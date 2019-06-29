ຜູ້ນຳສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ພົບປະກັນ ທ່າມກາງ ສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ທີ່ທະວີຂຶ້ນ

ທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເພິ່ນເລີ້ມເຂົ້າກອງປະຊຸມ

ທີ່ມີບັນຍາກາດເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຕ່າງຝ່າຍກໍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຫວັງ ທີ່ຈະປັບ

ປຸງສາຍສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງກັນ ທ່າມກາງສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ທີ່ກຳລັງທະວີຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ນັ່ງຢູ່ທີ່ໂຕະຄົນລະຟາກ ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັນ ຢູ່ນອກ

ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ກຸ່ມບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຈາກ 20 ປະເທດ ໃນນະຄອນໂອຊາກະຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ

ຕ່າງຝ່າຍກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງແບບສັ້ນໆ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕອບຄຳຖາມໃດໆ ຈາກກຸ່ມນັກຂ່າວ

ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງວ່າ “ທັງຈີນແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດ ຈາກການ

ຮ່ວມມືກັນ ແລະຈະສູນເສຍໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ການຮ່ວມໄມ້ ຮ່ວມມືກັນ ແລະການປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ແມ່ນຈະດີກວ່າ ການຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະການປະເຊີນ

ໜ້າກັນ.”

ທ່ານສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມອີກວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກແລກປ່ຽນຄວາມຄິດເຫັນກັບທ່ານທຣຳ “ໃນເລື້ອງ

ຂອງບັນຫາພື້ນຖານ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການເສີມຂະຫຍາຍສາຍສັບພັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນກັບ

ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະກຳນົດທິດທາງສາຍສຳພັນຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດເຖິງ “ສາຍສຳພັນທີ່ດີເລີດຂອງທ່ານ” ກັບທ່ານສີນັ້ນ

ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກຈະເຮັດບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເທົ່າທຽມກັນ ໃນເລື້ອງ

ຂອງການຄ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄດ້ຢ່າງງາຍດາຍແທ້ໆເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສອງປະເທດມີຄວາມໃກ້ຊິດກັນຫຼາຍ

ທີ່ຈະສາມາດບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ ທີ່ເປັນປະຫວັດການ ແລະຕໍ່ມາ “ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ມັນເລີຍຜິດພາດໄປໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.”

ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ເປັນທຳ ວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍອມຮັບ

ຝັງທັງໝົດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນັ້ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີວ່າ ພວກທ່ານກໍຍອມຮັບຝັງທັງໝົດເຊັ່ນກັນ”

ຊຶ່ງທ່ານອະທິບາຍວ່າ ທັງສອງປະເທດໄດ້ທຳການເຈລະຈາ ມາຢ່າງຫ້າວຫັນ ເພື່ອທີ່

ຈະບັນລຸ ສິ່ງນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານທຣຳເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວາ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດຜ່ານໄປໄດ້ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃນ

ສິ່ງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ແທ້ໆເລີຍ ແລະດີເລີດສຳລັບທັງສອງປະເທດ. ແລະນັ້ນ ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າ

ພະເຈົ້າ ຫວັງທີ່ຈະເຮັດ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງສະຫະລັດ ໃນສອງສາມວັນກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າກອງປະຊຸມ ໄດ້

ມີທ່າທີໃນແງ່ລົບ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃດໆຈະບໍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ໃນທັນທີ ແລະກໍບໍ່

ໄດ້ຄາດຫວັງວ່າຈະເປັນເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.

ໃນການຕອບຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມຈາກວີໂອເອ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່

ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ທ່ານສີ ຈະນຳເອົາຂໍ້ສະເໜີໃໝ່ ຂຶ້ນມາເຈລະຈາຫຼືບໍ່. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ທ່ານກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ໝັ້ນໝາຍ ທີ່ຈະບ່າຍບ່ຽງການວາງພາສີໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຂອງຈີນ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Both the U.S. and Chinese presidents, as they began a tense meeting Saturday, expressed hope about improving relations amid their escalating trade war.



Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, sitting across the table from each other on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Osaka, made brief statements but did not answer any questions from a group of reporters.



"China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose in a confrontation," stated Xi. "Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation."



Xi added that he wanted to exchange views with Trump "on the fundamental issues concerning the growth of China-U.S. relations so as to set the direction of our relationship."



Trump, noting his "excellent relationship" with Xi, said "we want to do something that will even it up with respect to trade. I think it's something that's very easy to do."



The U.S. president said that the two countries had been very close to achieving a historic trade agreement and then "something happened where it slipped a little bit."



Trump added that regarding a fair trade deal, "we're totally open to it. I know you're totally open to it," explaining that negotiations for both countries have been working hard to achieve that.



"I think we can go on to do something that truly will be monumental and great for both countries. And that's what I look forward to doing."



Top U.S. officials, in the days leading up to the meeting, have been skeptical about any immediate breakthrough and played down expectations of that.



Replying to a question from VOA on Friday, Trump had said he was not certain that Xi would put a new proposal on the table. He also said he had not committed to avoiding placing additional tariffs on China.



White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said this week that Trump did not agree to any preconditions for the high-stakes meeting with Xi and is maintaining his threat to impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.