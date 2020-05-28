ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ກາຍ 100,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ

ເວລານີ້ ສະຫະລັດມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນໂຄວິດ-19 ຊຶ່ງເປັນຈຳ

ນວນທີ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າການຕາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມຫວຽດນາມ ແລະເກົາຫຼີຮວມ

ເຂົ້າກັນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຕເລກຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຂອງປະເທດກາຍຈຸດສຳຄັນນີ້ແລ້ວ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ

ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ຈາກທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ໄດ້ພາກັນຮຽກຮ້ອງອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ໃຫ້ຢືນໄວ້ອາໄລເພື່ອ

ເປັນກຽດແກ່ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ຈະຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນຈະມາເຖິງ ນີ້.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທ່ານບຣາຍ ຊູວາດສ໌ ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະເທດຊາດຕ້ອງລະນຶກເຖິງຂີດ

ໝາຍເວລາອັນມືດມົວນີ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ແລະຢ່າງໂຈ່ງແຈ້ງ. ໃນ ເວລານີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນ

ຄວາມເຈັບປວດທີ່ພັນລະນາບໍ່ໄດ້ນັ້ນ ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນສຸດທີ່ ພວກເຮົາຄວນຢຸດເພື່ອ

ໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ທຸກຊີວິດທີ່ເສຍໄປ ແລະພວກເຮົາໂສກເສົ້າ ນໍາກັນ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ລີຊາ ເມີໂກສະກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19 ໄດ້ສ້າງ

ຄວາມຫາຍຍະນະໃຫ້ແກ່ປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຫຼາຍໆຄອບຄົວເຫັນຄົນຮັກຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານເນື່ອງຈາກມາດຕະການຈຳກັດໃຫ້ຢູ່ຢ່າງໂດດດ່ຽວ

ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ມີສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວສູນເສຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພະຍາດ ຊຶ່ງໃນການອຳ

ລາຈາກໄປເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍຢູ່ຕາມໂຮງໝໍກໍໄດ້ຖືກຂັດຂວາງ. ຫຼາຍໆຄົນບໍ່ສາມາດຈັດພິທີ

ສົ່ງສະການຢ່າງເໝາະສົມໃຫ້ແກ່ຄົນທີ່ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສູນເສຍໄປນັ້ນ. ຂໍ້ສະເໜີຕ່າງຫາກຢູ່

ສະພາຕໍ່າ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການໄວ້ອາໄລປະຈຳວັນ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນເວລາເຮັດວຽກໃນສະພາ

ພ້ອມທັງວັນໄວ້ອາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດຫຼັງຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ ແລະສ້າງອະນຸສາ

ວະລີໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາຮ້າຍ. ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ມອງເຫັນສະພາບດີຂຶ້ນກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນຜູ້

ເສຍຊີທວິດປະຈຳວັນ ແຕ່ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປີ້ນກັບຄືນມາອີກຢ່າງໄວ ໃນວັນ

ພຸດວານນີ້ ໂດຍມີລາຍງານໃໝ່ ກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 1,400 ຄົນ

ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກມີ 355,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກໂຄວິດ-19 ອີງຕາມສະຖິຕິຂອງ ມະຫາວິ

ທະຍາໄລ Johns Hopkins. ມີກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອ 5 ລ້ານ 7 ແສນຄົນ ເກີືອບ 30 ເປີເຊັນ

ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ໄດ້ລາຍງານມີ 79 ກໍລະນີຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການປະ

ຕິບັດງານປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນມາໃໝ່ຂອງເຊື້ອໄວຣັສ ດ້ວຍກໍລະນີສ່ວນ

ໃຫຍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດນະຄອນໂຊລ ລັດຖະມົນຕີສາທາລະນະ ສຸກ ທ່ານພາກ ເນື່ອງ-ຮູ

ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນພາກັນຫລີກລ່ຽງການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ແລະໃຫ້ບັນດາບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆບອກ

ໃຫ້ພວກພະນັກງານທີ່ບໍ່ສະບາຍນັ້ນພາກັນຢູ່ ບ້ານເຮືອນ.

The United States now has more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, a toll larger than the number of U.S. deaths in the Vietnam and Korean wars combined.

As the country passed the threshold, a bipartisan group of Senators renewed their call for a moment of silence to be held Monday to honor the dead.

“The nation must mark this dark moment with unity and clarity,” said Senator Brian Schatz. “At this time of almost unimaginable pain, it is essential that we pause to honor every life lost, and that we grieve together.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated our nation,” said Senator Lisa Murkowski.” “Far too many families have seen their loved ones suffer. Due to strict isolation measures, most who have lost someone to the disease have been robbed of their final farewell at the hospital. Many have also been unable to have proper memorials to honor the people they have lost.”

A separate proposal in the House of Representatives calls for a daily moment of silence whenever the House is in session, as well as a national day of mourning after the pandemic ends and the establishment of a national memorial for the victims.

The United States had seen some improvement in its daily death tolls, but that progress took a sharp step back Wednesday with 1,400 new deaths reported.

Worldwide, more than 355,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics. There are about 5.7 million confirmed cases, with almost 30% in the United States.

South Korea reported 79 new cases Thursday as it continues to work to prevent a more widespread resurgence of the virus. With most of the new cases located in the Seoul area, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo urge people to avoid unnecessary gatherings and for companies to keep sick workers at home.