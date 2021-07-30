ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສົນທະນາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບການລະງັບ ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຈີນ ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້

ໃນມື້ວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ສົນທະນາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການລະງັບການຮຸກຮານຂອງຈີນໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຜ່ານສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ “ການ ລວມໂຕ ຢັບຢັ້ງຂັດຂວາງ.” ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ຄາລ໌ລາ ແບັບ (Carla Babb) ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປກັບ ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກຫ້ອງບັນຍາຍຟູລເລີຕັນ (IISS Fullerton) ໃນສິງກະໂປ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ພົບກັບບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດຢູ່ສິງກະໂປ ໃນຖານະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງ ຂອງປະທານາທິ ໄບເດັນ ຄົນທໍາອິດ ທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງວິໄສທັດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນເລື້ອງ “ການລວມໂຕຢັບຢັ້ງຂັດຂວາງ” ສໍາລັບພູມິພາກນີ້, ແຜນເພື່ອເພີ້ມຂີດຄວາມສາມາດທາງດ້ານທະຫານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະປັບປຸງຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພັນທະມິດໃນການດໍາເນີນງານຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍສະກັດກັ້ນໃນສິ່ງທີ່ຫລາຍຄົນເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນພຶດຕິກໍາການຮຸກຮານຂອງຈີນ.

ທ່ານລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການລວມໂຕຢັບຢັ້ງຂັດຂວາງ ຍັງໝາຍເຖິງການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນກັບພັນທະມິດເພື່ອຢັບຢັ້ງຂັດຂວາງການບີບບັງຄັບແລະການຮຸກຮານໃນທົ່ວຂົງເຂດທີ່ເກີດຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ, ລວມເຖິງໃນພື້ນທີ່ ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ‘ເຂດສີຂີ້ເທົ່າ’ ເຊິ່ງຊີວິດ ແລະຄວາມເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ແມ່ນກໍາລັງຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ.”

ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການອ້າງກຳມະສິດຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ຕໍ່ພື້ນທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ແມ່ນເປັນການລ່ວງລໍ້າຕໍ່ອໍານາດອະທິປະໄຕ ແລະສິດທິຂັ້ນພື້ນ ຖານທີ່ປະເທດໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ໄດ້ຮັບໂດຍກົດໝາຍລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ.

ກໍາປັ່ນຂອງຈີນ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ກໍ່ກວນຊາວປະມົງຢູ່ໃນເຂດເສດຖະກິດສະ ເພາະຂອງຟີລິບປິນ ລວມເຖິງພວກຂຸດເຈາະນໍ້າມັນແລະແກັສທຳມະຊາດນອກແຄມຝັ່ງມາເລເຊຍ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນອຸປະສັກຕໍ່ການພັດທະນາພະລັງ ງານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຈະມີການອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດ ຂອງປະເທດອື່ນໆກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ຈີນກໍ່ຍັງໄດ້ສ້າງບັນດາເກາະດອນທຽມຂຶ້ນມາຈໍານວນຫລາຍຮ້ອຍເຮັກຕ້າໃນທະເລ ດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນໃນການອ້າງເອົາກຳມະສິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ແຕ່ວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນມີຄວາມດີໃຈທີ່ສະຫະ ລັດພ້ອມ ຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຊໍ້າພັດມີຄວາມກັງວົນວ່າທັງສອງປະເທດມະຫາອໍານາດຈະສ້າງບັນຫາຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ວໍຊິງຕັນແລະ ປັກກິ່ງ ພວມສູ້ດັນກັນຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານເມີເຣ ຮາຍເບີທ (Murray Heibert), ຈາກສູນກາງຍຸດທະສາດແລະການສຶກສາລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼື CSIS ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນ ມີຄວາມກັງວົນຫລາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະດັບສູງລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ກ່ຽວກັບຫລາຍໆບັນຫາ ຈາກຊິນຈຽງ, ຮົງກົງ, ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ແລະທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຈະຖືກຈັບໄດ້. ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ ທີ່ຈະຖືກບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຕ້ອງເລືອກ.”

ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດ ພັນທະມິດໃນພູມິພາກ ເລືອກຝ່າຍລະຫວ່າງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະປັກກິ່ງ, ໂດຍໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ຫຼາຍໆປະເທດທີ່ເປັນພາຄີກັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນພູມີພາກ ແມ່ນມີອາຍຸ ທີ່ຫລາຍກວ່າພັກຄອມມູນິສຈີນ.

ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງ ໃນອັນທີ່ຟັງແລ້ວຄ້າຍກັບວ່າ ທ່າທີແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນມິດໄປຍັງປະເທດຈີນ, ໂດຍຂໍໃຫ້ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນໃນດ້ານຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ.

ທ່ານລອຍດ໌ ອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຖອຍ ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່. ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຊອກຫາການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ອະທິບາຍໃຫ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ໃນຖານະຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະສ້າງຄວາມສໍາພັນແບບສ້າງສັນແລະມີສະຖຽນລະພາບກັບປະເທດຈີນ.”

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານເຕືອນວ່າ ການມີຄວາມສໍາພັນທີ່ມີສະຖຽນລະພາບອາດຈະເປັນວິທິທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ, ເຊິ່ງກໍາລັງຈະກ້າວຂຶ້ນສູ່ຈຸດສູງສຸດ ໃນປະເດັນຕ່າງໆ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄປຈົນເຖິງທະເລຈີນໃຕ້.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Tuesday discussed dampening China's aggression in Southeast Asia through what he called “integrated deterrence.” VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb is traveling with the secretary, who spoke at the IISS Fullerton Lecture in Singapore.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with allies in Singapore as the first top Biden administration official to visit Southeast Asia.

He spoke of a U.S. vision of “integrated deterrence” for the region, a plan to beef up U.S. military capabilities and improve allies’ ability to work together in order to help discourage what many see as China’s bullying behavior.

Lloyd Austin, US Defense Secretary

“Integrated deterrence also means working with partners to deter coercion and aggression across the spectrum of conflict, including in the so-called ‘gray zone’ where the rights and livelihoods of the people in Southeast Asia are coming under stress.”

Austin said Beijing’s claim to the majority of the South China Sea encroaches on the sovereignty and basic rights afforded to Southeast Asian nations by international law.

Chinese ships are accused of harassing fishermen inside the Philippine exclusive economic zone and oil and gas developers off the coasts of Malaysia and Vietnam, hindering their energy development.

Despite the territorial claims of other nations, China has created hundreds of hectares of artificial islands in the resource-rich sea to bolster its claims.

But while local allies are happy the United States is there to help, they’re worried the two great powers might cause more problems as Washington and Beijing butt heads.

Murray Hiebert is with the Center for Strategic and International Studies

“There's a lot of anxiety that the high-level tensions now between China and the U.S. over so many issues from Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South China Sea, that they're going to get caught. And so, what they don't want is to be to be forced to choose.”

Austin said the Biden administration is not asking regional allies to choose between Washington and Beijing, noting that many regional partnerships with the U.S. are older than the Chinese Communist Party.

He even held out what sounded like an olive branch to China, asking to work together in areas like climate change.

Lloyd Austin, US Defense Secretary

“We will not flinch when our interests are threatened. Yet we do not seek confrontation. So let me be clear: as secretary, I am committed to pursuing a constructive, stable relationship with China.”

Experts warn pursuing a stable relationship may be the best way to try to de-escalate tensions, which are approaching all-time highs on issues ranging from Taiwan to the South China Sea.