She said it was the department's "final mission" to eliminate bureaucratic bloat and turn over the agency's authority to states.