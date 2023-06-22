ໜ່ວຍຍາມຝັ່ງ ສຫລ ນຳເອົາເຮືອ ແລະກຳປັ່ນ ອີກຫຼາຍລຳ ເພື່ອຊອກຫາ ເຮືອດຳນ້ຳທ່ອງທ່ຽວ ເບິ່ງໄທທານິກ ທີ່ຫາຍໄປ

ບັນດານັກກູ້ໄພ ໄດ້ຟ້າວນຳເອົາເຮືອແລະກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍລຳຕື່ມອີກ ໄປຍັງບໍລິເວນ ບ່ອນທີ່ເຮືອດຳນ້ຳ ໄດ້ຫາຍໄປໃນຂະນະທີ່ມັນດຳລົງໄປຫາສະຖານທີ່ຂອງຊາກກຳປັ່ນ ໄທທານິກ Titanic ຈົມຢູ່ນັ້ນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວ ເອພີ. ພວກເຂົາ ເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຫວັງວ່າ ສຽງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃຕ້ທະເລທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ກວດພົບໃນສອງມື້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັນນັ້ນ ອາດຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ການຊອກຫາເຮືອດຳນ້ຳ ໄທຕັນ (Titan) ແຄບລົງ. ເຮືອດຳນ້ຳລຳນີ້ ບັນທຸກຜູ້ໂດຍສານຫ້າຄົນ. ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ທີ່ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງດີ ກໍຍັງໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຍັງມີອຸປະສັກຫຼາຍຢ່າງຢູ່. ທີມງານຊອກຫາເຮືອດຳນ້ຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊອກຫາຈຸດຂອງເຮືອດຳນ້ຳ, ເຂົ້າໄປຫາມັນ ແລ້ວນຳເອົາມັນຂຶ້ນມາ. ພວກຄົນບາງສ່ວນ ກະປະມານວ່າ ເຮືອດຳນ້ຳ ອາດໝົດອອກຊີເຈັນ ຫຼື ອາກາດຫາຍໃຈ ໄວທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.

Rescuers have rushed more ships and vessels to the area where a submersible disappeared on its way to the Titanic wreckage site. They said Wednesday that they're hoping underwater noises they've detected for two straight days might help narrow their search for the Titan. The vessel has five people onboard. Even those who expressed optimism warned that many obstacles remain. Search crews need to pinpoint the vessel's location, reach it, and bring it to the surface. Some have estimated the vessel could run out of oxygen as soon as Thursday morning.