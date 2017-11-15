ລມຕ ຍຸຕິທຳ ສຫລ ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການຖືກ ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານຕົວະ ເລື່ອງຣັດເຊຍ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີຍຸຕິທຳ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ເຈັຟ ເຊັສເຊິນສ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໄດ້ປະຕິ

ເສດການຕໍ່ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂີ້ຕົວະບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ເມື່ອທ່ານໄດ້ໃຫ້ປາກ

ຄຳກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຮູ້ການຕິດຕໍ່ໃດໆ ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບສາຍລັບ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ທ່ານ ເຊັສເຊິນສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການ ສະພາຕໍ່າວ່າ ທ່ານຈື່ ການພົບ

ປະກັບຜູ້ຊ່ວຍ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ທ່ານ ຈໍຈ໌ ປາປາໂດປູລໍສ ໃນປີ

2016 ບໍ່ໄດ້, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືການຕິດຕໍ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາ

ມາດຈັດການພົບປະລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານ

ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ, ຈົນກວ່າລາຍງານຂ່າວ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ລາວ

ໄດ້ເປັນປະທານໃນກອງປະຊຸມ.

ທ່ານ ເຊັສເຊິນສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນການໃຫ້ການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າທຸກຄັ້ງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າພຽງ

ແຕ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການຕອບທຸກໆຄຳຖາມຂອງທ່ານ ຕາມທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ເຂົ້າໃຈ ແລະ ດ້ວຍຄວາມຈຳທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບ

ແລະ ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຄີຍຂີ້ຕົວະພາຍໃຕ້ຄຳສາບານ.

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຂີ້ຕົວະ.”

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການປາກົດຕົວຂອງທ່ານຕໍ່ຄະນະກຳມະການລັດຖະສະພາໃນຄັ້ງຜ່ານມາ

ເມື່ອກາງເດືອນຕຸລານັ້ນ, ຂ່າວຕ່າງໆໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ທ່ານ ປາປາໂດປູລໍສ ໄດ້ຍອມ

ຮັບຜິດໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນຕຸລາ ຕໍ່ການຂີ້ຕົວະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານກາງ ທີ່ທຳການສືບ

ສວນສອນການໂຄສະ ນາຫາສຽງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ໄດ້ໃຫ້

ການຮ່ວມມືໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ຜູ້ກະທຳຜິດທາອາຍາຂອງໄອຍະການພິເສດ

ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມໍລເລີ.

ບັນດາໄອຍະການໄດ້ກ່າວໃນບັນທຶກຂອງສານວ່າ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມເມື່ອເດືອນມີນາ

2016, ປະມານ 7 ເດືອນກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາ ທິບໍດີນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ປາປາໂດປູລໍສ

ໄດ້ບອກທ່ານ ເຊັສເຊິນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ວ່າ ລາວມີສາຍທີ່ສາມາດຈັດການປະຊຸມ

ລະຫວ່າງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ. ທ່ານ ເຊັສເຊິນສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ປະຕິເສດ

ຕໍ່ຄວາມຄິດຂອງທ່ານ ປາປາໂດປູລໍສ ແລະ ການປະຊຸມ ລະ ຫວ່າງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແລະ

ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ກໍບໍ່ເຄີຍເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ.

ໃນການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳຢືນຢັນຂອງທ່ານ ເມື່ອເດືອນມັງກອນ ທີຜ່່ານເພື່ອຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີຍຸຕິທຳ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນຕຳແໜ່ງບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍສູງສຸດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນ,

ທ່ານ ເຊັສເຊິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕິດຕໍ່ ລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາ

ສຽງ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ, ແຕ່ກໍ່ໄດ້ຍອມຮັບວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບອະດີດ ເອກອັກຄະລັດ

ຖະທູດ ຣັດເຊຍ ປະຈຳນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ຄິສລີຢັກ.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday rejected accusations that he had lied to lawmakers when he previously testified he knew of no contacts Donald Trump's election campaign had last year with Russian operatives.



Sessions told the House Judiciary Committee he had no recollection of a 2016 meeting with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who discussed his contacts with people who said they could arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, until recent news reports showed he had chaired the meeting.



"In all of my testimony, I can only do my best to answer all of your questions as I understand them and to the best of my memory," Sessions said. "But I will not accept and reject accusations that I have ever lied under oath. That is a lie."



Since his last appearance before a congressional panel in mid-October, news surfaced that Papadopoulos had pleaded guilty in early October to lying to federal agents investigating Trump campaign links to Russia and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's criminal investigation.



Prosecutors said in court records that at a March 2016 meeting, about seven months before the presidential election, Papadopoulos told Sessions, Trump and others that he had connections who could arrange the Trump-Putin meeting. Sessions said he "pushed back" against Papadopoulos's idea and the Trump-Putin meeting never occurred in the midst of the campaign.



At his January confirmation hearing to become attorney general, the top U.S. law enforcement position, Sessions said he was unaware of communications between the campaign and Russia, but later acknowledged he himself had met Russia's then-ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kislyak.