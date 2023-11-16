ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍຸ​ຕິໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່ຂອງການປິດລັດຖະບານ ຈົ່ນກວ່າຫຼັງຈາກວັນພັກຫຼາຍມື້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດທຶນໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນສຸດທ້າຍ ເມື່ອແລງວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ສົ່ງມັນໄປໃຫ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອເຊັນລົງນາມ.

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຖືກກຳນົດໃຫ້ມີການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບງົບປະມານຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນປີໃໝ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້. ສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ ເຮັດວຽກຈົນເດິກເພື່ອຮັບຜ່ານຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນີ້ ເຊິ່ງເຫຼືອພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນ ກ່ອນທີ່ທຶນຂອງລັດຖະ ບານຈະ​ໝົດລົງ ໃນວັນເສົານີ້.

ຊຸດທຶນໃຊ້ຈ່າຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຮັກສາທຶນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄວ້ໃນລະດັບທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເປັນເວລາຕື່ມອີກສອງເດືອນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທຶນໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໄລຍະຍາວ

ກໍຢູ່ໃນລະຫວ່າງການເຈລະຈາກັນ.

Congress has ended the threat of a government shutdown until after the holidays. The Senate gave final approval to a temporary government funding package Wednesday night and sent it to President Joe Biden for his signature. The bill sets up a final confrontation on the government budget in the new year. The Senate worked into the night to pass the bill with days to spare before government funding expires Saturday. The spending package keeps government funding levels at current levels for roughly two more months while a long-term package is negotiated.