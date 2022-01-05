ສະຫະລັດ ຈັບກຸມ ແລະ ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ໃນການສັງຫານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຮຕີ

ລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈັບກຸມນຶ່ງໃນຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງ ໄສຫຼັກໃນການສັງຫານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຮຕີ ທ່ານ ໂຈເວີແນລ ມວາເຊ (Jovenel Moise) ແລະ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາລາວດ້ວຍການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອກໍ່ການຄາດຕະກຳ ຫຼື ລັກພາຕົວຢູ່ນອກ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ້າວ ມາຣີໂອ ແອນໂທນີໂອ ປາລາຊີອອສ (Mario Antonio Palacios), ອາຍຸ 43 ປີ, ອະດີດທະຫານ ໂຄລອມເບຍ, ຍັງຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາດ້ວຍການສະໜອງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານວັດຖຸທີ່ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ເກີດການເສຍຊີວິດ, ການຮູ້ຈັກ ຫຼື ການເຈຕະນາວ່າການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານວັດຖຸດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອກະກຽມສຳລັບການດຳເນີນການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດເພື່ອຂ້າຄົນ ຫຼື ລັກພາຕົວ.

ລາວໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວໃນສານລັດຖະບານກາງໃນນະຄອນ ໄມອາມີ, ລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແຕ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະລະພາບຜິດຫຼືບໍ່ຜິດ. ລາວໄດ້ຖືກອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຄຳປຶກສາອີງຕາມລາຍໄດ້ທີ່ຈຳກັດ ແລະ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະປາກົດຕົວໃນສານອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງໃນວັນທີ 31 ມັງກອນ.

ໄອຍະການທີ່ຖືກແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໂດຍສານ ທ່ານ ອາລເຟຣໂດ ອີຊາເກຍເຣ (Alfredo Izaquirre) ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານນາງ ອາລີເຊຍ ໂອຕາໂຊ ເຣເຢັສ (Alicia Otazo Reyes) ວ່າລາວໄດ້ແນະນຳໃຫ້ທ້າວ ປາລາຊີອອສ ຖືກກັກຂັງໄວ້ຍ້ອນວ່າ ລາວບໍ່ມີສະຖານະພາບຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ, ພີ່ນ້ອງ ຫຼື ສາຍພົວພັນຕໍ່ ສະຫະລັດ.

ທ້າວ ປາລາຊີອອສ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໃນປະເທດ ຈາໄມກາ ໃນເດືອນຕຸລາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແລະ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປປະເທດບ້ານເກີດ ໂຄລອມເບຍ ຂອງລາວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ຕຳ ຫຼວດສາກົນໄດ້ແຈ້ງທ້າວ ປາລາຊີອອສ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢຸດແວ່ທີ່ປະເທດ ປານາມາ ວ່າລັດຖະ ບານ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຕົວລາວໄປ ສະຫະລັດ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນາຍພົນ ຮໍເຮ ຫຼຸຍ ວາກາສ (Jorge Luis Vargas), ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງຕຳຫຼວດ ໂຄລອມເບຍ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຄລອມເບຍ, ຈາໄມກາ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ພົວພັນກັນເພື່ອປະສານງານການເນລະເທດ ແລະ ສົ່ງຕົວທ້າວ ປາລາຊີອອສ ໄປ ສະຫະລັດ.

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວ ປາລາຊີອອສ ໄດ້ເຫັນດີທີ່ຈະເດີນທາງໄປ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຢຸດແວ່ຂອງລາວໃນປະເທດ ປານາມາ.

The U.S. government announced Tuesday that it arrested one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States.

Mario Antonio Palacios, a 43-year-old former Colombian soldier, also was charged with providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap.

He appeared at a federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon but did not enter a plea. He was granted counsel based on limited income and is scheduled to appear in court again on January 31.

Court-appointed attorney Alfredo Izaguirre told U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes that he recommended Palacios stay in detention because he has no immigration status, relatives or ties to the United States.

Palacios was arrested in Jamaica in October and was scheduled to fly to his native Colombia on Monday. However, Interpol notified Palacios during a stopover in Panama that the U.S. government was extraditing him, said Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, director of Colombia's police.

He said that Colombia, Jamaica and the U.S. were in touch to coordinate the deportation and extradition of Palacios to the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release that Palacios agreed to travel to the U.S. during his layover in Panama.