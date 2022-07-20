ນະຄອນຟີນິກ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກໍາລັງຮັບມືກັບອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນ ​ແລະຄວາມຮ້ອນຈັດ

ນະຄອນຟີນິກຂອງລັດອາຣິໂຊນາ, ເປັນເມືອງນຶ່ງທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ທາງພາກກາງຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300 ຄົນທັງຢູ່ໃນ ແລະອ້ອມຮອບຕົວເມືອງດັ່ງ​ກ່າວເສຍຊີວິດເນື່ອງ​ມາຈາກສາ​ເຫດ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ຂອງຊ່ວງສອງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່ລາຍງານຂອງ ໄມຄ໌ ໂອຊຸລລິວານ (O’Sullivan), ນະຄອນຟີນິກໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບເມືອງຕ່າງໆທີ່ກໍາລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາທາງຮັບມືກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງສະພາບອາກາດ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພະນັກງານໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອມາລວມໂຕກັນສອງຄັ້ງຕໍ່ມື້ ເພື່ອນໍາເອົານໍ້າດື່ມ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ຂອງສອຍ ທີ່ມີຄວາມເຢັນຕ່າງໆ ໄປໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນໂຕເມືອງນະຄອນຟີນິກ ຂອງລັດອາຣິໂຊນາ, ເຊິ່ງມີອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ສູງເຖິງ 43 ອົງສາເຊລຊຽສ ຫຼື 110 ອົງສາຟາເຣັນໄຮທ໌ ໃນຕອນກາງເວັນ.

ເອມິລິໂອ ໂຣດຣີ​ເກັສ (Emilio Rodriguez), ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນນະ ຄອນຟີນິກກ່າວວ່າ:

“45 ເຊລຊຽສ, 45.5 ເຊລຊຽສ, 46.6 ເຊລຊຽສ ໃນທຸກໆມື້ ທຸກໆມື້.​ ມັນຮ້ອນຫຼາຍ, ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດ, ຮ້ອນແທ້ ຮ້ອນວ່າ Caliente!”

ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການ ຂອງສໍານັກງານ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມືແລະບັນເທົາຄວາມຮ້ອນ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍຫ້ອງການເມືອງໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແມ່ນນັກວິທະຍາສາດທາງດ້ານສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານທາງດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດ.

ທ່ານເດວິດ ຮອນດູລາ (David Hondula), ແຫ່ງສໍານັກງານຮັບ​ມື ແລະບັນ ເທົາຄວາມຮ້ອນຂອງນະຄອນຟີນິກກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແນ່ນອນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໃນຍາມກາງຄືນທີ່ຮ້ອນຂຶ້ນໄວກວ່າໃນຍາມກາງ ເວັນ, ຊ່ວງໄລຍະເວລາຂອງລະດູຮ້ອນ, ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມໂຊກດີຫຼາຍທີ່ບໍ່ມີອຸນ ຫະພູມທີ່ສູງເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍບັນທຶກໄວ້ໃນປີ 1990.”

ໃນປີນັ້ນ ອຸນຫະພູມໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເຖິງ 50 ອົງສາເຊລຊຽສ.

ໃນຈໍານວນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5 ພັນຄົນ, ຖ້າປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ ກໍສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄດ້.

ບາງຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນລົດ, ສ່ວນຄົນອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເຕັ້ນທີ່ກາງຢູ່ສວນສາ ທາລະນະ ຫຼືຕາມທາງຍ່າງ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບທໍາຄວາມສະ ອາດສາມຄັ້ງຕໍ່ອາທິດ ໂດຍບັງຄັບໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາອອກຈາກທີ່ພັກພິງຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພະນັກງານຂອງເມືອງ ສະເໜີໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຊອກຫາທີ່ພັກອາໄສໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານນາງເມຍ ສແຕນຝອດ (Mia Stanford), ນັກສັງຄົມສົງເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາສາມາດໂທຫາ, ສົ່ງອີເມລຫາ, ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມມາຫາຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້. ສະນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງສາມາດພາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ອອກມາຈາກຖະ​ໜົນໄດ້.”

ແຕ່ ຄ່າເຊົ່າກໍເພີ້ມສູງຂຶ້ນເທົ່າກັບການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງອຸນຫະພູມ, ແລະບໍ່ສາມາດຈັດຫາເຮືອນທີ່ພຽງພໍຕໍ່ຄວາມຕ້ອງການໄດ້.

ສູນກາງສໍາລັບຄວາມເຢັນ ແລະສະໜອງນໍ້າດື່ມແມ່ນໄດ້ຈັດຕຽມໄວ້ຢູ່ທີ່ຫໍສະໝຸດ ແລະສະຖານທີ່ທາງທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆ, ພ້ອມທັງຢູ່ທີ່ສູນ YMCA ໃນໂຕເມືອງອີກດ້ວຍ, ໂດຍຜູ້ຄົນສາມາດໜີອອກຈາກຄວາມຮ້ອນໄດ້ໃນໄລຍະນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອມາຢູ່ໃນບ່ອນທີ່ເຢັນ ແລະໄດ້ຕຸກນໍ້າດື່ມຟຣີ.

