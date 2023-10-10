ສະຫະລັດ ເອີ້ນ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມັສ ຄ້າຍຄືກັບ 'ລະດັບຄວາມປ່າເຖື່ອນ ຂອງກຸ່ມ ISIS'

ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດກຳລັງເພີ້ມລູກກະສຸນແລະຍຸດໂທປະກອນໃຫ້ແກ່ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະກ່າວຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງເຖິງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນດ້ານການທະຫານຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມັສ ຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ຖືວ່າເທົ່າກັນກັບ “ຄວາມປ່າເຖື່ອນລະດັບຂອງກຸ່ມ ISIS.”

ຖະແຫລງການໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສຂອງກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມເຫັນຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນທັນຢາຮູ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງເອີ້ນກຸ່ມຮາມັສ ວ່າຄ້າຍຄືກັບກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລັດອິສລາມ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີຊື່ສຽງທີ່ບໍ່ດີ ສຳລັບການນຳເອົາວີດີໂອຂອງການຕັດຫົວ ແລະ ການສັງ ຫານອື່ນໆລົງໃນສື່ສັງຄົມ.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນມີສັນຊາດຕະຍານທີ່ເຫັນວ່າ ອັນນີ້ເປັນຄືແບບຂອງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶ່ງຫຼືບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນ ລະຫວ່າງຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ແລະຊາວອິສຣາແອລ” ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນບົດຖະແຫລງການໂດຍເງື່ອນໄຂຂອງການບໍ່ເປີດເຜີຍຕົວຕົນ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດລະບຽບທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກຳນົດໂດຍທຳນຽບຫ້າເຈ ຫຼື Pentagon. ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່ານນີ້ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມັສ ຂ້າມເຂົ້າໄປໃນອິສຣາແອລ, ຂ້າພວກເດັກນ້ອຍຕໍ່ໜ້າພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ສັງຫານພວກຄົນຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍໂດຍບໍ່ເລືອກໜ້າ ຢູ່ທີ່ງານບຸນດົນຕີ, ເຜົາຜານເຮືອນຊານທັງໝົດໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີຄອບຄົວຫລົບລີ້ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງລີ້ໄພຂອງພວກເຂົາຢູ່ນັ້ນ....ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ.”

“ພວກເຮົາໜຸນຫຼັງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະສິດທິຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະຕອບໂຕເພື່ອຮັບປະ ກັນວ່າ ພົນລະເມືອງທັງຫຼາຍ ແລະດິນແດນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ປອດໄພ ຈາກກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຮາມັສ ແລະຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງຕອບໂຕເພື່ອທີ່ອິສ ຣາແອລ ຈະຟື້ນຟູການສະກັດກັ້ນຄືນມາໄດ້” ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທ່ານນີ້ກ່າວ.

The U.S. military is surging munitions and equipment to Israel and voicing unequivocal support for the country’s military, saying the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians amounted to nothing less than “ISIS-level savagery.”

The statement by a senior U.S. defense official echoed comments by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also likened Hamas to the Islamic State terror group, which gained notoriety for posting videos of beheadings and other executions on social media.

"I think there's been an instinct to see this as the same kind of tensions or conflicts that we've seen between Palestinians and Israelis,” said the official, briefing reports on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon. “This is different.”

“Hamas militants going across Israel, murdering children in front of their parents, massacring with indiscriminate violence [at] music festivals, burning down entire houses while families sheltered in their bunkers. ... It's unprecedented,” the official said.

"We back Israel and its right to respond to ensure that its own citizens and its territory are safe from Hamas terror and recognize that there's going to need to be a response for Israel to restore deterrence," the official added.