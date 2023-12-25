ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊ່ອຍກູ້ໄພ ຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ 185 ຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດອິນເດຍ

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນວັນເສົາຜ່່ານມາ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊ່ອຍກູ້ໄພ​ 185 ຄົນຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງແລະເດັກນ້ອຍຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອລຳນຶ່ງທີ່ ປະ​ສົບ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ, ທີ່ໄດ້ຍິນຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍວ່າຢູ່ໃກ້ໝູ່ເກາະອັນດາມັນ ແລະ ນິໂກບາ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດອິນເດຍ.

ປະມານ 70 ຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ອີກ 88 ຄົນແມ່ນ ແມ່ຍິງ, ອົງການອົບພະຍົບ UNHCR ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສິບກວ່າຄົນແມ່ນຢ້ານວ່າມີ​ສະ​ພາບ​ຂັ້ນ​ວິ​ກິດ ໂດຍມີຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ.”

ຖະແຫລງການເວົ້າອີກວ່າ “ອີກຫຼາຍຄົນອາດເສຍຊີວິດ ພາຍໃຕ້ການຕິດຕາມ ເບິ່ງຂອງປະເທດທີ່​ມີ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກການຊ່ອຍກູ້ໄພຢ່າງ​ທັນ​ເວ​ລາ ແລະ ການນຳຂຶ້ນ​ຝັ່ງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ປອດໄພທີ່ໃກ້ທີ່ສຸດ.”

ໂຄສົກ UNHCR ທ່ານ ບາບາຣ໌ ບາລອດຈ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ເອແອັຟພີ (AFP) ວ່າ ຄົນ​ທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອແມ່ນອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າອົງການນັ້ນໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ຍາມຊາຍຝັ່ງໝົດທຸກຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນ ບໍລິເວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໃຫ້ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ.

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນເປັນສະຖານະການທີ່ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງແທ້ໆ.”

ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນຊາວມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ໂຣຮິງຢາ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກປະຫັດປະຫານ ຢ່າງໜັກຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ໄດ້ທຳ​ການສ່ຽງເດີນທາງຢູ່ທະເລຈາກ ມຽນມາ ແລະ ສູນອົບພະຍົບແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆໃນປະເທດບັງກລາແດັສ ທຸກ​ປີເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມໄປ​ຫາ ປະເທດມາເລເຊຍ ຫຼື ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ.

The United Nations called Saturday for the urgent rescue of 185 people, mainly women and children, on a distressed boat last heard to be near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Indian Ocean.

Around 70 of those onboard are children and 88 are women, the UNHCR refugee agency said in a statement.

"At least a dozen are feared to be in critical condition with one individual reported to have already died," it said.

"Many more could die under the watch of numerous coastal states without timely rescue and disembarkation to the nearest place of safety."

UNHCR spokesman Babar Baloch told AFP the people onboard were Rohingya refugees, and said the agency was appealing to all the coastal authorities in the area to urgently rescue them.

"It is really a desperate situation," he said.

Thousands of the mostly Muslim Rohingya, heavily persecuted in Myanmar, undertake risky sea journeys from Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh every year trying to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.