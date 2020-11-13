ສະຫະລັດ ສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນຂະແໜງການ ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດມາເລເລຍ

ສະຫະລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນຂະແໜງການສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ. ທ່ານ ປອ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະ ຈຳລາວ ໄດ້ມອບເຄື່ອງກວດເລືອດເພື່ອບົ່ງມະຕິໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍຢ່າງໄວ ຈຳ ນວນ 50,000 ຊຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ທ່ານ ດຣ. ບຸນແຝງ ພູມມະໄລສິດ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນ ຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໃນພິທີມອບຮັບ ຄັ້ງວັນທີ 13 ພະຈິກ ທີ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວຽງຈັນ. ເຄື່ອງກວດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ມອບໃຫ້ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການ USAID ເຊິ່ງຈະໄດ້ຖືກຈັດສົ່ງໄປບັນດາໂຮງໝໍ ແລະ ສຸກສາລາຕ່າງໆ ໃນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ຍັງມີການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ ມາເລເລຍ. ເຄື່ອງກວດຈຳນວນນີ້ແມ່ນພຽງສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຈຳນວນເຄື່ອງກວດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ຫຼາຍກ່ວາທີ່ຈະມາໃນປີໜ້າ ເຊິ່ງຈະຊ່ວຍ ໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານລາວ ມີອຸປະກອນພຽງພໍ ໃນການຮອງຮັບກັບການລະບາດຂອງ ມາເລເລຍໃນອານາຄົດ.

ທ່ານປອ. ເຮມ໋ອນກ່າວວ່າ: ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ສືບ

ຕໍ່ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໂດຍຜ່ານການປະກອຍສ່ວນອຸປະກອນຮັກສາຊີວິດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດມາເລເລຍ ແລະ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການລົບລ້າງ ພະຍາດມາເລເລຍ ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030.

ພິທີມອບຮັບໃນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນຕົວຢ່າງການສະໜັບສະໜູນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນການສະກັດກັ້ນ ແລະ ຄວບຄຸມ ພະຍາດລະບາດຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງ ໂຄວິດ 19, ມາເລເລຍ ໂຣກເອດສ໌ ແລະອື່ນໆ. ມາຮອດປະຈຸບັນ ອົງການ USAID ໄດ້ມອບມຸ້ງຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 700,000 ດາງ ເຄື່ອງກວດເລືອດເພື່ອບົ່ງມະຕິໄຂ້ມາເລເລຍຢ່າງໄວຫຼາຍ

ກ່ວາ 500,000 ຊຸດ ແລະ ໃຫ້ຢາປິ່ນປົວມາເລເລຍ ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 70,000 ຊຸດເຊິ່ງເປັນມູນຄ່າທັງໝົດຫຼາຍກ່ວາ 3.5 ລ້ານໂດລາສະຫະລັດ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເປັນມູນຄ່າ 7.5 ລ້ານໂດລາ ນັບແຕ່ຕົ້ນປີ 2020 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ເຄື່ອງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ສູນໄຂ້ຍຸງ ແມ່ກາຝາກ ແລະ ແມງໄມ້ ແລະ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ. ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການ U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative ຫຼື PMI ແມ່ນເນັ້ນໃສ່ເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລະບົບສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍສະເພາະວຽກງານການປາບປາມພະຍາດມາເລເລຍ ແລະພະຍາດທີ່ເກີດຈາກຍຸງ. ນີ້ແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງ ຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການສະໜອງອຸປະກອນ ທາງການແພດມີຄວາມຍືນຍົງໃນບັນດາປະເທດໃນພາກພື້ນ ອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກ.

VIENTIANE, LAOS — Continuing the United States’ longstanding support to the Lao health sector, U.S. Ambassador to Laos Dr. Peter M. Haymond presented 50,000 malaria diagnostic kits to Vice Minister of Health Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaisith at a ceremony in Vientiane on November 13. These rapid test kits, provided through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will be distributed to public health facilities in areas where the number of malaria cases remains high. This donation is the first part of a larger shipment coming next year that will help the Government of Lao PDR maintain stocks of this important tool in the fight against malaria.

"The United States is proud to continue working with the Government of Lao PDR and our public health partners through this contribution of lifesaving supplies to prevent malaria transmission, and to support Lao PDR in its mission to eliminate malaria by 2030,” Ambassador Haymond.

The handover is the most recent example of U.S. support to the Lao PDR in combating infectious diseases, including COVID-19, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others. USAID has already provided and distributed more than 700,000 mosquito nets, 500,000 diagnostic tests, and 70,000 anti-malarial treatments for the Lao people, valued at more than US$3.5 million. Separately, in the fight against COVID-19, the United States has provided assistance worth more than $7.5 million since the beginning of 2020.

Today’s contribution represents the latest U.S. support for the Center of Malariology, Parasitology, and Entomology and the Ministry of Health. Assistance from the United States under the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI) is intended to strengthen the Lao PDR health system, particularly its capacity to combat malaria and mosquito-borne diseases. This is part of a broader effort by the United States to support resilient medical supply chains for countries in the Indo-Pacific region.