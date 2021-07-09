ສະຫະລັດ ປະກາດ ການບໍລິຈາກ ຢາວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ ຫວຽດນາມ ແລະ ກົວເຕມາລາ

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຈັດສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນໂມເດີນາ ຫຼາຍລ້ານໂດສ ທີ່ບໍລິຈາກໃຫ້ແກ່ ກົວເຕມາ ລາ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານທີ່ຈະບໍລິຈາກ 4 ລ້ານໂດສໄປໃຫ້ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້. ແຕ່ໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ ສະຫະລັດບໍ່ສາມາດບັນ ລຸເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການຈັດສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນ 80 ລ້ານໂດສ ໄປໃຫ້ປະເທດທີ່ຕ້ອງການພາຍໃນທ້ານເດືອນມິຖຸນານີ້. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມທ້າທ້າຍທັງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າ ຄວາມພະຍາ ຍາມຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຈະຊ່ອຍໂລກ ໃນການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ສະຫະລັດບໍລິຈາກໃຫ້ ໃນອາທິດນີ້ ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມານີ້.

ທ່ານນາງຊາກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ທັງກົວເຕມາລາ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຄວິດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຈາກລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນແລະທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ. ກົວເຕມາລາ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາໂມເດີນາ 1 ລ້ານ 5 ແສນໂດສ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຢາໂມເດີນາ. 2 ລ້ານໂດສ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຊາວອິນໂດເນເຊຍໄດ້ປະສົບກັບກໍລິນີຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ ແລະປະຊາຊົນພາກັນໄປລຽນແຖວເພື່ອສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ສັນຍາຕໍ່ປະເທດນີ້ ຈະໃຫ້ຢາວັກຊີນໂມເດີນາ 4 ລ້ານໂດສ ທີ່ຈະຖືກສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ໂດຍຜ່ານໂຄງການໂຄແວັກສ໌ (COVAX) ທີ່ເປັນກົນໄກສໍາລັບການແບ່ງປັນຢາວັກຊີນຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄວທີ່ສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້.

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະບໍລິຈາກຢາວັກຊີນ 580 ລ້ານໂດສ ໃຫ້ທົ່ວໂລກ. ແຕ່ຕົນບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງຕົນເທື່ອ ໃນການສົ່ງຢາໄປໃຫ້ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ 80 ລ້ານໂດສພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນມິຖຸນານີ້. ທ່ານນາງຊາ ກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ມີຄວາມທ້າທ້າຍຕ່າງໆຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ.

ທ່ານນາງຊາກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ບາງເທື່ອພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກຜ່ານກໍາແພງດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ແລະກົດລະບຽບຕ່າງໆ. ມີບັນຫາຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ມັນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆທີ່ຕ້ອງການເພື່ອທີ່ຈະແຈກຢາຍຢາວັກຊີນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແລະຍັງມີບັນຫາຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນກະທັງດ້ານການຂົນສົ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຊ່ເຢັນທີ່ຕ້ອງການນຳດ້ວຍ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສັງເກດເຫັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຈັດສັນຢາວັກຊີນທັງໝົດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ດັ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ໝັ້ນໝາຍໄວ້ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆຕ້ອງໄດ້ກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາພວກມັນ.”

ຄວາມທ້າທາຍເລີ້ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍການລະບຸຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ເໝາະສົມ. ຢາວັກຊີນສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນຄັງສະສົມຂອງສະຫະລັດປະກອບດ້ວຍ ຟາຍເຊີ ແລະໂມເດີນາ ຊຶ່ງຕ້ອງໄດ້ເກັບມ້ຽນໄວ້ໃນອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ເຢັນສຸດໆ ທີ່ວ່າ ທຸກປະເທດກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຈັດການໄດ້.

ທ່ານຄຣິສນາ ອູເດຢາຄູມາຣ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສູນກາງນະວັດຕະກຳ ດ້ານສຸຂະ ພາບໂລກຂອງດຸກຄ໌ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເມື່ອໃດທີ່ພວກມັນໄປຮອດທີ່ນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ມື້ໃດແມ່ນວັນໝົດກຳນົດສຳລັບຈຸ້ມຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ພວກເຮົາສົ່ງໄປໃຫ້ນັ້ນ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮູ້ຈັກວ່າ ລະດັບຂອງປະເທດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ມີການອະນຸຍາດສຳລັບຢາວັກຊີນສະເພາະທີ່ຈະຖືກນຳໃຊ້ ຫຼືບໍ່ ແລະຈຸ້ມຢາວັກຊີນສະເພາະອັນນັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ນຳເຂົ້າມາ. ແລະອັນນັ້ນແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ພຽງເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກຕ້ອງໃຫ້ໝັນໃຈວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນທັງຫຼາຍສາມາດນຳໄປເກັບໄວ້ບ່ອນແຊ່ເຢັນຈົນກວ່າມັນຈະໝົດອາຍຸ ທີ່ວ່າກຳລັງແຮງງານແມ່ນພ້ອມແລ້ວ ແລະພວກຜູ້ສັກຢາທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແລະທີ່ວ່າພວກເຂົາສາມາດອອກໄປໄດ້.”

