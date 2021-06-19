ພາບແບບ 3 ມິຕິທີ່ເຫັນຢູ່ໃນກະຈົກ ໜ້າລົດທີ່ມີລະບົບສິ່ງເປັນຈິງແບບ ຮອບຮູ້ ຊ່ວຍບອກທິດທາງຢ່າງປອດໄພແກ່ ຄົນຂັບລົດໄດ້

ແທນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມືຖືສະຫຼາດ ຫລື smartphone ເພື່ອເຂົ້າເຖິງແອັບ ແລະລະບົບນຳທາງ, ບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີກຳລັງສ້າງແກ້ວສະຫຼາດທີ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ໃນກະຈົກໜ້າລົດ ແລະປ່ອງຢ້ຽມລົດ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງວັດຖຸ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນຕ່າງໆ ຕະຫລອດເວລາ ຜ່ານລະບົບສິ່ງເປັນຈິງທີ່ຮອບຮູ້, ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Eli-zabeth Lee ມີລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການໄດ້ຮັບການບອກທາງຈາກໂທລະສັບມືຖືອາດຈະເປັນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ ກໍຍັງຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫຼຽວໜ້າອອກຈາກຫົນທາງ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ໃນໜ້າຈໍອັນນ້ອຍໆ ນັ້ນຢູ່.

ມັນຈະເປັນແນວໃດຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ທັງໝົດກະຈົກໜ້າລົດ ແມ່ນອຸປະກອນນໍາທາງ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນວິທີໃນການບອກທິດທາງ ທີ່ປອດໄພກວ່າ?

ທ່ານ ວີທອລລີ ໂພໂນມາເຣັຟ (Vitaly Ponomarev), ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ແລະຫົວໜ້າ ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍລິສັດເວເຣ (WayRay) ເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາສາມາດສ້າງພາບ 3 ມິຕິ ຫລື 3D ທີ່ຢູ່ໄກໆ ຈາກມະນຸດໄດ້, ແລະພວກມັນສາມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານແກ້ວປະເພດສະເພາະອັນນຶ່ງ. ພວກເຮົາເອີ້ນວ່າມັນວ່າ ການສ້າງພາບສາມມິຕິຈາກການກະຈາຍລໍາແສງ ຫລື holographic.”

ບໍລິສັດເວເຣ (WayRay) ຂອງສະວິດເຊີແລນໄດ້ສ້າງຟິມອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ມີເອກະລັກສະເພາະ ເມື່ອເອົາໄປຝັງໄວ້ຢູ່ຫວ່າງກາງແກ້ວສອງແຜ່ນທີ່ຮຽນແບບເລນແຫວ່ນ ຕາ. ທ່ານ ວີທອລລີ ໂພໂນມາເຣັຟ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດ ເວເຣ ເວົ້າວ່າເມື່ອເອົາໄປປະສົມປະສານໃສ່ກັບໂປແກຼມ ຫລືຊອຟແວ ແລະເຄື່ອງຍິງແສງເລເຊີ ທີ່ຕິດຢູ່ໃນໜ້າກະດານລົດ, ຜູ້ຂັບລົດສາມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນສິ່ງເປັນຈິງທີ່ຮອບຮູ້, ຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວ ສານທາງທີ່ມີຕະຫລອດຜ່ານກະຈົກລົດ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ຄືກັນກັບປະສົບການສິ່ງເປັນຈິງທີ່ຮອບຮູ້ແບບອື່ນໆ ທີ່ສາມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ໂດຍຜ່ານແຫວ່ນຕາ ຫລືເຄື່ອງຫູຟັງແບບພິເສດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:

"ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງໃຊ້ການກະຈາຍອອກຂອງລໍາແສງ ເພື່ອສະທ້ອນເຂົ້າໃສ່ແກ້ວ ຕາຂອງມະນຸດໂດຍກົງເລີຍ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັບວັດຖຸ 3 ມິຕິແທ້ໆ ຄືກັນກັບ ວ່າ ມັນຢູ່ໃນໂລກແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນຈິງ, ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາເຮັດການຈຳລອງວິທີທີ່ວັດຖຸແທ້ຈິງ ຈະປ່ອຍແສງອອກມາຄືແນວໃດ.”

ນອກຈາກການໃຫ້ທິດນຳທາງແລ້ວ, ກະຈົກໜ້າລົດຍັງສາມາດສະແດງຂໍ້ມູນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ກວດພົບລົດຄັນອື່ນ, ຄົນຍ່າງ ແລະວັດຖຸຕ່າງໆ…ໂດຍຕົ້ນຕໍແລ້ວແມ່ນນຳໃຊ້ຂໍ້ມູນຈາກເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລົດນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງບໍລິສັດເວເຣນີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈຳກັດ ໃຫ້ໃຊ້ແຕ່ກັບກະຈົກໜ້າລົດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ນັບແຕ່ປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຂອງເຮືອບິນ ໄປຈົນເຖິງປ່ອງຢຽ້ມລົດໄຟ ແລະຕຶກອາຄານ ຕ່າງໆ, ສິ່ງເປັນຈິງທີ່ຮອບຮູ້ນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ກັບພື້ນຜິວທີ່ໂປ່ງໃສອັນໃດກໍໄດ້.

ໃນອະນາຄົດ, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ສາມາດຫຼີ້ນເກມ, ເຂົ້າຫາສື່ສັງຄົມ, ຮຽນຮູ້ຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງເຫັນຢູ່ນັ້ນໄດ້, ທັງໝົດນີ້ ໂດຍຜ່ານການສະແດງແກ້ວ ທີ່ ເຄືອບດ້ວຍສານບັນທຶກແສງ ຫລື holographic ຢູ່ເທິງແກ້ວ.

ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂອງບໍລິສັດ ເວເຣ (WayRay) ຄາດວ່າ ຈະມີກະຈົກລົດຄວາມເປັນຈິງທີ່ຮອບຮູ້ ຢູ່ໃນລົດໃໝ່ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ໃນປະມານປີ 2023 ນີ້.

Instead of a smartphone to access apps and a navigation system, a tech company is creating smart glass that can be used in windshields and windows to see virtual objects and information through augmented reality.

Getting directions from a mobile phone may be helpful, but the driver still looks away from the road to consult a map on a small screen.

What if the entire windshield is the navigation device -- as a safer way to navigate?

Vitaly Ponomarev, WayRay Founder and CEO:

“We can create 3D images far away from human, and they could be visible through a specific sort of glass. We call it holographic glass.”

The Swiss company WayRay has created a unique film, when embedded between two pieces of glass imitates a lens. When combined with software and laser projection mounted in the car’s dashboard, the driver can see augmented reality, virtual information through the windshield, which is unlike other augmented reality experiences that can only be seen through special glasses or headsets......says WayRay founder Vataly Ponomarev.

Vitaly Ponomarev, WayRay Founder and CEO:

“We're using diffraction to reflect light.....directly on human’s retina, so it looks like a real 3D object as it was....in (the) real world, so we simulate how the real object would have emitted the light.”

In addition to navigation, the windshield can also display safety information that detects other cars, pedestrians or objects… primarily using data from sensors that already exist in cars. But WayRay’s technology is not just limited to a car windshield.

From the windows of airplanes to trains and buildings, augmented reality is possible with any transparent surface.

In the future, users could play games, access social media, learn information about what they are seeing, all through the holographic displays on the glass.

WayRay’s founder expects augmented reality windshields to be found in some new cars sometime around 2023.