ອົງການ​ທີ່​ປຶກສາ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອັຟກາ​ນິສຖານຄວນ​ຖືກຈົດເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ບັນຊີ​ລາຍ​ຊື່ ​ຂອງຜູ້​ລະເມີດ​ສິດເສລີ ພາບ​ທາງ​ສາສະໜາ​ ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ໂລກ. ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມາ​ທິ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດກ່ຽວ​ກັບເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ທາງ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ສາ​ກົນໄດ້​ອອກ​ຄຳ​ແນະ​ນຳ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ ​ທີ່ຫາກໍ່​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ອອກ​ມາ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ບົດ​ລາຍ​ງານນັ້ນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ສະ​ໜາ​ກຸ່ມນ້ອຍໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມລຳ​ບາກ​ໃຈ ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຕາ​ລີ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ກຳ​ອຳ​ນາດ ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້. ຄະນະກໍາມາ​ທິການສາ ມາດໃຫ້ແຕ່ຄໍາແນະນໍາເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ. ຄະນະກໍາມາ​ທິການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ແນະນຳ​ໃຫ້ຈັດ​ເອົາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ15 ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ "ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ພິ​ເສດ" ສຳ ລັບ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດເສລີພາບ​ທາງ​ສາສະໜາ. ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດ ຄວນ​ຖືກ​ຈັດເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ລາຍ​ຊື່ອັນ​ນັ້ນ, ອີງ​ຕາມລາຍ​ງາຍ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ ຫລື Associated Press.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້:



A U.S. advisory body says Afghanistan should join a list of the world's worst violators of religious freedom. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom made the recommendation in its newly released annual report. It says religious minorities have suffered since the Taliban returned to power last year. The commission can only make recommendations. The commission is recommending 15 countries in total be listed as "countries of particular concern" for religious freedom violations. The U.S. State Department makes the final determination for which countries go on that list.

In its annual report issued Monday, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom says religious minorities have "faced harassment, detention and even death due to their faith or beliefs" since the Taliban reimposed its harsh interpretation of Sunni Islam on Afghanistan. It also cited attacks on religious minorities by an Islamic State affiliate that is an enemy of the Taliban.

Afghanistan is among 15 nations that the commission says should be on the State Department's list of "countries of particular concern." The commission, in its report summary, defined these governments as the "worst of the worst" in tolerating or engaging in "systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom."

The commission, created in 1998 under the International Religious Freedom Act, makes nonbinding policy recommendations to the administration and Congress. The State Department has adopted some but not all of its recommendations in the past.

In the new report, the commission recommends maintaining 10 countries currently on the State Department list, including China, Eritrea, Iran, Myanmar, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

It also recommends adding four more in addition to Afghanistan — India, Nigeria, Syria and Vietnam. The commission criticized the Biden administration for removing Nigeria from the list last year.

The report said that in Afghanistan, many minority Jewish, Hindu and Sikh residents have fled the country after the Taliban returned to power. It said many members of other religious minorities, such as Ahmadiyya Muslims, Baha'is and Christian converts are worshipping in secret for fear of persecution.

Many religious minorities fled Afghanistan out of fear for what could happen under the Taliban, rather than in response to specific actions or edicts issued by the Taliban.

Some Sikhs still live and worship in Kabul, and the report notes that Taliban representatives visited a Sikh gurdwara or house of worship to assure them of their safety. But the report said many Sikhs and Hindus have fled to India "due to the lack of safety and security."

The commission also cited a Human Rights Watch report of the Taliban attacking and seizing property of ethnic Hazaras belonging to the Shiite Muslim minority, plus an Amnesty International report of a Taliban massacre of Hazara men in 2021.

Several deadly attacks on Hazaras have been attributed to Islamic State in Khorasan Province or IS-K, which is hostile to the Taliban and has proven to be an intractable security challenge. The cover of the commission's report includes a photo of a deadly attack by IS-K on a Shiite mosque last year in Kunduz province.

The report echoes CIA World Factbook data from 2009, which said non-Muslim Afghans comprised a tiny fraction of the population. It said 99.7% of Afghans are Muslim, most of them Sunni Muslims, with about 10% to 15% Shiite Muslims.