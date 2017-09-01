ສຫລ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ຣັດເຊຍປິດ ຫ້ອງການທາງການທູດຍ່ອຍ ແລະ ກົງສຸນ ຫລາຍແຫ່ງໃນ ສຫລ

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ປິດ​ຕຶກ​ການ​ທູດ​ສາມ​ຫລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ

ອັນເປັນ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງກັນລະຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ

ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີີນໄປຢູ່.

ການ​ປະຕິບັດການ​ດັ່ງກ່າ​ວມີຂຶ້ນພາຍຫລັງທີ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດຫລຸດ​

ຈຳນວນ​ພະນັກງານທີ່​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານທາງ​ການ​ທູດຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນລົງ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ໂທລະສັບໄປຫາ ທ່ານ

Sergei Lavrov ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງຂອງທ່ານຢູ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານຊາບ​ວ່າ ​ສະຫະລັດ

​ໄດ້ ປະຕິ​ບັດຕາມຄໍາ​ຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງລັດຖະບານຣັດ​ເຊຍທີ່ຫລຸດ​ຂະໜາດ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ

​ງານຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງກ່າວລົງ ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມສ່ວນແລ້ວ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການສະບັບໜຶ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Heather Nauert, ​ໂຄສົກ​ກະຊວງ​ການຕ່າງ

ປະ​ເທດ,​ຮ້ອງການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີ​ເຫດຜົນ ​ເປັນ​ໄພຕໍ່​ສາຍສຳພັນ​ທັງ​ໝົ​

ດຂອງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Nauert ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອີກ​ວ່າ​ “ຢູ່​ໃນການທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມກັນກັບບັນ

ຫາ ທີ່ກໍ່ຂຶ້ນໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ປິດ​ກົງສຸນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່ໃນ​ນະ

ຄອນ San Francisco, ຫ້ອງການ​ສະຖານທູດຍ່ອຍ​ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ​ແລະ

​ກົງສຸນຍ່ອຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປິດ​ຫ້ອງການເຫລົ່ານີ້ຕ້ອງໃຫ້​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 2 ກັນຍານີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Nauert ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ຢໍ້າວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ “​ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້​ລັດຖະບານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ

​ຮັກສາ​ສະຖານການທູດຍ່ອຍ ຈຳນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມຜ່ອນຜັນ​ການ​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ

ທີ່ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວໃນສາຍສຳ ພັນຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.” ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຂອງຣັດຖະ

ບານ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ທັງທ່ານ Tillerson ​ແລະ​ທ່ານ Lavrov ​ຍັງ​ຕ້ອງ

ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປັບປຸງ​ສຳພັນ​ສະຫະລັດ-ຣັດ​ເຊຍຢູ່​ແລະ​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍາຍ​ວ່າ ການລົມກັນທາງ

​ໂທລະສັບ​ວ່າ ຂອງພວກເພິ່ນແມ່ນມີລັກສະນະ​ວິຊາ​ການ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

U.S. officials have ordered Russia to close three diplomatic buildings in the United States, part of the ongoing quarrel between the two countries over U.S. sanctions.

The action follows Russia's demand earlier this month that the U.S. reduce the number of personnel at its diplomatic missions in the country.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, to tell him that the United States has fully implemented the decision by the Russian government to reduce the size of the U.S. mission in the country.

In a statement, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert called the Russian decision “unwarranted and detrimental to the overall relationship between our countries.”

Nauert continued, “In the spirit of parity invoked by the Russians, we are requiring the Russian government to close its Consulate General in San Francisco, a chancery annex in Washington, D.C. and consular annex in New York City.”

She said the closures would need to be completed by September 2.

Nauert stressed that the U.S. “has chosen to allow the Russian government to maintain some of its annexes in an effort to arrest the downward spiral in our relationship.” A senior administration official stressed that Tillerson and Lavrov both still want to improve U.S.-Russian relations, and described their phone call as professional.

Russia Today reported that Lavrov responded to the closures by “expressing regret” over the escalation of tensions. He said that Moscow would study the new measures carefully and inform Washington of its reaction.

The diplomatic retaliations stem from U.S. sanctions of Russia over its annexation of Crimea, as well as Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Last month, the U.S. Congress overwhelmingly passed a bill preventing President Donald Trump from easing sanctions on Russia without congressional approval. After Trump signed the bill, Russian authorities denounced it as "trade war."

A senior U.S. administration official told reporters the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco is the oldest Russian consulate in the United States. She said the two annexes ordered closed in Washington and New York were primarily trade missions. She said no Russian diplomats are being expelled – the diplomats in those three building may be reassigned to other Russian consulates in the U.S.

The senior official said the U.S. has complied with the Russian order to reduce its presence in Russia down to 455 staff members. The official stressed that with this new U.S. order to close three buildings, the Russian would still have more consulates and annexes in the United States than the U.S. has in Russia.

The U.S. president's response to the tensions has also sparked controversy. When Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the U.S. diplomats were being expelled, Trump responded by saying, “I want to thank him because we’re trying to cut down the payroll.”

White House officials later told reporters the president was being sarcastic.