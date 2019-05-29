ອົງການອົບພະຍົບຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ອັດຕາການແຈກ ຢາຍນໍ້າ ສຳລັບ

ພວກອົບພະຍົບໂຣຮິງຢາ ເປັນສິບໆພັນຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດ

ຍ້ອນການຂາດເຂີນນໍ້າ ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ. ອົງການຂ້າຫຼວງ ໃຫຍ່ດ້ານອົບພະຍົບຂອງສະ

ຫະປະຊາຊາດຫລື UNHCR ກ່າວວ່າ ອີກບໍ່ດົນ ຕົນກໍຈະໄດ້ ເອົານໍ້າຂົນໃສ່ລົດ ໄປ

ໃຫ້ພວກອົບພະຍົບ ຢູ່ໃນສູນຕ່າງໆ. ລີຊາ ສລາຍນ໌ ມີລາຍງານມາໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຈາກ

ຫ້ອງການຂ້າຫລວງໃຫຍ່ UNHCR ທີ່ນະຄອນເຈນິວາ ດັ່ງສາລີຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ

ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອຸນນະພູມຂອງອາກາດໃນລະດູຮ້ອນ ຢູ່ແຫລມເຕັກນັຟ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນ ອອກສຽງ

ໃຕ້ ຂອງບັງກລາແດສ ອາດຈະສູງເຖິງ 40 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽສ ກໍເປັນ ໄດ້. ນັ້ນບໍ່ເປັນເວ

ລາທີ່ເໝາະສົມສຳລັບນໍ້າສ້າງ ທີ່ຈະບົກແຫ້ງ. ອົງການສະຫະ ປະຊາຊາດດ້ານອົບພະ

ຍົບ ລາຍງານວ່າ ຝົນຈະຕົກເປັນບາງຄັ້ງບາງຄາວ ນັບ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນພະຈິກເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະບຽງນໍ້າ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ ຕົກຢູ່ໃນລະ ດັບຕໍ່າຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.

ໂຄສົກຂອງອົງການ UNHCR ທ່ານ ອານເດຣ ມາເຮຈິກ ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກອົງ ການຊ່ອຍ

ເຫລືອຕ່າງໆ ຈະໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂົນເອົານໍ້າໃສ່ລົດ ໃນອີກສອງອາທິດຂ້າງ ໜ້ານີ້ ໄປໃຫ້ພວກ

ອົບພະຍົບໂຣຮິງຢາ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 140,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ອາໄສ ຢູ່ບ່ອນດັ່ງກ່າວ. ເພິ່ນໄດ້ຄຳ

ນວນວ່າ ຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ຈະຕົກເປັນເງິນ ເດືອນລະປະມານ 60,000 ໂດລາ.

ຍ້ອນການຂາດເຂີນດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພິ່ນຈຶ່ງໄດ້ບອກເລົ່າສູ່ວີໂອເອຟັງວ່າ ອົງການ UNHCR ໄດ້ເລີ້ມແບ່ງປັນນໍ້າ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກອົບ ເປັນແຕ່ລະມື້ໄປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມັນກຸ້ມດົນ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ:

“ດຽວນີ້ເຮົາເວົ້າເຖິງຈຳນວນປະມານ 20 ລີດຕໍ່ມື້. ນີ້ແມ່ນມາດຕະຖານຕໍ່າສຸດ ໃນສະ

ພາບສຸກເສີນ ແລະພວກເຮົາ ຍ້ອນການອຶດນໍ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ດຽວນີ້ ຈຶ່ງຈຳ ເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫຼຸດ

ລົງຕື່ມ ເປັນ 15 ລີດຕໍ່ມື້ ຕໍ່ຄົນ. ການເຮັດແນວນີ້ ນໍ້າຄວນ ຕົກໄປຮອດໄປເຖິງທຸກຄົນ

ໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ການທຳຄວາມສະອາດ ໄປ ຫາການຄົວຢູ່ຄົວກິນ ການຮັກສາ

ອະນາໄມແລະທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງ.”

ທ່ານ ມາເຮຈິກ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຢູ່ແຫລມເຕັກນັຟ ທາງ ພາກ

ເໜືອຂອງບັງກລາແດສ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກອົບພະຍົບໂຣຮິງຢາ 900,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ຢູ່

ໃນສູນ ກູຕູປາລອງ ໃນ ກອກສ໌ ບາຊາ ພາກັນມີນໍ້າດື່ມ ນໍ້າໃຊ້ ຈາກບໍ່ທີ່ເຈາະອອກມາ

ຈາກຮູ.

ມີການຄາດກັນວ່າ ຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງແຫລມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະມີ ໄປອີກ

ສອງສາມອາທິດ. ມີທ່າທາງວ່າ ຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກທັບ ມ້າງດ້ວຍນໍ້າຝົນ

ຂອງລະດູມໍລະສຸມ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນານີ້.

ໃນການກະກຽມຫ້າງຫາ ທ່ານ ມາເຮຈິກ ກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການ UNHCR ໄດ້ສ້າງ ບ່ອນ

ເກັບນໍ້າທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າຂຶ້ນມາ ເພື່ອຮັກສານໍ້າຝົນໄວ້. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກອົບ ພະຍົບ ເປັນຮ້ອຍໆຄົນ ໄດ້ພາກັນປະກອບສ່ວນໃນໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອສ້າງ ອ່າງເກັບນໍ້າ

ຝົນ ໃນລະດູມໍລະສູມໄວ້ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໃນເຕັກນັຟ ແລະຮັກສາໄວ້ໃຊ້ ຕະຫລອດປີ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ບໍລິຫານໂດຍໂຄງການອາຫານໂລກກັບອົງ ການມະ

ນຸດສະທຳ ອາດຣາ ແລະສະໜັບສະໜູນໂດຍ UNHCR ຄວນຈະໄປ ປັບປຸງສະພາບ

ການໄປໄດ້ຊົ່ວຄາວ.

The U.N. refugee agency says water rations for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have been cut because of a serious shortage.

The U.N. refugee agency reports that temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and sporadic rainfall have reduced the region's water supply to a critically low level.

UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic says aid agencies will begin trucking in water in the next two weeks for the more than 140,000 Rohingya refugees living southeast Bangladesh's Teknaf Peninsula. He estimates the operation will cost about $60,000 a month.

Because of the growing shortage, the UNHCR began rationing the refugees' daily water supply.

"We are talking here about 20 liters a day," Mahecic said. "This is a minimum standard in an emergency and we, because of the shortage of water, had to go even lower now to 15 liters a day per person. This is supposed to meet all of peoples' needs for water during the day. So, from hygiene, preparing food, sanitation, everything."

Mahecic notes the situation is different in the northern part of Bangladesh's Teknaf Peninsula, where the 900,000 Rohingya refugees living in the Kutupalong settlement in Cox's Bazar have water available through boreholes.

The dry spell in the southern part of the peninsula is expected to last a few more weeks, andwill likely be broken when the monsoon season begins in June.

In preparation, Mahecic says the UNHCR is building better facilities to capture and preserve rain water. He said hundreds of refugees are participating in a project to create a reservoir to capture monsoon rain in Teknaf and preserve it throughout the year.

The project, which is run by the World Food Program with humanitarian agency ADRA and supported by UNHCR, should temporarily improve the situation.