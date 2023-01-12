ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ລົງເລິກການເປັນພັນທະມິດຍຸດທະສາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງແຜນປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫລງການຮ່ວມໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ທີ່ອອກແບບເພື່ອຈະສະກັດກັ້ນ ກອງທັບຈີນທີ່ກຳລັງເພີ້ມທະວີການຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຢູ່ທະເລຈີນຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະອ້ອມແອ້ມໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ການປະຕິບັດດັ່ງກ່າວຮວມທັງແຜນການຈັດຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ບັນດາກຳລັງທະຫານມາຣິນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີຖານທັບຢູ່ໃນເກາະໂອກີນາວາ ແລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃໝ່ເພື່ອຮ່ວມມືກັນໃນດ້ານອະວະກາດ ແລະຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ຕ່າງໆທາງທະຫານ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຢູ່ໃນການສົນທະນາໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນອັນທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ 2+2 ກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຮາຢາຊິ ໂຍຊິມາຊະ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານຮາມາດາ ຢາຊູກາຊຸ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະ “ສ້າງຕັ້ງຄວາມເປັນປົກກະຕິໃໝ່” ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນໂດຍການເພີ້ມການທ້າທາຍເກາະຜິດທາງທະຫານຂຶ້ນ ທ່ານອອສຕິນ ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍທີ່ບອກເຖິງການຮຸກຮານຂອງຈີນຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນການເພີ້ມກິດຈະການທາງອາກາດຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊ່ອງແຄບ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນກິດຈະການຂອງກຳປັ່ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດໜ້ານ້ຳອ້ອມແອ້ມໄຕ້ຫວັນ” ນັ້ນຄື
ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວລະຫວ່າງການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວ
ຮ່ວມ. “ແຕ່ຈະເປັນໄປ ຫລືບໍ່ ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າການຮຸກຮານແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄດ້ ທ່ານຮູ້ບໍ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສົງໄສແທ້ໆກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.”
ທ່ານບລິງເຄັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈີນໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ “ພວມບ່ອນທຳລາຍສະຖານະພາບທີ່ມີມາເປັນເວລານານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບ ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສະຫະລັດຕ້ອງການຢາກເສີມຂະຍຫາຍໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ.
The United States and Japan deepened their strategic alliance and outlined actions in a joint statement Wednesday designed to deter intensifying Chinese military threats in the East China Sea and around Taiwan.
Those actions include plans to reorganize U.S. Marine Corps units based in Okinawa and new agreements to cooperate on space and advanced military technologies.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin took part in Wednesday’s so-called 2+2 talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada Yasukazu.
While China attempts to “establish a new normal” in the Taiwan Strait by ramping up provocative military activities, Austin said it does not equal a sign of an imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan.
"We've seen increased aerial activity in the Strait, we've seen increased surface vessel activity around Taiwan," Austin told reporters during a joint press conference. "But whether or not that means that an invasion is imminent, you know, I seriously doubt that."
Blinken said China has tried to “undermine the long-standing status quo that's maintained peace and stability (in the Taiwan Strait) for decades” while the U.S. wants to bolster it.