ພະນັກງານສັນຍາຈ້າງພົນລະເຮືອນຄົນນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຈາກການໂຈມຕີໂດຍລູກ
ຈະຫຼວດໃສ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານ ຢູ່ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງເຄີຄຸກ (Kirkuk) ທີ່ອຸດົມສົມບຸນໄປດ້ວຍ
ນ້ຳມັນ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ.
ມີທະຫານສະຫະລັດຫຼາຍຄົນ ແລະທະຫານອີຣັກຍັງໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີງຕາມຖະ
ແຫຼງການຂອງກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມ ພາຍໃຕ້ການນຳພາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຖະແຫຼງ
ການກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພອີຣັກຈະເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາໃນການຕອບ
ໂຕ້ ແລະສືບສວນໃນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ບອກຊື່ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກທະຫານເຫລົ່ານີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດ
ເຈັບເລັກນ້ອຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດພວມສືບສວນເບິ່ງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການ
ພົວພັນຂອງກຸ່ມຄາຕິບ ເຣີສໂບລລາ (Kataib Hezbolllah) ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມທະຫານ
ບ້ານຊີໄອ (Shi’ite)ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜູນຫຼັງຈາກອີຣ່ານ.
ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວໄດ້ຖິ້ມ
ໂທດໃສ່ກຳລັງທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີີຣ່ານໃນການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃສ່ຖານທັບຕ່າງໆ
ໃນອີຣັກ ແລະໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໃດໆກໍຕາມໂດຍເຕຫະຣ່ານ ຫລືໂຕແທນ
ທີ່ເປັນໄພຕໍ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດນັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ “ການຕອບໂຕ້
ແບບເດັດຂາດຈາກສະຫະລັດ.”
A U.S. civilian contractor was killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk Friday, U.S. officials said.
Several U.S. service members and Iraq personnel were also wounded, the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State said in a statement, adding that Iraqi security forces would be leading the response and investigation into the attack.
U.S. officials said, on condition of anonymity, that the service members were lightly wounded and believed to be back on duty.
One official said the United States was looking into the possible involvement of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Shi’ite Muslim militia group.
Links to Iran?
In December, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iranian-backed forces for a series of attacks on bases in Iraq and warned Iran that any attacks by Tehran or proxies that harmed Americans or allies would be “answered with a decisive U.S. response.”