ໃນບາງຖະໜົນ ທີ່ຢາງໝາກຕອຍຖືກເຜົາໄໝ້ຈົນຮ້ອນ, ປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກເຄືອບການປ້ອງກັນການສະທ້ອນຄວາມຮ້ອນອອກໄປແລ້ວ.

ນະເວລານີ້, ຕົ້ນໄມ້ຫຼາຍພັນຕົ້ນໄດ້ຖືກປູກຂຶ້ນມາ, ອາດຈະຍັງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ, ຢ່າງ ໃດກໍຕາມ ກໍສາມາດສ້າງຮົ່ມເງົາໃຫ້ແກ່ຫຼາຍໆຊຸມຊົນໄດ້.

ຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຈາກຫ້ອງການການຕອບສະໜອງ ແລະບັນເທົາຄວາມຮ້ອນ ກໍາລັງສົ່ງເສີມເທັກໂນໂລຈີຄວາມເຢັນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ພ້ອມທັງເທັກນິກ ແລະການກໍານົດກຸ່ມເປົ້າໝາຍທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ໃສ່ປະຊາກອນທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານເດວິດ ຮອນດູລາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ແຕ່ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍັງຄົງຕ້ອງເປັນຜູ້ນໍາພາໃນການດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ສໍາລັບການລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການເຮືອນທີ່ສາມາດຈັດຫາໄດ້ ແລະການລົງທຶນກ່ຽວກັບບ່ອນພັກອາໄສຊົ່ວຄາວ ເນື່ອງຈາກການລົງທຶນຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ຄົນທັງຫຼາຍຫຼີກອອກຈາກອາການບາດເຈັບເນື່ອງຈາກຄວາມຮ້ອນ ເປັນເວລາຍາວນານໄດ້ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.”

ເມືອງອື່ນໆທີ່ມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ້ອງຖິ່ນທາງດ້ານຄວາມຮ້ອນນັ້ນລວມມີ ໄມອາມີ, ເອເທັນສ໌ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດກຣີສ, ຟຣີທາວ ໃນຊີ​ແອ​ຣາ​ເລ​ອອນ ແລະລອສແອ​ລເ​ຈີລິສ.

ຜູ້ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້ານອກກ້ອງວ່າ:

“ແລ້ວຜ້າເຢັນເດ? ຜ້າເຢັນຜູ້ລະອັນເດ?”

ບັນ​ຫາທ້າທາຍທີ່ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ ສໍາລັບບັນດາເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ແມ່ນຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ຢູ່ອາໄສທັງຫຼາຍ ຜ່ານຜ່າຊ່ວງລະດູຮ້ອນ ທີ່ຍາວນານນັ້ນໄປໄດ້.

Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the hottest urban centers in the United States. More than 300 people in and around the city died of heat-related causes in each of the past two years. As Mike O'Sullivan reports, Phoenix has joined a growing number of cities that are searching for ways to cope with a changing climate. Camera: Lucas Mullikin

Outreach workers gather twice a day to hand out water and cooling supplies to residents of the U.S. city of Phoenix, Arizona, where daytime temperatures reach 43 degrees Celsius, or 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Emilio Rodriguez, Phoenix Resident

“113 [45 Celsius], 114 [45.5 Celsius], 116 [46.6 Celsius] every day, every day. It’s very, very hot. Caliente! (Spanish for “hot”)”

The director of the office of heat response and mitigation, which the city created last year, is an environmental scientist and climate expert.

David Hondula, Phoenix Office of Heat Response and Mitigation

“We’ve certainly seen our nights warming much faster than the days, a lengthening of our summer season. We’ve been very fortunate not to push the all-time high temperature record that was set in 1990.”

That year it reached a scorching 50 degrees Celsius.

For more than 5,000 unsheltered homeless people, intense heat can be deadly.

Some shelter in cars. Others pitch tents in parks or on sidewalks, where they’re subject to cleanups three times a week that force them from their makeshift shelters.

City workers offer help to find housing.

Mia Stanford, Social Service Caseworker

“They can either call, email me, text me, just so I can get them off the street.”

But rents are rising as fast as the temperature, and there’s not enough affordable housing.

Cooling and hydration centers have been set up in libraries and businesses, and at the downtown YMCA, where people can cool off and get a free bottle of water, escaping briefly from the heat.

Some roads, where the asphalt was burning hot, now have a protective coating that reflects away the heat.

And thousands of trees have been planted — not nearly enough, however, to shade many neighborhoods.

The director of the Phoenix heat response office is promoting these cooling technologies and techniques and targeting vulnerable low-income populations.

David Hondula, Phoenix Office of Heat Response and Mitigation

“But I also need to be the biggest cheerleader for investments in affordable housing and investments in new shelters because those are the investments that are going to really help folks avoid heat-related illness in the long term.”

Other cities with municipal heat officers include Miami; Athens, Greece; Freetown, Sierra Leone; and Los Angeles.

NATS UP — WOMAN SPEAKS OFF CAMERA

“How about a cooling towel? A cooling towel?”

A worsening challenge for cities worldwide, helping residents get through the long hot summer.