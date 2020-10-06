ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສຫລ ປະຈຳລາວ ມອບໂຄງການປະຕິສັງຂອນ ທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ ຢູ່ວັດວິຊຸນ

ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ປີເຕີ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ

ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຜົນສໍາເລັດຂອງການບູລະນະປະຕິສັງຂອນວັດວິຊຸນ ທີ່ຫຼວງພະບາງ

ແລະ ໄດ້ມອບໂຄງການບູລະນະທີ່ສໍາເລັດນີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຫຼວງ

ພະບາງ ເຊິ່ງພິທີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນທີ່ວັດວິຊຸນ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ຕຸລາ. ສະຖານທີ່ອັນສໍາຄັນ

ທາງດ້ານປະຫວັດສາດແຫ່ງນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການບູ ລະນະໂດຍທຶນ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ພາຍໃຕ້ກອງທຶນທ່ານທູດ ເພື່ອການອະນຸລັກວັດທະນະທໍາ ຫຼື

AFCP ລວມເປັນມູນຄ່າ 347,000 ໂດລາ.

ວັດແຫ່ງນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ສ້າງຂື້ນໃນສັດຕະວັດທີ່ 16 ໃນສະໄໝພະເຈົ້າວິຊຸນນະລາດເຊິ່ງເປັນ

ໜຶ່ງ ໃນວັດທີ່ເກົ່າແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ຢູ່ໃນຫລວງພະບາງ ແລະເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງແຫ່ງການຮຽນຮູ້

ທາງດ້ານພຸດທະຊາດສະໜາ ແລະ ເປັນບ່ອນສຳລັບສັກກະລະບູຊາຫລາຍກວ່າ 500 ປີ.

ກອງທຶນທ່ານທູດເພື່ອການອະນຸລັກວັດທະນະທໍາຫຼື AFCP ໄດ້ສົ່ງເສີມບັນດາເຂົ້າຫນ້າ

ວຽກທີ່ໄດ້ແບ່ງເປັນສາມສ່ວນຂອງໂຄງການບູລະນະວັດຊຸນ ເຊິ່ງປະກອບມີສອງຈຸດໃຫຍ່

ຂອງຕົວອາຄານວັດ ລວມທັງພະ ທາດໝາກໂມ. ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດເຮມ໋ອນ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ຖືເປັນກຽດຫຼາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສົ່ງເສີມໃນການບູລະນະ ແລະປົກປັກຮັກສາ

ໜຶ່ງໃນສະຖານທີ່ອັນ ສໍາຄັນທາງດ້ານປະຫວັດສາດໃນທົ່ວ ສປປ ລາວ. ການຮ່ວມມືລະ

ຫວ່າ’ສະຫະ ລັດອາເມລິກາກັບນະຄອນຫຼວງພະບາງ ໃນການບູລະນະວັດວິຊຸນ ຖືເປັນ

ເຄື່ອງໝາຍແຫ່ງສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງສອງຊາດ ແລະ ຄວາມໝາຍໝັ້ນໃນການຊ່ວຍ

ເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນລາວ ໃນການປົກປັກຮັກສາຮິດຄອງອັນລໍ້າຄ່າ.” ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ 2001, ລັດ

ຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມລິກາໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເພື່ອປົກປັກຮັກ

ສາ ມໍລະດົກທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທໍາ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໂດຍການນຳໃຊ້ກອງທຶນທ່ານທູດ

ເພື່ອການອະນຸລັກວັດທະນະທໍາ. ທຶນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນລວມທັງໝົດ

20 ໂຄງການ ເຊິ່ງລວມທັງການປະຕິສັງຂອນວັດວາອາຮາມອັນສັກສິດ ການປົກປັກຮັກ

ສາມໍລະດົກ ແລະວັດຖຸບູຮານພ້ອມທັງການບັນທຶກວັດທະນະທຳຮີດຄອງປະເພນີລວມ

ໄປເຖິງການປົກປັກຮັກສາຫໍສະມຸດ.

ຈົນມາເຖິງປະຈຸບັນ ການບູລະນະວັດຊຽງທອງຢູ່ຫຼວງພະບາງ ຖືເປັນໂຄງການໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ

ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ດຳເນີນການເປັນເວລາ 3 ປີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຫຼາຍກວ່າ 650,000

ໂດລາ.

ທ່ານເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມອິກວ່າ “ໂຄງການນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ປະຊາ

ຊົນລາວ ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມຫຼາຍຂື້ນ ກັບທາງດ້ານວັດທະນະທໍາ ແລະທາງປະຫວັດສາດ ພ້ອມ

ທັງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ ມີຄວາມເພິ່ງພໍໃຈ ກັບຄວາມງາມ ແລະຄວາມເປັນເອກະລັກທາງ

ດ້ານຮິດຄອງປະເພນີ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ. ວຽກງານບູລະນະ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດຈະມີສ່ວນຊ່ວຍ

ທີ່ສໍາຄັນເພື່ອຮັບປະກັບວ່າ ວັດວິຊຸນອັນເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສໍາຄັນແຫ່ງນີ້ ຈະຢູ່ຄູ່ວັດທະນະທໍາ

ແລະ ຈິດໃຈໃນອີກຫຼາຍປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.”

LUANG PRABANG, Lao PDR – U.S. Ambassador Dr. Peter Haymond commemorated the completion of the restoration of Wat Visoun in Luang Prabang and handed over the successful restoration project to the government and people of Luang Prabang on October 6 during a ceremony at Wat Visoun. The historic temple was restored with U.S. government funding of $347,000 under the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation.

Built in the 16th century during the reign of King Wisunarat, Wat Visoun is the oldest temple in Luang Prabang and has been a center of Buddhist study and worship for more than 500 years. The Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation supported three separate restoration projects at Wat Visoun, comprising both the main buildings of Wat Visoun as well as the historic Makmo Stupa.

“It has been an honor to support the cultural preservation and restoration of one of the most important cultural sites in all of Laos,” said Ambassador Haymond. “The United States government’s collaboration with Luang Prabang on the restoration of Wat Visoun is a symbol of the great friendship between our two countries, and of our commitment to helping the people of Laos preserve their precious traditions.”

Since 2001, the U.S. government has dedicated more than $1 million to preserving cultural heritage in the Lao PDR using the Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation. Funding has supported 20 projects total, ranging from restoration of sacred temples, to preservation of archeological sites and artifacts, to documentation of cultural traditions and museum conservation. The largest project to date was the restoration of Wat Xieng Thong in Luang Prabang, conducted over three years with more than $650,000 in assistance.