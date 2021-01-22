ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ມີຄວາມຍິນດີ ກັບການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ

ບັນດາພັນທະມິດທັງຫຼາຍຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກໃນແງ່ບວກ ສຳລັບສາຍພົວພັນສອງຝ່າຍໃນອະນາຄົດ ກ່ອນການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແຕ່ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນຕ່າງໆກໍຕາມ, ມັນກໍມີສິ່ງກີດຂວາງທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນອະນາຄົດ, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິຈແວລ (Henry Ridwell) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ພິທີສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ສຳລັບ ອາເມຣິກາ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ຍັງເປັນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສຳລັບໂລກດ້ວຍ. ສຳລັບບັນດາພັນທະ ມິດ ແລະ ສັດຕູກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ, ສາຍພົວພັນໃໝ່ກັບມະຫາອຳນາດຂອງໂລກ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມເຂົ້າຮູບເຂົ້າທາງແລ້ວ. ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ມັນມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ເປັນແງ່ບວກ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ, ນັກວິເຄາະນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ສະຖາບັນ ຄລິງເກັນແດລ ກ່າວວ່າ “ວາລະແຜນການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດ, ນະໂຍບາຍການຄ້າໂລກ, ສະຖາບັນຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ແລະ ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງສຸດຂອງວາລະແຜນການຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ຢູໂຣບ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງການເຈລະຈາກັບທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.”

ແຕ່ມັນອາດມີສິ່ງກີດຂວາງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໃນຂ້າງໜ້າຄື ຈີນ. ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃນກົດເກນຂອງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານການລົງທຶນກັບ ຈີນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປັດຕິບັດດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢູໂຣບ ບໍ່ເຫັນ ຈີນ ເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມເທົ່າທຽມທາງພູມສາດການເມືອງ. ບໍ່ຄືກັບທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ເປັນ.”

ໃນຖານະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີພາຍໃຕ້ທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ດີກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ. ແຕ່ໃນສີ່ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາຫຼາຍປະເທດ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມສົງໄສ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເພິ່ງພາອາໄສ ອາເມຣິກາ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ຄໍເທິເວັກ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຂົາເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງພັດທະນາອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ແຜນຍຸດທະ ສາດການເພິ່ງພາຕົນເອງ. ແລະ ຊາວ ອາເມຣິກາ ຈະຢືນຢັດໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ເບິ່ງນິ, ພວກເຮົາກັບມາແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາກັບມາຢູ່ຫົວໂຕະອີກແລ້ວ, ກະລຸນາມຕິດຕາມພວກເຮົາ. ແລະ ມັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮຽກ ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການສ້າງຄວາມເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ການຈັດການທີ່ດີ ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າຝ່າຍ ອາເມຣິກາ ແລະ ຢູໂຣບ ຈະບໍ່ຈົບລົງດ້ວຍການຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາທີ່ສຳຄັນຄືກັບວິທີການຮັບມືກັບ ຈີນ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ການຄ້າ ຢູໂຣບ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສັ່ນຄອນ. ພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ, ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ເກັບພາສີນຳເຂົ້າຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າຂອງກັນແລະກັນ.

ທ່ານ ບຣູໂນ ເລີ ແມຣ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີເສດຖະກິດ ຝຣັ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບສູງສຸດຂອງວາລະແຜນການຂອງພວກເຮົາຈະເປັນການເວົ້າຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຢຸດສົງຄາມການຄ້າ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ກັບ ຢູໂຣບ, ຢຸດມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຕ່າງໆຈາກລັດຖະບານ ສະຫະລັດ ຕໍ່ສວນເຫຼົ້າໄວນ໌ຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງ, ຢຸດກໍລະນີບໍລິສັດ ໂບອິງ ກັບ ແອບັສ, ເຊິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຜົນ ປະໂຫຍດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື ບັນດາປະເທດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ເລີຍ.”

