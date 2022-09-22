ຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສະ​ມັດ​ຊາ​ໃຫ​ຍ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວຢອກ ພວກ​ນັກ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ຕາ​ເວັ​ນ​ຕົກ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ​ເພື່ອຮຽ​ກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດເອົາບາດກ້າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ ທີ່​ວ່າຈີນໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ແບບ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ ແລະພວກຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ​ເທີ​ກີອື່ນ​ໆ ​ຢູ່ໃນເຂດ​ຊິນຈຽງ.

“ການ​ຈຳ​ແນກ​ກີດ​ກັນ​ແບບ​ນີ້ ແລະມີ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃນໂລກ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ” ​ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ບັອບ ເຣ ຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຖາ​ວອນ​ຂອງ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເປີດ​ປະ​ຊຸມ ທີ່​ເປັ​ນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ໂດຍກຸ່​ກຸ່ມ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້​າສະ​ພາແອັດ​ແລນ​ຕິກ ແລະກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch.

ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ແມ່ນເພື່ອຕອບ​ໂຕ້ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ທີ່​ມີການ​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ ລາຍ​ງານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຈີນ​ໄດ້​ກະ​ທຳ “ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.”

​ໃນເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມີ​ແຊ​ລ ບາ​ເຊີ​ແລັດ ໃນວັນ​ສຸ​ດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງການ​ດຳ​ລົງຕຳ​ແໜ່ງໃນ​ນ​າມຂ້າ​ຫລວງ​ໃຫຍ່ດ້ານ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່ ​ການ​ຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຂອງ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທ່ານນາງ ເຖິງ​ສ​ະ​ພາບ​ການ​ດ້ານສິດ​ທິຢູ່​ໃນເຂດຊິນ​ຈຽງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ປົກ​ຄອງຕົນ​ເອງ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ວີ​ເກີ້ ຫລື XUAR. ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຈີນ​ “ອາດ​ຈະໄດ້ກໍ່ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳຕ້ານມ​ະ​ນຸດ​ຊາດ” ​ຕ້ານ​ຊາວ​ວິ​ເກີ ແລະ​ຊົນກຸ່ມໃຫ​ຍ່​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມ ​ພາຍໃຕ້​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ວ່າ ​ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ແລະ​ມ​າດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຈັດ.

ການຊັ່ງ​ຊາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ຕົນແລະ​ປ່ອຍສ່ວນ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນເຂດ​ຊິນ​ຈຽງ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ລະ​ຍ​າຍ​ເຖິງ ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່​ໃນເຂດ​ຊິ​ນ​ຈຽງ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທຳ ​ການ​ເວົ້າພາ​ສາ ແລະ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ ສິດ​ທິການ​ມີ​ລູກ ສ່ວ​ນ​ໂຕ ແລະ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບຂອງ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ອອກ​ແຮງ​ງານ ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ​ແລະ​ການ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຖ້າ​ມີ​ການ​ເວົ້າອອກ​ມາ.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, rights activists and several Western diplomats attended a meeting to urge the U.N. to take action over China’s reported mistreatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

“Discrimination of this kind and in such dimensions is not acceptable in today’s world,” said Bob Rae, Canada’s permanent representative to the U.N., in his opening remarks at a panel discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council research group and Human Rights Watch.

The discussion was a response to the release of a long-awaited U.N. human rights report which found that the Chinese government committed “serious human rights violations.”

UN assessment on Xinjiang

Last month Michelle Bachelet, on the last day of her tenure as U.N. high commissioner for human rights, published her office’s assessment of the rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, or XUAR. The report said China “may have committed crimes against humanity" against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups under the pretext of counterterrorism and counter-extremism measures.

The assessment of U.N. human rights officials called on the Chinese government to account for its practices and to release all individuals arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang. The report described other rights violations in Xinjiang in areas including religious, cultural and linguistic identity and expression; rights to reproduction, privacy and freedom of movement; forced labor; family separation; and reprisals for speaking out.