ບັນດາປະເທດຜູ້ຮັບ ຍັງຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະສານສົມທົບກັບບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ສະໜອງຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາຈະໄດ້ຮັບຈາກ ໂດຍລວມມີ COVAX ຈີນ ແລະຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການວາງແຜນຫຼາຍ ແລະເຮັດໃຫ້ການຄຸ້ມຄອງລະບົບຕ່ອງໂສ້ໃນການນຳສົ່ງນັ້ນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ.

ທ່ານອູເດຢາຄູມາຣ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ຄວນແປກໃຈເລີຍ ທີ່ການຂົນສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນຫຍຸ້ງຍາກໃນທັດສະນະດ້ານການວາງແຜນ. ແລະພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຫຼ້າຊ້າຢູ່. ພວກເຮົາຄວນເຮັດວຽກນີ້ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຫົກເດືອນກ່ອນພຸ້ນ.”

ມັນຍັງມີຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ປະລິມານຢາວັກຊີນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຈະສົ່ງໄປພວກປະເທດທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພາຍໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະບັນລຸຂີດໝາຍຂອງການສັກຢາວັກຊີນໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 160 ລ້ານຄົນຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນ.

ທ່ານທອມ ຮາຣຕ໌ ຈາກອົງການ One Campaign ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕົກລົງໄວ້ແລ້ວ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ G-7 ແລະບັນດາປະເທດອື່ນໆຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ການສະໜອງໃຫ້ແກ່ໂລກ ສິ່ງທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິໂຣກລະບາດນີ້. ແລະມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ແບ່ງປັນໃນຈັງຫວະຫຼືລະດັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການ ເພື່ອບັນລຸສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນພູມຕ້ານທານໝູ່ທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາທັງໝົດປອດໄພ.”

ຈົນເຖິງຂະນະນີ້ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສົ່ງຢາວັກຊີນ ພຽງປະມານເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງ 80 ລ້ານໂດສ ທີ່ຕົນໄດ້ແນໃສ່ ເພື່ອແຈກຢາຍໃຫ້ໄດ້ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍເດືອນມິຖຸນາ.

The Biden administration announced shipments of millions of Moderna vaccine donations for Guatemala and Vietnam on Tuesday, after pledging to donate 4 million doses to Indonesia last week. But overall, the U.S. fell short of its target of sending 80 million doses to countries in need by the end of June. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report on the challenges facing the U.S. effort to help vaccinate the world.

Two countries will receive U.S. vaccine donations this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

(Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary)

“Both Guatemala and Vietnam will be receiving COVID vaccine doses from the Biden-Harris administration. Guatemala will receive 1.5 million doses of Moderna, and Vietnam will receive 2 million doses of Moderna.”

As Indonesians braced for a surge in cases and lined up for their shots, last week, the Biden administration also promised the country 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, to be shipped via COVAX, the U.N. mechanism for vaccine sharing, as soon as possible.

The U.S. has committed to donating 580 million doses worldwide. But it has failed to meet its target of sending out 80 million doses by the end of June. Psaki told VOA there were huge challenges.

(Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary)

“Sometimes we have to work through legal barriers. We have to work through regulatory barriers. There are issues as it relates to materials needed to distribute these vaccines, and there are also even transportation issues with refrigeration needed as well. So we have noted, even as we've allocated all these doses as we committed to, part of it is that countries need to be ready to receive them.”

The challenge begins with determining the appropriate vaccine. Most of the U.S. available stockpile consists of Pfizer and Moderna, which require ultra-cold storage that not all countries are prepared to handle.

(Krishna Udayakumar, Duke Global Health Innovation Center Director)

“Once they get there, we have to know what's the expiration date on the batches that we're sending., We have to know at the country level whether there’s regulatory authorization for that particular vaccine to be used and that particular batch to be imported. And that's just really the beginning; we then have to make sure that the vaccines can get in cold storage all the way to the last mile, that the workforce is ready, and the vaccinators are trained, and that they can get out.

Recipient countries must also coordinate the different vaccines they’re getting from other providers, including COVAX, China and Russia, which requires a lot of planning and complicated supply chain management.

(Krishna Udayakumar, Duke Global Health Innovation Center)

“It shouldn't be a surprise that shipping vaccines is complicated from a logistics perspective. And we are behind. We should have been working on this six months ago.”

There is also the fact that most of the vaccine doses are simply going to wealthy nations.

(President Joe Biden)

“By the end of this week, we'll have reached the mark of 160 million fully vaccinated Americans.”

(Tom Hart, One Campaign)

“We have locked up in the United States and the G-7 and other EU countries, the global supply of the very thing to end this pandemic. And so far not sharing at nearly the pace or scale that we need to reach what's the global herd immunity that will make all of us safe.”

So far, the U.S. has shipped only about half of the 80 million doses it aimed to distribute by end of June.