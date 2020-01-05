ເນື່ອງຈາກການເກັບກ່ຽວທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍດີ ແລະສົງຄາມການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໜີ້ສິນ ຂອງກະເສດຕະກອນສະຫະລັດ ສູງຂຶ້ນເປັນປະຫວັດການ 416 ຕື້ໂດລາໃນປີນີ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນພວກກະເສດຕະກອນທັງໝົດຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບ ທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກດັ່ງກ່າວ. Calla Yu ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທີ່ເມືອງກິລຣອຍ (Gilroy) ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກການໃນຖານະ ເມືອງເອກກະທຽມອາເມຣິກາ ທ່ານຈະພົບເຫັນທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ ເປັນກະທຽມໄປໝົດ ແມ່ນແຕ່ຮູບແຕ້ມຢູ່ຕາມຝາ ໃນເຂດໃຈກາງເມືອງ ກໍແມ່ນ ກ່ຽວກັບກະທຽມ.
ສວນຂອງທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ເລີ້ມປູກກະທຽມມາໄດ້ 63 ປີແລ້ວ. ໃນແຕ່ລະປີ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປູກແລະສົ່ງກະທຽມອອກຂາຍປະມານ 1 ພັນລ້ານຫົວ.
ບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບຟາມແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກສົງຄາມການຄ້າຂອງລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກັບຈີນ ທຸລະກິດສຳລັບສວນຂອງທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ແມ່ນພວມຈະເລີນງອກງາມ. ທ່ານເຄັນ ຄຣິສໂຕເຟີກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງ ນີ້ວ່າ:
“ສວນຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ປູກກະທຽມປະມານ 100 ລ້ານປອນໃນແຕ່ລະປີ. ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຈຳນວນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນນຳໄປຂາຍແລະອີກເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງແມ່ນສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ໂຮງງານທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງດຳເນີນງານຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້.”
ຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເກັບພາສີສອງຮອບຕໍ່ກະທຽມຈີນແລ້ວ ການຂາຍສຳລັບໂຄງການ ຂອງສວນຄຣິສໂຕເຟີໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 30 ເປີເຊັນໃນປີນີ້. ແຕ່ທຸລະກິດບໍ່ເຄີຍຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ດີແບບນີ້ມາກ່ອນ. ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ໃນປີ 1994 ແມ່ນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ພວກເຮືອຈີນເລີ້ມຂາຍທຸ້ມຕະຫຼາດກະທຽມແບບຜິດກົດໝາຍຫຼາຍໆສິບລ້ານປອນເຂົ້າມາ ພາຍໃນເວລາຂ້າມຄືນ. ຢູ່ໃນ ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ເຄີຍມີຜູ້ຜະລິດກະທຽມເພື່ອການຄ້າ 12 ບໍລິສັດ ແຕ່ດຽວນີ້ມີພຽງ 3 ບໍລິສັດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍເປັນຍ້ອນຄຳໃຫ້ການຂອງພໍ່ເຖົ້າທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຂຶ້ນພາສີ 377 ເປີເຊັນຕໍ່ກະທຽມຈີນ ຍ້ອນການຂາຍທຸ້ມຕະຫຼາດ.
ແຕ່ຈົນເທົ່າສົງຄາມການຄ້າເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ການສົ່ງອອກກະທຽມສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງຈີນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາຂາຍຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດສະຫະລັດ.
ລາຄາສິນຄ້າກະທຽມຢູ່ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ແມ່ນສູງປະມານ 4 ເທົ່າ ຂອງລາຄາກະທຽມທີ່ນຳເຂົ້າ
ຈາກຈີນ.
ແຕ່ຍ້ອນການເກັບພາສີໃໝ່ນີ້ ກະທຽມຈີນກ່ອງນຶ່ງຂອງຈີນ ຊຶ່ງເຄີຍຂາຍກັນໃນລາຄາ 15 ໂດລານັ້ນ ເວລານີ້ 45 ຫາ 50 ໂດລາ. ສ່ວນກະທຽມອາເມຣິກັນແມ່ນຂາຍກັນໃນລະຄາປະມານ 60 ໂດລາ. ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາພວມລົງທຶນ ໃນເຄື່ອງອົບໃໝ່ ເພີ້ມຄວາມສາມາດຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງລົງທຶນໃນເຄື່ອງປອກອັດຕະໂນມັດ ຊຶ່ງຈະເພີ້ມຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຮົາຂຶ້ນອີກນຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງສຶກສາເບິ່ງ ການເຮັດວຽກໃນຕອນຄ່ຳ ໂດຍຂະຫຍາຍກຳລັງແຮງງານຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະ ແບບທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ເຫັນກັນໃນສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍິນດີກັບການເກັບພາສີ ຕໍ່ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງຈີນ ແຕ່ກໍໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ການຄ້າເສລີ. ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢ້ານການຄ້າເສລີ. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢ້ານການແຂ່ງຂັນ. ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງເລື້ອງກະທຽມຂອງອາເຈັນຕີນາ ເມັກຊິໂກແລະສະເປນແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບແລະຂໍ້ກຳນົດຂອງສາກົນ. ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນແຕ່ໃນເວລາ ທີ່ເສດຖະກິດບໍ່ແມ່ນຕະຫຼາດເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມ ເຊັ່ນຈີນ ລະເມີດກົດລະບຽບ ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີບັນຫາ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນການເກັບພາສີໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຜູ້ຜະລິດກະທຽມອາເມຣິກາໃນໄລຍະສັ້ນກໍຕາມ ທ່ານຄຣິສໂຕເຟີເຊື່ອວ່າ ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີເລີຍ ສຳລັບສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນ.
A bad harvest and the U.S. China trade war have pushed U.S. farm debt to a record 416 billion dollars this year. But not all farmers are going through hard times - as VOA's Calla Yu reports.
In Gilroy, California, known as America's garlic capital, you can find everything garlic.
Even the wall painting downtown is about garlic.
Christopher Ranch has been growing garlic for 63 years. They process about one billion bulbs of the pungent stuff every year.
Unlike many other farms that have been hurt by the Trump Administration's trade war with China, business is booming at Christopher Ranch.
Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:
"Christopher Ranch grows 100 million pounds of garlic every year. Half of that is going to fresh sales, the other half is going to run through the plant that we're in right now."
After the Trump administration implemented two rounds of tariffs on Chinese garlic, Christopher Ranch projects a 30 percent increase of sales this year.
But business hasn't always been so good.
Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:
"In 1994, it was the first time that Chinese shippers started illegally dumping garlic by tens of millions of pounds overnight. There used to be 12 commercial garlic producers in California, now there's only three."
Thanks in part to testimony by Christopher's grandfather, the U.S. government increased tariffs on Chinese garlic by 377% due to dumping activities.
But until this most recent trade war, large amounts of Chinese garlic exports still found their way to the U.S.
The price of California garlic is about four times as much as Chinese imported garlic.
But with new tariffs in place, a box of Chinese garlic, which used to cost $15, now costs 45 to 50 dollars. American garlic sells for about 60 dollars.
Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:
"We're investing in new roasters, doubling our capacity. We're investing in new automation in our peeling, increasing our capacity by one third. We're looking to take on PM shifts, expand our work force."
As a rare winner in the trade war, Christopher says he welcomes tariffs on Chinese products, but still supports free trade.
Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:
"We're not afraid of free trade. We're not afraid of competition. When it comes to the Argentinian, Mexican, Spanish garlic, they play by the rules and international order. It's only when non-market-command economies like China violate the rules that we have a problem."
Although tariffs have helped American garlic producers in the short run, Christopher still believes the trade war isn't good for the U.S. or China.
