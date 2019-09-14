ດາ​ຣາ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍາ​ນາງ​ເຟີ​ລີ​ຊີ​ຕີ ຮອ​ຟ​ແມນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ໃຫ້

ຈຳ​ຄຸກ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ 14 ມື້ ຍ້ອນ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ນາງ ຢູ່ໃນຂ່າວນອງນັນ ຈ້າງ​ເຂົ້າ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​

ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ.

ອະ​ດີດດາ​ຣາ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບເລື້ອງ “Desperate Housewife” ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປັບໃໝ 30,

000 ໂດ​ລາ ແລະ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ 250 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ໄປ​ປາ​ກົດ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​

ນາງ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ສານ​ນະ​ຄອນບອ​ສ​ຕັນ.

ຍານ​າງ​ຮອ​ຟ​ແມນ ໄດ້​ສາ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ໃນ​ການສົມຮູ້​

ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ ແລະຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ 15,000 ໂດ​ລາ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ນາງໄດ້​ຄະ​ແນນດີ​ໃນ

​ການ​ເສັງ SAT ເຂົ້າ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ.

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້ ຍາ​ນາງ​ຮອ​ຟ​ແມນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງ

“ມີ​ຄວາມ​ລະ​ອາຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​

ຫາຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ເກີນ​ໄປ​ກວ່າ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສຳ​ນຶກ​ໄດ້.”

ຍາ​ນາງ​ຮອ​ຟ​ແມນ ເປັນ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ຜູ້​ທຳ​ອິດທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ ຮ​ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ 51 ຄົນ ​

ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ ໃນ​ຂ່າວນອງ​ນັນ ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ທີ່​ຮັ່ງ​ມີ​ຈ່າຍ​ເງິນ​ສິນ ບົນເພື່ອ

​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ລູກໆ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ມະ​ຫາ ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ

​ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ​ກໍ​ມີການ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ສິນ​ບົນແກ່​ພວກຄູ​ຝຶກ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ

​ຍາ​ໄລ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຄັດ​ເລືອກ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ ເຖິງ

​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫຼິ້ນ​ກິ​ລາ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ລົງໂທດຍາ​ນາງ​ຮອ​ຟ​ແມນ ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ຫຼາຍ​ເດືອນ ໂດຍ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ປັບ​ໃໝ ຫຼື​ຝາກ​ໂທດ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ​

ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເງິນ​ຫຼ​າຍ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ.

ພວກ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ຍາ​ນາງ​ຮອ​ຟ​ແມນ​ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງຄັດ​ຄ້ານ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສີນ​ລົງ​ໂທດ

​ໃຫ້​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນາງພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ “ລູກ​ຄ້າ” ໃນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ສໍ້​ໂກງ ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ

ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ​ບັນ​ດາຫົວ​ໜ້າສໍ້​ໂກງຄວນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຍາ​ນາງ​ຮອ​ຟ​ແມນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຊື່​ລູກ​ສາວ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ງ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີ​ສໍ້ໂກງ.

ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພໍ່​ແມ່​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ເງິນ​ສິນ​ບົນທີ່ນອງ​ນັນ​ນີ້ ມີ​ດາ​ຣາ​ລໍ​ຣີ

ລອ​ຟຟິງ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສ​ະ​ແດງເປັນ​ດາ​ລາໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ເລື້ອງ “Full House” ແລະ​ສາ​ມີ​ທີ່​ເປັນ

​ນັກ​ອອກ​ແບບ ທ່ານ​ໂມສຊິ​ໂມ ຈີ​ອັນ​ນູ​ລ​ລີ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່່າວ​ຫາ​ຈ່າ​ຍ​ເງິນສິນ​ບົນ​

ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ລູກ​ສາວ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍ​າ​ໄລ ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ລັດ​ຄາ​ລີ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ຫຼື

USC ໃນ​ນາມ​ນັກ​ກິ​ລາ​ປ​ອມ​.

U.S. actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in a wide-ranging U.S. college admissions cheating scandal.

The former "Desperate Housewives'' television star was also given a $30,000 fine and 250 hours of community service during her appearance Friday at a Boston court.

Huffman pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy and fraud for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter's scores on the SAT college entrance test.

Before her sentencing Friday, Huffman said she is "deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine."

Huffman is the first parent sentenced among 51 people charged in the scandal, in which wealthy parents paid bribes to ensure their children were accepted into prominent U.S. universities.



In some cases, the bribes were paid to college athletic team coaches who labeled the students as recruited athletes even though they did not play the sport.

Prosecutors had recommended a monthlong prison sentence for Huffman, saying that penalties of only a fine or probation would mean little to someone who is worth millions of dollars.

Actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli leave the federal courthouse after a hearing on charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, Aug. 27, 2019.

Lawyers for Huffman had argued against a prison sentence, saying the actress was only a "customer" in the scheme, and said prison time should be given to the ringleaders. They also said that Huffman did not enlist her daughter in the scheme.

Among other parents charged in the cheating scandal is actress Lori Loughlin, who starred in the TV series "Full House," and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli. They are accused of paying bribes to get their two daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as fake athletes.