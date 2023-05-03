ສະຫະລັດ ປະກາດການປາບປາມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ການລັກລອບ ຄ້າຢາເຟັນຕານອລ ທາງອິນເຕີເນັດມືດ

ໃນການປາບປາມຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ ຕໍ່ການລັກລອບຄ້າຢາເຟັນຕາ ນອລ ໃນລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດມືດ ຫຼື darknet ນັ້ນ ອົງການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍທັງຫຼາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານສາກົນຂອງພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບການຈັບກຸມພວກຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສເກືອບ 300 ຄົນ ແລະຢຶດໄດ້ ຢາ ເງິນສົດ ສະກຸນເງິນລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດ ແລະອາວຸດ ຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ.

ການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການໄລຍະ 2 ປີມານີ້ ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື ປະຕິບັດການ ສແປັກຕໍ (Operation SpecTor) ທີ່ກວມເອົາສາມທະວີບ ແລະພົວພັນກັບການປະສານງານຂອງແປດປະເທດ. ມັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນຄື JCODE ຊຶ່ງແນໃສ່ເພື່ອທັບມ້າງແຫຼ່ງຕະຫຼາດຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນ darknet ທີ່ຂາຍຢາຕ່າງໆ ແລະສິນຄ້າອື່ນໆທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ.

ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍການກວດລ້າງ ວ່າເປັນ “ປະຕິບັດການຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ບັງຄັບໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍສາກົນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນການແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ການລັກລອບຄ້າຢາເຟັນຕານອລ ແລະຢາແກ້ປວດ ຫຼື opioid ຢູ່ໃນ darknet.”

ປະຕິບັດການດັ່ງກ່າວຈັບກຸມໄດ້ 288 ຄົນ ຢຶດຢາຕ່າງໆໄດ້ 850 ກິໂລກຣາມ ລວມມີ ຢາເຟັນຕານອລ ຫຼືຢາເສບຕິດທີ່ປົນດ້ວຍເຟັນຕານອລ 64 ກິໂລກຣາມ, ເງິນສົດ ແລະສະກຸນເງິນອິນເຕີເນັດ 53 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນໂດລາ ແລະອາວຸດປືນຕ່າງໆ 117 ກະບອກ.

In a massive global crackdown on fentanyl trafficking on the darknet, U.S. law enforcement agencies and their international partners announced Tuesday the arrests of nearly 300 suspects and seizure of a large cache of drugs, cash, virtual currency and weapons.

The law enforcement action, part of a two-year-old program known as Operation SpecTor, spanned three continents and involved the collaboration of eight countries. It was part of a Justice Department initiative led by the FBI known as JCODE, which aims to dismantle darknet marketplaces that sell drugs and other illegal goods.

The Justice Department described the takedown as “the largest international law enforcement operation targeting fentanyl and opioid traffickers on the darknet.”

The operation netted 288 arrests, 850 kilograms of drugs, including 64 kilograms of fentanyl or fentanyl-laced narcotics, $53.4 million in cash and virtual currencies and 117 firearms.