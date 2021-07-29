ສຫລ ມອບເງິນ 7 ແສນໂດລາ ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ໂຄງການກຳຈັດໄຂ້ມາເລເຣຍ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ

ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ມອບເງິນສະໜັບສະໜູນ 700,000 ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ອົງການ

ສາກົນບໍລິການປະຊາຊົນ ຫຼື PSILao) ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນກະຊວງສາທາລະນະ

ສຸກ ກົມຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ແລະ ສູູນໄຂ້ຍຸງ ແມ່ກາຝາກ ແລະ ແມງໄມ້ (CMPE)

ຜ່ານອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ສະຫະລັດຣິກາ (USAID)ແລະໂຄງການ U.S.

President’s Malaria Initiative ຫຼື PMI. ເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຈະນໍາໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນ

ວຽກງານການສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃນການເຝົ້າລະວັງເພື່ອກ້າວສູ່ການກຳຈັດໄຂ້ມາ

ລາເຣຍໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງ ການ Impact malaria ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ແຕ່ປີ

2021 ຫາ ປິ 2023.

ຜູ້ຕາງຫນ້າໂຄງການ PMI ແລະອົງການພັດທະນາສະຫະລັດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳ ລາວ

ທ່ານ MichaelRonning ເປັນຕົວແທນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີເຊັນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ

ສໍາລັບໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນວັນທີ28 ກໍລະກົດ 2021 ລະຫວ່າງກົມຄວາມຄຸມພະຍາດ

ຕິດຕໍ່ ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຕາງໜ້າໂດຍ ທ່ານ ດຣ. ຣັດຕະນະໄຊ ເພັດສຸວັນ ຫົວ

ໜ້າກົມຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຕິດຕໍ່ ແລະ ຕາງຫນ້າອົງການສາກົນບໍລິການປະຊາຊົນ PSI

Laos ໂດຍທ່ານ ວຽງສະໄຫມ ວົງຄຳຊາວ ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການ. ໃຫ້ກຽດເປັນສັກຂີ

ພະຍານໃນພິທີລົງນາມ ໂດຍທ່ານ ດຣ. ສະໜອງ ທອງຊະນະ ຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະ

ຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ.

ທ່ານ Ronning ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮ່ວມມືກັບ ສາ ທາລະ

ນະສຸກ ປະຈຳສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສາກົນ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັດທະນາ ເພື່ອສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງລັດຖະບານລາວ ໃນການປັງປຸງແລະ ປົກປ້ອງສຸຂະພາບ

ຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມໃນການ ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມ ແຂງໃນການເຝົ້າລະວັງ ເພື່ອ

ກ້າວສູ່ການກຳຈັດໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍ ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ພາຍໃນປີ 2030 ທ່ານ Ronning ກ່າວ

ວ່າ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ປີ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຢືນຄຽງຂ້າງ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ ກັບ

ພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໄດ້ລົງທຶນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3.5 ລ້ານ

ໂດລາ ໃນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານເຕັກນິກວິຊາການ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນຕ່າງໆ ລວມເຖິງ

ມຸ້ງກັນຍຸງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 700.000 ດາງ, ຊຸດກວດເລືອດແບບວ່ອງໄວ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 1.000.

000 ຊຸດ ແລະ ຢາປົວພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນລາວ.”

