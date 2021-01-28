ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສຫລ ຊ່ວຍບູລະນະ ໂຮງໝໍເມືອງຄົງເຊໂດນ ແຂວງສາລະວັນ ໃນມູນຄ່າເກືອບ 8 ແສນໂດລາ

ໃນວັນທີ 26 ມັງກອນຜ່ານມານີ້ ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ດຣ. ປີເຕີ້ ເຮມ໋ອນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ສົມໃຈ ອຸ່ນຈິດ ຮອງເຈົ້າແຂວງ ແຂວງສາລະວັນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍທ່ານອາຄົມ ລຳວິຈິດ ຫົວໜ້າພະແນກສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແຂວງສາລະວັນ ໄດ້ເປັນກຽດເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີວາງສີລາລືກ ເພື່ອການບູລະນະຮອບດ້ານ ໂຮງໝໍເມືອງຄົງເຊໂດນ, ແຂວງສາລະວັນ. ໃນພິທີດັ່ງ ກ່າວໄດ້ມີການເຊັນບົດບັນທືກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເພື່ອບໍລິຫານປະ ສານງານຂອງການບູລະນະໂຮງໝໍ ລະຫວ່າງ ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະ ລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ພະແນກສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແຂວງສາລະວັນ.

ປີ 2021 ນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນສັນຍາລັກອັນສຳຄັນໃນການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ. ວຽກງານນີ້ ກໍ່ແມ່ນເປັນສ່ວນຫນື່ງຂອງການຮ່ວມມື ທີ່ທາງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸໜຶ່ງໃນເປົ້າໝາຍການພັດທະນາແບບຍືນຍົງເຊີ່ງໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນລວມເອົາເປົ້າຫມາຍທີ 3 ເພື່ອສຸຂະພາບທີດີ ແລະຊີວິດ ການເປັນຢູ່ທີ່ດີ. ການບູລະນະໂຮງໝໍ ເມືອງຄົງເຊໂດນແຫ່ງນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍປັບປຸງການເຂົ້າເຖິງການປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ ເມືອງຄົງເຊໂດນ ແລະ ແຂວງສາລະວັນ.

ທ່ານທູດເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂຮງໝໍເມືອງຄົງເຊໂດນ ເປັນອີກໜື່ງໃນຄວາມໝາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໃນຄວາມມຸ້ງໝາຍ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ມີຕໍ່ດ້ານສຸຂະ ພາບ ແລະສະຫວັດດີການຂອງປະຊາຊົນໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະຕໍ່ມິດຕະພາບອັນຍິ່ງໃຫ່ຍ ລະຫວ່າງປະຊົນຊົນຂອງສອງຊາດກໍ່ຄື ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາແລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເປັນນິມິດໝາຍທີ່ດີ ເຊີ່ງສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າໂຮງໝໍແຫ່ງນີ້ຈະສືບຕໍ່ສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອແກ່ປະຊາຊົນແຂວງສາລະວັນ ເປັນເວລາອີກຫຼາຍໆປີຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ນັບເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປີແລ້ວ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໂດຍຜ່ານກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍງານວິສະກອນກອງທັບບົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເປັນມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ແຂວງສາລະວັນ ສໍາລັບໂຄງການປຸກສ້າງເພື່ອວຽກງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດ ສະທຳ ເຊີ່ງໃນນັ້ນມີມູນຄ່າເກືອບ 800,000 ໂດລາ ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການບູລະນະໂຮງໝໍເມືອງຄົງເຊໂດນ.

ໂຮງໝໍແຫ່ງນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ມີການປຸກສ້າງຂື້ນເທື່ອທຳອິດໂດຍໜ່ວຍງານວິສະກອນກອງທັບບົກ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນປີ 2003 ແລະໄດ້ຕອບສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນແຂວງສາລະວັນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ. ໂດຍຜ່ານການຮ່ວມມືຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ມາຮອດປະຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ໃຫ້ທຶນການປຸກສ້າງໂຄງການ 4 ແຫ່ງ ເປັນຕົ້ນແມ່ນ ສຸກສາລາເລົ່າຄ່າ ແລະ ໂຮງຮຽນຫ້ວຍເຂົ້າໝິ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນແຂວງຄຳມ່ວນ (ປຸກສ້າງສໍາເລັດເດືອນພຶດສະພາ 2020) ການບູລະນະໂຮງໝໍເມືອງຄົງເຊໂດນ ແລະໂຮງຮຽນສີວິໄລຢູ່ໃນແຂວງຄຳມ່ວນ (ຄາດໝາຍວ່າຈະເລີ້ມການປຸກສ້າງໃນພາຍປີ 2021 ນີ້). ບັນດາໂຄງການເຫຼົ່ານີ້ເປັນພຽງສ່ວນໜື່ງຂອງການຂະຫຍາຍວຽກງານຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວໃນຫຼາຍໆຂົງເຂດ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ການສຶກສາ ໂພຊະນາການ ການເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດທີ່ບໍ່ທັນແຕກ ການບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ດ້ານອື່ນໆອີກ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

United States Department of Defense to Renovate Medical Facility in Salavan Province

U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR Dr. Peter Haymond was joined by Salavan Vice Governor Somchay Ounchit and Director of Salavan Provincial Health Department Akhom Lamvichit to lead a groundbreaking ceremony for comprehensive renovations of the Khongsedon District Hospital, Salavan Province, on January 26, 2021. At the ceremony, the officials signed an Administrative Memorandum to coordinate the renovation between the U.S. Department of Defense and the Salavan Health Department.

2021 marks the 5th anniversary of the U.S.-Lao Comprehensive Partnership. This work is one part of the Partnership, as the United States supports Lao PDR in working to achieve its Sustainable Development Goals, including Goal number #3 for good health and well-being. The renovation of the Khongsedon Hospital will improve medical access for the people of Kongsedon District and Salavan Province.

Ambassador Haymond said, “The Khongsedon District Hospital stands as one of many symbols of the United States’ commitment to the health and welfare of the people of the Lao PDR, and to the great friendship between our two peoples. It is wonderful to know that this facility will continue to provide help to the people of Salavan for many more years.”

Over last 20 years, the United States, through the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has provided more than USD$4.5 million to Salavan Province for humanitarian assistance construction projects, of which USD$800,000 was dedicated for the renovation of Khongsedon District Hospital. The hospital was originally built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2003 and has been providing health assistance to the people of Salavan since that time. The U.S. Department of Defense, in cooperation with the Government of the Lao PDR, is currently funding four projects: the Laokha Clinic and Huaykhaominh School in Khammouan province (completed in May 2020); the Khongsedon Hospital renovation; and the Sivilay School in Khammouan province (scheduled to begin construction later in 2021). These projects are just one part of broader work by the United States across the Lao PDR in the areas of health, education, nutrition, UXO removal, law enforcement, and many others.