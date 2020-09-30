ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ສປຊ ສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ ຕໍ່ການເສຍຊີສິດ ຂອງ 1 ລ້ານຄົນ ຍ້ອນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ

ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນ COVID-19 ໄດ້ກາຍ 1 ລ້ານຄົນແລ້ວ ອີງຕາມສູນກາງຊັບພະຍາກອນໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຈອນສ໌ ຮັອຟກິນສ໌ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຕເລກຂອງຜູ້ຕິດພະຍາດ ຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 33 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ໃນການກ່າວສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດໃຈ ຕໍ່ອັນທີ່ທ່ານຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນ “ຄວາມເຈັບປວດທີ່ສຳຄັນ” ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕ ນິໂອ ກູແຕເຣສ

(António Guterres) ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໂລກ ເອົາຊະນະຕໍ່ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍ ຈາກການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ ແລະຮຽນຮູ້ຈາກສິ່ງຜິດພາດຜ່ານມາ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານກູແຕເຣສ ກ່າວວ່າ “ການນໍາພາທີ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນ. ວິທະຍາສາດເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນ. ການຮ່ວມມືເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນ ແລະການໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດພາດແມ່ນເປັນບັນຫາ.”

ໂຄວິດ-19 ເປັນພະຍາດທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ມີກຳເນີດມາຈາກເມືອງວູຫານ ໃນປະເທດຈີນ ເມື່ອທ້າຍປີກາຍນີ້.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ມາເຖິງຈຸດສຳຄັນແລ້ວ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງອົງ ການອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ກ່າວວ່າ ຈຳນວນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງອາດຈະຫຼາຍກວ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໄມຄ໌ ຣາຍອັນ ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຮັບມືກັບເຫດການສຸກເສີນຂອງອົງການ ອະນາໄມໂລກ (WHO) ກ່າວຢູ່ລາຍງານຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກວ່າມີຫຍັງ ຈຳນວນໂຕເລກທີ່ລາຍງານໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ອາດຈະຄາດ ຄະເນຕ່ຳກວ່າ ກ່ຽວກັບສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຕິດໂຄວິດ-19 ຫຼືເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ.”



ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 1 ລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນຈໍານວນຜູ້ຕິດພະຍາດທັງໝົດ 32 ລ້ານ 2 ແສນ ຄົນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະມີຮ່ອງຮອຍຕື່ມຂຶ້ນວ່າ ຫຼາຍປະເທດຈະປະສົບກັບການລະບາດຄື້ນທີສອງ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າປະເທດອື່ນໃນໂລກ ຊຶ່ງມີຜູ້ຕິດທັງໝົດ 7 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນກໍລະນີ ຮວມທັງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 205,000 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.

The number of people killed by COVID-19 has surpassed 1 million, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which put the total number of infections worldwide at more than 33 million.

Lamenting what he called “an agonizing milestone,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the world to overcome the challenge presented by the pandemic and to learn from past mistakes made at the outset.

“Responsible leadership matters,” Gutteres said. “Science matters. Cooperation matters -- and misinformation kills.”

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, late last year.

As the pandemic reached the grim milestone, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said the actual toll is probably higher.

"If anything, the numbers currently reported probably represent an underestimate of those individuals who have either contracted COVID-19 or died as a cause of it," Mike Ryan, the WHO's top emergencies expert, said at a briefing in Geneva.

The one million fatalities are among the more than 33.2 million people around the world who have been sickened by the disease, and there are growing signs that many nations are about to experience a second wave of the outbreak, especially the United States, which leads the world with over 7.1 million total cases, including over 205,000 deaths.