ເປົ້າຫມາຍຂອງໂຄງການຮ່ວມມືແມ່ນເພື່ອເພີ່ມຄວາມ ເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ວຽກງານການເຝົ້າ

ລະວັງພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ໃຫ້ບໍລິການສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ພະນັກ

ງານໃຫ້ບໍລິການ ດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກທຸກຂັ້ນ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອສ້າງ

ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຄງການໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍແຫ່ງຊາດ ໂດຍມອບໃຫ້ອົງການ PSI-

LAO ເປັນຂົວຕໍ່ດ້ານວິຊາການ ປະສານຮ່ວມມື ກັບສູນໄຂ້ຍຸງ ແມ່ກາຝາກ ແລະແມງໄມ້

(CMPE)'s ເພື່ອຝຶກອົບຮົມປະເມີນຍຸດທະສາດການກໍາຈັດໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍ ການຮັບມື

ຕອບໂຕ້ 1-3-7, ດໍາເນີນການວິເຄາະທາງດ້ານຂໍ້ມູນ ດໍາເນີນການລົງສືບສວນສອບສວນ

ກໍລະນີ ແລະ ນໍາໃຊ້ຂໍ້ມູນໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈ ເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍວິທີການກໍາຈັດພະຍາດ

ໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍໃຫ້ມີປະສິດທິຜົນໃນຕໍ່ຫນ້າ. ຈາກຜົນງານຜ່ານມາທີ່ປະຕິບັດໂດຍ PMI

ຜ່ານ USAID ເປັນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມມຸ້ງຫວັງທີ່ດີຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ມີຕໍ່

ສ ປປ ລາວ ແລະ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ຈາກ ອາເມຣິກາ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພະຍາດ ທີ່ມີຍຸງ

ເປັນພະຫະນະນຳເຊື້ອ ໃນຂົງເຂດ ເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້.

ອົງການ PSILAO ທີ່ໄດ້ມີບົດບາດຮ່ວມ​ມື ກັບພາກລັດຖະບານລາວໃນການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ວຽກ

ງານຕ້ານພະຍາດໄຂ້ມາລາເຣຍ ແລະ ຂົງເຂດສຸຂະພາບອື່ນໆຫລາຍກວ່າ 20 ປີ.

United States Provides $700,000 to Support Malaria Elimination in Lao PDR

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — The United States provided $700,000 to Population Services International in support of the Ministry of Health, Department of Communicable Disease Control, Center of Malariology, Parasitology, and Entomology (CMPE), via the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI). This grant will support the Strengthening Surveillance to Accelerate Malaria Elimination project under the Impact Malaria Program in Lao PDR, from 2021 to 2023.

Representing PMI, USAID Country Office Representative to Lao PDR Mr. Michael Ronning attended the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony for the project on July 28, 2021 between the Ministry of Health’s Department of Communicable Disease Control (DCDC), represented by Director General Dr. Rattanaxay Phetsouvanh, and Population Services International (PSI), represented by Country Director Viengsamay Vongkhamsao. Vice Minister of the Ministry of Health Dr. Sanong Thongsana attended as a witness to the MOU signing ceremony between the parties.

"The United States is proud to continue working with the Lao PDR, public health and INGO partners, in support of the Lao government's efforts to improve and protect the health of the Lao people, contributing to the Strengthening of Surveillance to Accelerate Malaria Elimination project and supporting Laos in its goal to eliminate malaria by 2030,” said Mr. Ronning. “For over 10 years the United States has stood with Laos in the fight against diseases like malaria. The U.S. Government has invested over $3.5 million in technical assistance and supplies, including over 700,000 mosquito nets, nearly 1,000,000 diagnostic test kits, and antimalarial drugs to the people of Laos.”

The goal of the project is to strengthen malaria surveillance at both the healthcare facility and healthcare worker levels in Laos, driving further progress towards national malaria elimination goals. The project will aim to achieve its goals by strengthening the National Malaria Program in Laos at the central level.

To enhance existing elimination approaches, USAID and PSI Laos will collaborate with CMPE to conduct training, evaluating the 1-3-7 malaria elimination strategy, including how to conduct data analysis, oversee case investigations, and utilize data for evidence-based decision-making. This latest contribution made by PMI through USAID reaffirms the commitment of the U.S. to Lao PDR and the support of the U.S. to combat mosquito-borne diseases in South East Asia.

PSI Laos has been working with the Lao government in the fight against malaria and in other health areas for more than 20 years.