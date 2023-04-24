ສະຫະລັດ ມີຄວາມ “ເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງ” ທີີ່ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ຕັ້ງດ່ານກວດຢູ່ຂົວ ​ທີ່ທາງຜ່ານລາຈີນ

ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນມີຄວາມ “ເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງ” ທີີ່ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ຕັ້ງດ່ານກວດຢູ່ເສັ້ນທາງ ພຽງແຫ່ງດຽວໄປຫາຂົງເຂດນາກໍໂນກາຣາບັກ ທີ່​ມີ​ການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າມັນເປັນການ​ບ່ອນທຳລາຍຄວາມພະຍາ ຍາມໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ສ້າງສັນຕິພາບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ.

“ສະຫະລັດມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງເລິກເຊິງທີ່ການຕັ້ງດ່ານກວດຂອງ ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ຢູ່ທາງຜ່ານລາຈີນ ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນການ​ບ່ອນທຳລາຍຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ​ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອໝັ້ນ ໃນຂັ້ນ​ຕອນສັນຕິພາບ” ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.

ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ມີເສລີພາບ ແລະເປີດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ​ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ ແລະການຄ້າໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງລາຈີນ ແລະຍັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຸກພັກຝ່າຍ “ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະລະ​ເວັ້ນຈາກການກໍ່ກວນແລະເອົາບົດບາດເປັນສັດຕູ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ.”

ນາກໍໂນ-ກາຣາບັກ ຮັບຮູ້ໂດຍສາກົນວ່າ ເປັນພາກສ່ວນຂອງອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ແຕ່ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນຊົນເຜົ່າອາເມເນຍ ແລະແຍກອອກຈາກບາກູ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມໃນຕອນຕົ້ນຊຸມປີ 1990.

ອາເຈີບາຍຈານ ໃນວັນອາທິດກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຕັ້ງດ່ານກວດໃສ່ຖະໜົນທີ່ເນັ່ງ​ໄປ ສູ່ເມືອງກາຣາບັກ ເນື່ອງຈາກອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການໃຊ້ຖະໜົນຂອງອາເມີເນຍເພື່ອ ຂົນສົ່ງອາວຸດ ບາດກ້າວທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມໂດຍການອ້າງທີ່ີມີການຍິງກັນຢູ່ຊາຍແດນ ທັງຈາກ​ຝ່າຍອາເຊີ​ບາຍ​ຈານ ແລະກຳລັງອາເມເນຍ.

The U.S. government said it is "deeply concerned" by Azerbaijan establishing a checkpoint on the only land route to the contested region of Nagorno-Karabakh, saying it undermines efforts toward peace in the region.

"The United States is deeply concerned that Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process," the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Sunday.

The State Department urged free and open movement of people and commerce on the Lachin corridor and also called on the parties "to resume peace talks and refrain from provocations and hostile actions along the border."

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but its 120,000 inhabitants are predominantly ethnic Armenians and it broke away from Baku in a war in the early 1990s.

Azerbaijan on Sunday said it had established a checkpoint on the road leading to Karabakh due to what it cast as Armenia's use of the road to transport weapons, a step that was followed by claims of border shootings by both Azeri and Armenian forces.