ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ລົງ​ເລິກ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເຖິງ​ແຜນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢູ່​ໃນຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ທີ່ອອກ​ແບບ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ສະ​ກັດ​ກັ້ນ ກອງ​ທັບ​ຈີນ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ ຢູ່ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ ແລະ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ແຜນການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ ບັນ​ດາກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ມາ​ຣິນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ມີ​ຖານ​ທັບ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກາະ​ໂອ​ກີ​ນາ​ວາ ແລະ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ໃໝ່ເພື່ອ​ຮ່ວມ​ມືກັນໃນ​ດ້ານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທາງທະ​ຫານ.

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງເຄັນ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີປ້ອງກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ​ລອຍ ອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອງວ່າ 2+2 ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ຢາ​ຊິ ໂຍ​ຊິ​ມາ​ຊະ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ​ຮາ​ມາ​ດາ ຢາ​ຊູ​ກາ​ຊຸ.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຈີນ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ “ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ໃໝ່​” ໃນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນໂດຍ​ການເພີ້ມການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ເກາະ​ຜິດ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານຂຶ້ນ ​ທ່ານອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ທີ່ບອກ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານຂອງຈີນ​ຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ.

“​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນການ​ເພີ້ມ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ກິດ​ຈະການຂອງ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໜ້າ​ນ້ຳອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື

ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານອອ​ສ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ

ຮ່ວມ. “​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ ​ຫລື​ບໍ່ ນັ້ນໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ແມ່ນໃກ້​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄດ້ ທ່ານ​ຮູ້​ບໍ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສົງ​ໄສ​ແທ້ໆກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້.”

​ທ່ານບ​ລິງ​ເ​ຄັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາຍາມ “ພວມ​ບ່ອນທຳ​ລາຍ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ພາບ​ທີ່ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັກ​ສາສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ມ​າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ” ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢາກເສີມ​ຂະ​ຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຄວາມເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.

The United States and Japan deepened their strategic alliance and outlined actions in a joint statement Wednesday designed to deter intensifying Chinese military threats in the East China Sea and around Taiwan.

Those actions include plans to reorganize U.S. Marine Corps units based in Okinawa and new agreements to cooperate on space and advanced military technologies.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took part in Wednesday’s so-called 2+2 talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu.

While China attempts to “establish a new normal” in the Taiwan Strait by ramping up provocative military activities, Austin said it does not equal a sign of an imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

"We've seen increased aerial activity in the Strait, we've seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan," Austin told reporters during a joint press conference. "But whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, you know, I seriously doubt that."

Blinken said China has tried to “undermine the long-standing status quo that's maintained peace and stability (in the Taiwan Strait) for decades” while the U.S. wants to bolster it.