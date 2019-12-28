ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຈ້າງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໂດຍ​ລູກ​

ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ໃສ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ຄຸກ (Kirkuk) ທີ່​ອຸ​ດົມສົມ​ບຸນ​ໄປດ້ວຍ​

ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ມີ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຫຼາ​ຍ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບອີງ​ຕາມຖະ​

ແຫຼງການຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ ພາ​ຍ​ໃຕ້ການນຳ​ພາ​ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຖະແຫຼງ​

ການກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ຈະເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ

ໂຕ້ ແລະ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ບອກ​ຊື່ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ

​ເຈັບ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ພວມ​ສືບ​ສວນເບິ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ໃນ​ການ

​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຄາ​ຕິບ ເຣີ​ສ​ໂບ​ລ​ລາ (Kataib Hezbolllah) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມທະ​ຫານ

​ບ້ານຊີ​ໄອ (Shi’ite)ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜູນ​ຫຼັງຈາກອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວໄດ້​ຖິ້ມ

​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ໂດຍ​ອີີ​ຣ່ານໃນ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ໃສ່​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຕ່າງໆ

​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃດໆ​ກໍ​ຕາມໂດຍ​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ ຫລື​ໂຕ​ແທນ

ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາພັນ​ທະ​ມິດນັ້ນ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ “ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້

ແບບ​ເດັດ​ຂາດຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.”

A U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk Friday, U.S. officials said.

Several U.S. service members and Iraq personnel were also wounded, the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement, adding that Iraqi security forces would be leading the response and investigation into the attack.

U.S. officials said, on condition of anonymity, that the service members were lightly wounded and believed to be back on duty.

One official said the United States was looking into the possible involvement of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group.

Links to Iran?

In December, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any attacks by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would be “answered with a decisive U.S. response.”