ຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະພວກນັກການທູດຕາເວັນຕົກຫລາຍຄົນໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມ ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດເອົາບາດກ້າວກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານ ທີ່ວ່າຈີນໄດ້ປະຕິບັດແບບບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ຕໍ່ຊາວວີເກີ ແລະພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍເທີກີອື່ນໆ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ.
“ການຈຳແນກກີດກັນແບບນີ້ ແລະມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ເປັນທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນໂລກປັດຈຸບັນ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານບັອບ ເຣ ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຖາວອນຂອງການາດາ ປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນການເປີດປະຊຸມ ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບໂດຍກຸ່ກຸ່ມຄົ້ນຄວ້າສະພາແອັດແລນຕິກ ແລະກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch.
ການສົນທະນາດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການເຜີຍແຜ່ທີ່ມີການລໍຖ້າມາດົນນານ ລາຍງານສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຈີນໄດ້ກະທຳ “ລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ.”
ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ທ່ານນາງມີແຊລ ບາເຊີແລັດ ໃນວັນສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງໃນນາມຂ້າຫລວງໃຫຍ່ດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາດ ໄດ້ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ ການຊັ່ງຊາຂອງຫ້ອງການທ່ານນາງ ເຖິງສະພາບການດ້ານສິດທິຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຂດປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງຊາວວີເກີ້ ຫລື XUAR. ລາຍງານກ່າວວ່າຈີນ “ອາດຈະໄດ້ກໍ່ອາດຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ” ຕ້ານຊາວວິເກີ ແລະຊົນກຸ່ມໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເປັນກຸ່ມຊາວມຸສລິມ ພາຍໃຕ້ເຫດຜົນວ່າ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະມາດຕະການຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ.
ການຊັ່ງຊາຂອງພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສິດທິມະນຸດສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານຈີນຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການກະທຳຂອງຕົນແລະປ່ອຍສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທັງໝົດທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງທີ່ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ. ລາຍງານໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍເຖິງ ການລະເມີດສິດທິຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊິນຈຽງ ຮວມທັງຢູ່ໃນດ້ານສາດສະໜາ ວັດທະນາທຳ ການເວົ້າພາສາ ແລະການສະແດງອອກ ສິດທິການມີລູກ ສ່ວນໂຕ ແລະເສລີພາບຂອງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ອອກແຮງງານ ແບ່ງແຍກຄອບຄົວ ແລະການແກ້ແຄ້ນຖ້າມີການເວົ້າອອກມາ.
On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, rights activists and several Western diplomats attended a meeting to urge the U.N. to take action over China’s reported mistreatment of Uyghurs and other Turkic ethnic groups in Xinjiang.
“Discrimination of this kind and in such dimensions is not acceptable in today’s world,” said Bob Rae, Canada’s permanent representative to the U.N., in his opening remarks at a panel discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council research group and Human Rights Watch.
The discussion was a response to the release of a long-awaited U.N. human rights report which found that the Chinese government committed “serious human rights violations.”
UN assessment on Xinjiang
Last month Michelle Bachelet, on the last day of her tenure as U.N. high commissioner for human rights, published her office’s assessment of the rights situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, or XUAR. The report said China “may have committed crimes against humanity" against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups under the pretext of counterterrorism and counter-extremism measures.
The assessment of U.N. human rights officials called on the Chinese government to account for its practices and to release all individuals arbitrarily detained in Xinjiang. The report described other rights violations in Xinjiang in areas including religious, cultural and linguistic identity and expression; rights to reproduction, privacy and freedom of movement; forced labor; family separation; and reprisals for speaking out.