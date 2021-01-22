ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

Breaking News
ໂລກ

ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ມີຄວາມຍິນດີ ກັບການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ

ບັນດາພັນທະມິດທັງຫຼາຍຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນແງ່ບວກ ສຳລັບສາຍພົວພັນສອງຝ່າຍໃນອະນາຄົດ ກ່ອນການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນຕ່າງໆກໍຕາມ, ມັນກໍມີສິ່ງກີດຂວາງທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນອະນາຄົດ, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ (Henry Ridwell) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ພິທີສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ສຳລັບ ອາເມຣິກາ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສຳລັບໂລກດ້ວຍ. ສຳລັບບັນດາພັນທະ ມິດ ແລະ ສັດຕູກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ, ສາຍພົວພັນໃໝ່ກັບມະຫາອຳນາດຂອງໂລກ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມເຂົ້າຮູບເຂົ້າທາງແລ້ວ. ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ມັນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ, ນັກວິເຄາະນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ສະຖາບັນ ຄລິງເກັນແດລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ວາລະແຜນການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດ, ນະໂຍບາຍການຄ້າໂລກ, ສະຖາບັນຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງສຸດຂອງວາລະແຜນການຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູໂຣບ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງການເຈລະຈາກັບທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.”

ແຕ່ມັນອາດມີສິ່ງກີດຂວາງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໃນຂ້າງໜ້າຄື ຈີນ. ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃນກົດເກນຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານການລົງທຶນກັບ ຈີນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປັດຕິບັດດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢູໂຣບ ບໍ່ເຫັນ ຈີນ ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມທາງພູມສາດການເມືອງ. ບໍ່ຄືກັບທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນ.”

ໃນຖານະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີພາຍໃຕ້ທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ດີກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ. ແຕ່ໃນສີ່ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາຫຼາຍປະເທດ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສ ອາເມຣິກາ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ຄໍເທິເວັກ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງພັດທະນາອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ແຜນຍຸດທະ ສາດການເພິ່ງພາຕົນເອງ. ແລະ ຊາວ ອາເມຣິກາ ຈະຢືນຢັດໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ເບິ່ງນິ, ພວກເຮົາກັບມາແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາກັບມາຢູ່ຫົວໂຕະອີກແລ້ວ, ກະລຸນາມຕິດຕາມພວກເຮົາ. ແລະ ມັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮຽກ ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການສ້າງຄວາມເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ການຈັດການທີ່ດີ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າຝ່າຍ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ຢູໂຣບ ຈະບໍ່ຈົບລົງດ້ວຍການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນຄືກັບວິທີການຮັບມືກັບ ຈີນ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ການຄ້າ ຢູໂຣບ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສັ່ນຄອນ. ພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ເກັບພາສີນຳເຂົ້າຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຂອງກັນແລະກັນ.

ທ່ານ ບຣູໂນ ເລີ ແມຣ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີເສດຖະກິດ ຝຣັ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງສຸດຂອງວາລະແຜນການຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະເປັນການເວົ້າຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຢຸດສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ກັບ ຢູໂຣບ, ຢຸດມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆຈາກລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ສວນເຫຼົ້າໄວນ໌ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງ, ຢຸດກໍລະນີບໍລິສັດ ໂບອິງ ກັບ ແອບັສ, ເຊິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຜົນ ປະໂຫຍດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື ບັນດາປະເທດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ເລີຍ.”

ອັງກິດ ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວຈະຖືກພິຈາລະນາເປັນຂົວເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຂ້າມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ ລະ ຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຢູໂຣບ. ແຕ່ສາຍພົວພັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ລອນດອນ ກັບ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຕັດໂດຍ ເບຣັກຊິດ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງບັນຫາການຄ້າ, ຫຼື ບາງເທື່ອສະພາບອາກາດເຊັ່ນກັນ, ຫຼື ຂອບເຂດຂອງກົດລະບຽບເສດຖະກິດ, ຫຼື ການຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການດ້ານການເງິນ, ສະ ຫະຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນບ່ອນຈອດເຮືອແຫ່ງທຳອິດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ.”

ແຕ່ວ່າ, ອັງກິດ ຍັງຄົງເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່. ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ດໍມິນິກ ຣາບ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ການຟື້ນຟູຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ ອີຣ່ານ ຫຼື JCPOA ເຊິ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖອນຕົວອອກໃນປີ 2018 ນັ້ນ,​ ແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດ.

ທ່ານ ດໍມິນິກ ຣາບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບ ເດັນ ແລະ ລັດຖະ ບານໃໝ່ ໄດ້ເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກັບຄືນສູ່ JCPOA, ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບ ແລະ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍມັນ.”

ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້ນຳເອົາວິກິດການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ເສດ ຖະກິດມາສູ່ທັງ ຢູ ໂຣບ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ. ໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ໆນີ້, ການຮັບມືກັບພາວະສຸກເສີນພາຍໃນຈະມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະເປັນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດຂອງສອງຝາກຝັ່ງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ.

U.S. allies have expressed optimism for future bilateral relations ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden Wednesday. But despite the warm words, there are potential stumbling blocks ahead, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

The inauguration of Joe Biden represents not only a new chapter for America – but for the world. For allies and adversaries alike, new relationships with the world’s superpower are already taking shape. In Europe there is a mood of optimism.

“The climate agenda, global trade policy, multilateral institutions, and European security are very much on the top of the agenda of European leaders when it comes to talking to Joe Biden.”

But there could be a big hurdle ahead: China. The European Union has agreed in principle to an investment agreement with China, despite concerns over Beijing’s trade practices and human rights abuses.

“Europe doesn’t see China as a geopolitical peer competitor. Not the way the U.S. does.”

As vice president under Barack Obama, Biden forged good relations with European allies. But in the past four years many Europeans have begun to question their reliance on America, says Korteweg.

“They think they need to develop their own so-called ‘strategic autonomy’. And the Americans will insist on saying, ‘look, we’re back, we’re at the head of the table again, please follow us.’ And it’s going to require trust building and good choreography to ensure that the Americans and the Europeans don’t end up at loggerheads over such an important issue as how to deal with China.”

Meanwhile, European trade with the U.S is stumbling. Under President Trump, the United States and Europe slapped tariffs on some imports of each other’s goods.

“At the top of the agenda will be to clearly say stop to the trade war between the U.S. and Europe, stop to the sanctions from the U.S. administration on French vineyards, for instance, stop to the Boeing-Airbus case, which is clearly not in the interest of neither the U.S. nor European countries.”

Britain has traditionally been seen as the transatlantic bridge between the U.S. and Europe. But London’s ties to the EU have been cut by Brexit.

“So, when it comes to trade issues, or perhaps also climate change, or areas of economic regulation, or dealing with financial crises, the United Kingdom is not going to be America’s first port of call.”

Still, Britain remains a key security partner. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Tuesday reviving the Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA – from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018 - is a top priority.

“It is welcome that President-elect Biden and the new administration has talked about coming back into the JCPOA, enhancing and strengthening it.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought health and economic crises to both Europe and the United States. In the near term, dealing with that domestic emergency will likely take priority on both sides of the Atlantic.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

08:42 5.11.2020
ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
