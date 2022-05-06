ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນ ກຳລັງມີຮູບຮ່າງອອກມາ ກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງເອເຊຍ

ສະຫະລັດ ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຮ່າງນະໂຍບາຍຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ຈີນ ໃຫ້ຄົບຖ້ວນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ກ່ອນໜ້າກອງປະຊຸມລະດັບສູງຫຼາຍຮອບກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງເອເຊຍ ແລະເປັນການປະຊຸມແບບເຊິ່ງໜ້າ ລະຫວ່າງຫົວໜ້າກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນານີ້.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະກ່າວຖະ ແຫລງ ກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍສະຫລຸບແນວທາງ ໃນດ້ານສາຍສຳພັນດ​ກັບລັດຖະບານກັບຈີນ ໃນອາທິດນີ້. ການກ່າວຖະແຫລງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນອອກໄປຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ ໄດ້ກວດພົບເປັນບວກສຳລັບໂຄວິດ-19 ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດຕໍ່ຈີນ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງວ່າ ຈະເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດແລະອາຊຽນ ໃນອາທິດໜ້ານີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ນະ ຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກຸ່ມຄວດ ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໂຕກຽວ ບ່ອນທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະພົບປະກັບບັນດາຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ຈາກອອສເຕຣເລຍ ອິນເດຍ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະປັກກິ່ງ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງ “ສິ່ງປ້ອງກັນ” ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ປະສົງ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກໍຄຸ້ມຄອງການແຂ່ງຂັນ ໃນດ້ານພະລັງອຳນາດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ກັບຈີນ.

ຄວາມຄາດໝາຍທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ຂອງການເຈລະຈາລະຫວ່າງຫົວໜ້າກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຈາກສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ Shangri-La Dialogue ຫຼື ການສົນທະນາປຶກສາຫາລືໃນສິງກະໂປ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງເອເຊຍ.

ການສົນທະນາປຶກສາຫາລື ປະຈຳປີນີ້ ຈະຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ແຕ່ວັນທີ 10 ຫາ 12. ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງຫລ້າສຸດ ໃນປີ 2019 ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໃນປີຕໍ່ໆມາ ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດ-19.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະ ນະກຳມະການຈັດສັນງົບປະມານຂອງສະພາສູງ ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ວ່າ ທ່ານຫວັງວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ທ່ານເຫວຍ ​ເຟັງເຫ ຈະສາມາດ “ສົ່ງເສີມຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.”

ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາທັງສອງ ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງການສົນທະນາປຶກສາຫາລື ແລະຮັກສາຊ່ອງທາງການສື່ສານໃຫ້ເປີດໄວ້.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍິນດີອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈະພົວພັນກັບທ່ານ ໃນອະນາຄົດ--ໃນອະ ນາຄົດທີ່ບໍ່ໄກຈາກນີ້.”

The United States plans to more fully outline its policy toward China ahead of a series of high-profile meetings with Asian leaders, and the first in-person meeting between U.S. and Chinese defense chiefs in June.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was expected to make a major policy speech this week outlining the administration’s approach to relations with China. The speech was postponed after the secretary tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The U.S.’s China policy likely will be a part of the U.S.-ASEAN summit next week in Washington, as well as the Quad summit later this month in Tokyo, where President Joe Biden will meet with counterparts from Australia, India and Japan.

President Biden has emphasized that Washington and Beijing need to establish “guardrails” to avoid unintended conflicts while managing great power competition with China.

Those are expected to be a feature of talks between defense chiefs from the United States and China during the so-called Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a high-level Asia security summit.

Keeping military communications open

This year’s annual Shangri-La Dialogue will be held from June 10–12. It was last held in 2019 and cancelled in consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday that he hoped the meeting with China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe can “promote security and stability in the region.”

[[ https://www.appropriations.senate.gov/hearings/a-review-of-the-presidents-fiscal-year-2023-funding-request-and-budget-justification-for-the-department-of-defense ]]

“We both recognize the importance of a dialogue and maintaining open channels,” said Austin. “I look forward to again, engaging him in the future -- in the not-too-distant future.”