ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເກັບ​ກ່ຽວ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ດີ ແລະ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໜີ້​ສິນ​ ຂອງ​ກະ​ເສດ​ຕະ​ກອນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ 416 ຕື້​ໂດລາ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້ ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພວກ​ກະ​ເສດ​ຕະ​ກອນ​ທັງ​ໝົດຕົກຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ຍາກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. Calla Yu ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລະອຽດ ​ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບ ຕໍ່ໄປ.





ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ກິ​ລ​ຣອຍ (Gilroy) ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ການ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ ເມືອງ​ເອກ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ ເປັນກະ​ທຽມ​ໄປ​ໝົດ ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ຮູບ​ແຕ້ມ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຝາ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບກະ​ທຽມ.

ສວນຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ ເລີ້ມ​ປູກ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ມາ​ໄດ້ 63 ປີ​ແລ້ວ. ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ປູກແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ອອກ​ຂາຍ​ປະ​ມານ 1 ​ພັນ​ລ້ານ​ຫົວ.

ບໍ່​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ຟາມ​ແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນໆ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກັບ​ຈີນ ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສວນ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ ແມ່ນ​ພວມ​ຈະ​ເລີນງອກ​ງາມ. ທ່ານ​ເຄັນ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ເລື້ອງ ນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ສວນຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ ປູກ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ປະ​ມານ 100 ລ້ານ​ປອນ​ໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ປີ. ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ຂາຍແລະ​ອີກ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ໂຮງ​ງານທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້.”

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ສອງ​ຮອບ​ຕໍ່​ກະ​ທຽມ​ຈີນ​ແລ້ວ ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບໂຄງ​ການ ​ຂອງ​ສວນ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 30 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້. ແຕ່​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ດີ​ແບບນີ້​ມາ​ກ່ອນ. ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕເຟີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ໃນ​ປີ 1994 ແມ່ນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮືອ​ຈີນ​ເລີ້ມຂາຍ​ທຸ້ມຕະ​ຫຼາດກະ​ທຽມ​ແບບ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ສິບ​ລ້ານ​ປອນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຂ້າມ​ຄືນ. ຢູ່​ໃນ ​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີຟໍ​ເນຍ ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ເພື່ອ​ການ​ຄ້າ 12 ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ແຕ່​ດຽວນີ້ມີ​ພຽງ 3 ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຂອງ​ພໍ່​ເຖົ້າ​ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ 377 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຕໍ່ກະ​ທຽມ​ຈີນ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ຂາຍ​ທຸ້ມ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ.

ແຕ່​ຈົນ​ເທົ່າ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້ ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາ​ຂາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ລາ​ຄາ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ຢູ່​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ແມ່ນ​ສູງ​ປະ​ມານ 4 ເທົ່າ ຂອງ​ລາ​ຄາກະ​ທຽມ​ທີ່​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ

ຈ​າກ​ຈີນ.

ແຕ່​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ກະ​ທຽມ​ຈີນ​ກ່ອງ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຄີຍ​ຂາຍ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ລາ​ຄາ 15 ໂດ​ລານັ້ນ ເວ​ລານີ້ 45 ​ຫາ 50 ໂດ​ລາ. ສ່ວນ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນແມ່ນ​ຂາຍ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ລະ​ຄາ​ປະ​ມານ 60 ໂດ​ລາ. ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ​ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາພວມລົງ​ທຶນ ​ໃນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ອົບ​ໃໝ່ ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ​ສອງ​ເທົ່າ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ໃນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ປອກ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດ ຊຶ່ງຈະ​ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ​ນຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສາມ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ເບິ່ງ ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ຄ່ຳ ໂດຍ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຊະ​ນະ ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຍິນ​ດີກັບ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ ຕໍ່​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເສ​ລີ. ທ່ານຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຢ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ເສ​ລີ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຢ້ານ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ. ເມື່ອ​ເວົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ເລື້ອງ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກແລະ​ສະ​ເປນ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ກົນ. ມັນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ ​ທີ່ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ​ເຊັ່ນ​ຈີນ ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີບັນ​ຫາ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວ​ຍຜູ້​ຜະ​ລິດ​ກະ​ທຽມ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ໂຕ​ເຟີ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ສົງ​ຄາມ​ການ​ຄ້າ ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ເລີຍ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ກັບ​ຈີນ.

A bad harvest and the U.S. China trade war have pushed U.S. farm debt to a record 416 billion dollars this year. But not all farmers are going through hard times - as VOA's Calla Yu reports.



In Gilroy, California, known as America's garlic capital, you can find everything garlic.



Even the wall painting downtown is about garlic.



Christopher Ranch has been growing garlic for 63 years. They process about one billion bulbs of the pungent stuff every year.



Unlike many other farms that have been hurt by the Trump Administration's trade war with China, business is booming at Christopher Ranch.



Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:

"Christopher Ranch grows 100 million pounds of garlic every year. Half of that is going to fresh sales, the other half is going to run through the plant that we're in right now."



After the Trump administration implemented two rounds of tariffs on Chinese garlic, Christopher Ranch projects a 30 percent increase of sales this year.



But business hasn't always been so good.



Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:

"In 1994, it was the first time that Chinese shippers started illegally dumping garlic by tens of millions of pounds overnight. There used to be 12 commercial garlic producers in California, now there's only three."



Thanks in part to testimony by Christopher's grandfather, the U.S. government increased tariffs on Chinese garlic by 377% due to dumping activities.



But until this most recent trade war, large amounts of Chinese garlic exports still found their way to the U.S.



The price of California garlic is about four times as much as Chinese imported garlic.



But with new tariffs in place, a box of Chinese garlic, which used to cost $15, now costs 45 to 50 dollars. American garlic sells for about 60 dollars.



Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:

"We're investing in new roasters, doubling our capacity. We're investing in new automation in our peeling, increasing our capacity by one third. We're looking to take on PM shifts, expand our work force."



As a rare winner in the trade war, Christopher says he welcomes tariffs on Chinese products, but still supports free trade.



Ken Christopher, Christopher Ranch:

"We're not afraid of free trade. We're not afraid of competition. When it comes to the Argentinian, Mexican, Spanish garlic, they play by the rules and international order. It's only when non-market-command economies like China violate the rules that we have a problem."



Although tariffs have helped American garlic producers in the short run, Christopher still believes the trade war isn't good for the U.S. or China.