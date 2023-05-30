ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ 'ຕ້ອງບໍ່ລືມຢ່າງເດັດຂາດຕໍ່ຄ່າເສຍສະຫຼະ' ດ້ວຍຊີວິດ ຂອງພວກນັກລົບທັງຫຼາຍ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໄປຮ່ວມ ໃນວັນ​ລະ​ນຶກເຖິງຄຸນ ງາມຄວາມດີຫຼື Memorial Day ເມື່ອວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງຫຼາຍ “ຕ້ອງບໍ່ລືມຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ ຄ່າເສຍສະ​ຫລະ” ທີ່ພວກພົນທະ ຫານທັງຫຼາຍຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ໃນສົງຄາມຕ່າງໆຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.

“ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ສະຫລະຊີວິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງໃນຄວາມຄິດຂອງສະຫະ ລັດອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນສາມາດດຳລົງຊີວິດໃນລະບອບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ທີ່ເສລີ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວ ຢູ່ທີ່ສຸສານແຫ່ງຊາດໃນເມືອງອາລິງຕັນ ຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ກ່ອນໜ້າການກ່າວຖະແຫລງນັ້ນ ທ່ານໄດ້ວາງພວງມາລາ ຢູ່ທີ່ ຂຸມຝັງສົບຂອງທະຫານນິລະນາມ ເພື່ອເປັນຂີດໝາຍຂອງການລະ​ນຶກເຖິງຄຸນງາມຄວາມດີ ໃນວັນພັກແຫ່ງຊາດ ຄັ້ງທີ 155 ຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄ​ດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດຊາດມີຫຼາກຫຼາຍພັນທະ ແຕ່ໂດຍສະ ເພາະ “ຕໍ່ພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້ຊາດເປັນທະຫານ ແລະຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ບໍ່ກັບຄືນມາບ້ານ” ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ.

U.S. President Joe Biden marked the country’s Memorial Day on Monday, saying that Americans “must never forget the price” paid by military service members who were killed fighting battles abroad.

“They laid down their lives to protect the idea of the United States of America, that people can live in a free democracy,” Biden said at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington.

Beforehand, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to mark the country’s 155th observation of Memorial Day.

The president said the country has many obligations, but especially “to those who serve (in the military) and to their families when they don’t come home” after being killed in foreign battles.