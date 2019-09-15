ທ່ານ​ນາງຣີນາ ບິດເຕີ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈຳ ສ ປປ ລາວ

ໄດ້ປະກາດ ໃນວັນທີ 13 ກັນຍາຜ່ານມານີ້ ແຈ້ງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຜູ້ ປະສົບໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ

ຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສ ປ ປ ລາວ ເປັນມູນຄ່າ ຈຳນວນ 100 ພັນໂດລາ. ໃນນີ້ ປະຊາຊົນ

ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທຸກຄົນ ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ເປັນໄຍ ແລະພ້ອມທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ

ປະຊາຊົນລາວ ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນໄລຍະ ທີ່ ປະສົບໄພດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAID ການ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ

ໄດ້ແບ່ງອອກເປັນແຕ່ລະໄລຍ, ເຊິ່ງໃນຂະນະນີ້ ແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳ ເນີນການຈັດຊື້ອາຫານ

ແລະເຄື່ອງສຸຂະອະນາໄມ ເພື່ອຈັດສົ່ງໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະສົບໄພ ໃຫ້ທ່ວງທັນ. ເຄື່ອງຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ຈະນຳໄປມອບໃຫ້ ຄອບຄົວຂອງ ຜູ້ຖືກກະທົບຈາກນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ທີ່ຍ້າຍມາອາໄສໃນ

ບ່ອນພັກເຊົາຊົ່ວຄາວ ອາໄສຢູ່ ກັບຍາດຕິພີ່ນ້ອງ ແລະ ຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຕິດຄ້າງ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນ້ຳ

ຖ້ວມ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ ຍັງໄດ້ສົ່ງທິມງານຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກ

ຮ່ວມກັບລັດຖະ ບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການປະເມີນສະຖານະການ ແລະຄວາມຕ້ອງການ

ຊ່ວຍ ເຫລືອໃນຂົງເຂດປະສົບໄພ. ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານອົງການໃຫ້

ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ນໍ​ເວຫຼື Norwegian People’s Aid ລັດຖະ ບານ ສະ

ຫະລັດ ໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ກອງທຶນເກັບກູ້ລະເບີດບໍ່ທີ່ທັນແຕກເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ແຈກຢາຍນ້ຳ

ດື່ມ ອາຫານ ແລະ ເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ສອຍທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ ປະສົບໄພນ້ຳຖ້ວມ ຢູ່

ແຂວງສາລະວັນ.

ຫ້ອງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໄພພິພັດສາກົນ​ຫຼື OFDA ຂອງອົງ​ການ USAID ເຮັດ ຫນ້າທີ່

ເປັນສູນກາງໃນການປະສານງານວຽກງານ ຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເຫດການໄພພິ ບັດທົ່ວໂລກ

ເຊິ່ງຜ່ານມາ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາກໍ່ເຄີຍ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອ ກໍ ລະນີນ້ຳຖ້ວມຢູ່ແຂວງ

ອັດຕະປືໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ 2018 ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍຜ່ານ ອົງການ UNICEF ແລະ

IOM ແລະໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2019 ກໍ່ໄດ້ປະກອບທຶນ ຕື່ມ ໃນການຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມສ່ຽງ

ແລະຟື້ນຟູໄລຍະຍາວ. ນອກຈາກນີ້ ກໍ່ຍັງ ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອໂຄງການອາຫານເດັກ

ໃນໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ເຄີຍຖືກນ້ຳຖ້ວມໂດຍ ຜ່ານໂຄງການຂອງອົງການອາຫານໂລກ World

Food Program (WFP) ແລະ ອົງການບັນເທົາທຸກກາໂຕລິກ (CRS). ໃນ ສປປ

ລາວ ສະຫະລັດອາ ເມຣິກາໃຫ້ການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຫລາຍຂົງເຂດ ບໍ່ວ່າຈະເປັນການ

ສຶກສາ ສາ ທາລະນະສຸກ ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຜູ້ທຸກຍາກ ແລະດ້ອຍໂອກາດ ສົ່ງເສີມການຄ້າ

ແລະ ເສດຖະກິດ ແລະປົກປັກຮັກສາສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ.

On September 13, 2019, U.S. Ambassador Rena Bitter announced a Disaster Declaration, and the immediate release of $100,000 in emergency relief in flood-affected areas of southern Laos. The people of the United States are concerned about the ongoing floods in southern Laos and are proud to support the people of the Lao PDR during this difficult time.

Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the United States has initiated a phased emergency response, of which the first phase is now underway, including procurement of food and basic hygiene supplies for immediate distribution in the disaster area. The food and hygiene items will be provided to flood affected families in displacement shelters, those staying with host families, and families in their home areas.The United States has also deployed a team of experts to the affected area, and in partnership with the Government of Laos, will assess the needs and locations for deployment of targeted and impactful assistance. This assistance follows the earlier use this week of UXO funding and support from the U.S. Government, through Norwegian People’s Aid, to help deliver safe drinking water, food and other supplies to the local population in Salavan Province who were affected by the floods.

U.S. support for emergency relief in Southern Laos is coordinated by USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA). The United States previously provided emergency funds to UNICEF and IOM for humanitarian assistance following the July 2018 flooding disaster in Attapeu Province and contributed additional funding to UNICEF in March 2019 for disaster risk reduction and to assist with long term recovery. U.S. -funded emergency relief in Laos complements ongoing assistance programs to provide school children with meals in the flooded area through Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and World Food Program (WFP) as part of the United States’ school feeding program in Laos, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Throughout the Lao PDR, the United States is working to empower the people and government of Laos through programs to develop and strengthen health and education, vulnerable populations, sustainable economic growth and trade, and environmental sustainability.