ອັງກິດ ຕາມປະເພນີແລ້ວຈະຖືກພິຈາລະນາເປັນຂົວເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ຂ້າມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ ລະ ຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຢູໂຣບ. ແຕ່ສາຍພົວພັນຂອງລັດຖະບານ ລອນດອນ ກັບ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຕັດໂດຍ ເບຣັກຊິດ.

ທ່ານ ເຣັມ ຄໍເທິເວັກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງບັນຫາການຄ້າ, ຫຼື ບາງເທື່ອສະພາບອາກາດເຊັ່ນກັນ, ຫຼື ຂອບເຂດຂອງກົດລະບຽບເສດຖະກິດ, ຫຼື ການຮັບມືກັບວິກິດການດ້ານການເງິນ, ສະ ຫະຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນບ່ອນຈອດເຮືອແຫ່ງທຳອິດຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ.”

ແຕ່ວ່າ, ອັງກິດ ຍັງຄົງເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່. ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ດໍມິນິກ ຣາບ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ການຟື້ນຟູຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ ອີຣ່ານ ຫຼື JCPOA ເຊິ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖອນຕົວອອກໃນປີ 2018 ນັ້ນ,​ ແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດ.

ທ່ານ ດໍມິນິກ ຣາບ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນເລື່ອງທີ່ໜ້າຍິນດີ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບ ເດັນ ແລະ ລັດຖະ ບານໃໝ່ ໄດ້ເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກັບຄືນສູ່ JCPOA, ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບ ແລະ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍມັນ.”

ໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໄດ້ນຳເອົາວິກິດການດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ເສດ ຖະກິດມາສູ່ທັງ ຢູ ໂຣບ ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ. ໃນໄລຍະໃກ້ໆນີ້, ການຮັບມືກັບພາວະສຸກເສີນພາຍໃນຈະມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະເປັນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດຂອງສອງຝາກຝັ່ງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ.

U.S. allies have expressed optimism for future bilateral relations ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden Wednesday. But despite the warm words, there are potential stumbling blocks ahead, as Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

The inauguration of Joe Biden represents not only a new chapter for America – but for the world. For allies and adversaries alike, new relationships with the world’s superpower are already taking shape. In Europe there is a mood of optimism.

“The climate agenda, global trade policy, multilateral institutions, and European security are very much on the top of the agenda of European leaders when it comes to talking to Joe Biden.”

But there could be a big hurdle ahead: China. The European Union has agreed in principle to an investment agreement with China, despite concerns over Beijing’s trade practices and human rights abuses.

“Europe doesn’t see China as a geopolitical peer competitor. Not the way the U.S. does.”

As vice president under Barack Obama, Biden forged good relations with European allies. But in the past four years many Europeans have begun to question their reliance on America, says Korteweg.

“They think they need to develop their own so-called ‘strategic autonomy’. And the Americans will insist on saying, ‘look, we’re back, we’re at the head of the table again, please follow us.’ And it’s going to require trust building and good choreography to ensure that the Americans and the Europeans don’t end up at loggerheads over such an important issue as how to deal with China.”

Meanwhile, European trade with the U.S is stumbling. Under President Trump, the United States and Europe slapped tariffs on some imports of each other’s goods.

“At the top of the agenda will be to clearly say stop to the trade war between the U.S. and Europe, stop to the sanctions from the U.S. administration on French vineyards, for instance, stop to the Boeing-Airbus case, which is clearly not in the interest of neither the U.S. nor European countries.”

Britain has traditionally been seen as the transatlantic bridge between the U.S. and Europe. But London’s ties to the EU have been cut by Brexit.

“So, when it comes to trade issues, or perhaps also climate change, or areas of economic regulation, or dealing with financial crises, the United Kingdom is not going to be America’s first port of call.”

Still, Britain remains a key security partner. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said Tuesday reviving the Iran nuclear deal or JCPOA – from which the U.S. withdrew in 2018 - is a top priority.

“It is welcome that President-elect Biden and the new administration has talked about coming back into the JCPOA, enhancing and strengthening it.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought health and economic crises to both Europe and the United States. In the near term, dealing with that domestic emergency will likely take priority on both sides of the Atlantic.