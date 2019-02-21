ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ໄດ້ເປີດໂຕເວັບໄຊ ຊັບສິນທາງ ປັນ

ຍາ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ. ງານເປີດໂຕເວັບໄຊຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ

20 ກຸມພາຜ່​ານ​ມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ກະຊວງວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະ ເຕັກໂນໂລ​ຈີ ເຊິ່ງ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມເປັນ

ກຽດ ເປີດງານໂດຍທ່ານແດນຽລ ຟິດແພັດທິກຫົວໜ້າໂຄງ ການ USAID LUNAII

ແລະທ່ານ ປອ. ຄັນລາສີ ແກ້ວບຸນພັນ ຫົວໜ້າ ກົມຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ກະຊວງວິທະ

ຍາສາດ ແລະ ເຕັກໂນໂລຈີ ພ້ອມກັບຜູ້ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກພາກລັດ ແລະພາກເອກະຊົນ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70 ທ່ານ.

ການສ້າງເວັບໄຊນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍ

ຜ່ານ ອົງການ USAID ເວັບໄຊຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ເປັນເວັບໄຊໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ ຜູ້ນຳໃຊ້ສາ

ມາດຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບການປົກປ້ອງຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາແລະການຊອກ ຫາເຄື່ອງໝາຍ

ການຄ້າ ສິດທິບັດ ແລະ ລິຂະສິດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຈົດທະ ບຽນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດລາວ

ແລະ ທົ່ວໂລກ. ການຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງເຄື່ອງໝາຍການຄ້າ ສິດທິບັດ ແລະ ລິຂະສິດອື່ນໆ ທີ່

ໄດ້ຮັບການຈົດທະບຽນແລ້ວ ສາມາດຊ່ວຍ ໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ສົນໃຈຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍຈົດທະບຽນ ປະ

ກອບຄຳຮ້ອງຂອງຕົນໄດ້ງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄຳຮ້ອງຂໍຈົດທະບຽນຄືກັນຫຼືຄ້າຍ

ຄືກັນກັບເຄື່ອງໝາຍການ ຄ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້ຈົດທະບຽນແລ້ວ. ຂໍພຽງແຕ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງອິນເຕີ

ແນັດ ຜູ້ທີ່ສົນໃຈ ຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງກໍສາມາດເຂົ້າໄປໃນເວັບໄຊນີ້ເພື່ອຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງແບບອອນ

ລາຍໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ແດນຽວ ຟິດແພັດທິກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ ເວັບໄຊນີ້ເປັນຕົວຢ່າງທີ່ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດ ເຈນ ລະ

ຫວ່າງການຮ່ວມມື ຂອງສະຫະລັດແລະ ສປປ ລາວ ກ່ຽວກັບການ ປົກປ້ອງວຽກງານ

ຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ແຕ່ຄວາມຈິງ ພວກເຮົາເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມ ກັນຕັ້ງແຕ່ກ່ອນ ສປປ ລາວ ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກ ຂອງອົງການການຄ້າໂລກ ໃນປີ 2013. ການເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ

ດົນນານມານີ້ເປັນພັນທະຂອງທັງສອງ ປະເທດ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເສີມບັນດາຜູ້ປະກອບການ

ແລະ ການລົງທຶນຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

ເວັບໄຊຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາສ້າງໂດຍ ໂຄງການ USAID LUNA II ໂດຍ ການຮ່ວມມື ກັບກົມຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາກະຊວງວິທະຍາສາດ ແລະເຕັກໂນ ໂລຈີ. ການຊ່ວຍສ້າງ

ເວັບໄຊ ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນວຽກງານຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາ ທີ່ ອົງການ USAID ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນ ໂດຍການຮ່ວມມື ກັບກະຊວງ. ວຽກງານຊັບສິນທາງປັນຍາແມ່ນວຽກງານ

ໜຶ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງສັນຍາການຄ້າຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ແລະພາກພື້ນ ທີ່ ສປປ ລາວ ເປັນພາຄີ

ເຊັ່ນວ່າອົງການການ ຄ້າໂລກ ປະຊາຄົມເສດຖະກິດອາຊຽນ ແລະການເປັນພາຄີສັນ

ຍາການຄ້າ ສອງຝ່າຍ ລວມທັງສັນຍາການຄ້າສອງຝ່າຍ ລາວ - ສະຫະລັດນຳ​ດ້ວຍ​ຂ.

ໂຄງການ USAID LUNA II ແມ່ນໂຄງການ 5 ປີ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າ

ໃນຕະຫຼາດໂລກ ໂດຍສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການສ້າງ ແລະ ຈັດ

ຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ບັນດານະໂຍບາຍ ແລະລະບຽບການໃຫ້ ມີຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ ແລະ ມີປະສິດ

ທິພາບ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR – On February 20, 2019 the United States and Lao governments officially launched an intellectual property web portal at the Ministry of Science and Technology in Vientiane.

The launch was co-chaired by Mr. Daniel Fitzpatrick, Chief of Party, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) LUNAII project, and PhD. Khanlasy Keobounphanh, Director General, Department of Intellectual Property, Ministry of Science and Technology. They were joined by more than 70 representatives from government and the private sector.

Funded by the U.S. government through USAID, the web portal allows users to learn about intellectual property protections and search for trademarks, patents, and other copyrights registered in Laos and throughout the world. Knowing what is already registered can help potential applicants shape their applications so that their intellectual property is more quickly recognized and protected. Interested individuals who are looking to register their products and brands can also use the portal to complete the required application forms online, making these services accessible to anyone with Internet access, regardless of their location in Laos.

“This new website is a highly visible example of U.S.-Laos cooperation on protecting intellectual property,” said Mr. Fitzpatrick. “But in fact, we have been working together since before Laos joined the World Trade Organization in 2013. This long-term partnership reflects the commitment of both our countries to encouraging entrepreneurship and investment in Laos.”

The intellectual property web portal was developed by the USAID LUNA II project in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Intellectual Property. It is one several initiatives on intellectual property that USAID has supported in partnership with the Ministry. Respect for intellectual property is a key principle of multilateral and regional trade agreements to which Laos is a party or signatory, such as the World Trade Organization, the ASEAN Economic Community, and bilateral treaties including the U.S.–Laos trade agreement.

The USAID LUNA II program, or Lao PDR–U.S. International and ASEAN Integration, is a five-year project designed to help the Lao government further integrate into the global economy by supporting the development and implementation of modern, transparent, and inclusive economic policies and regulations at international standards.

The intellectual property portal can be found at https://dip.gov.la.