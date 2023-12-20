ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ເລື່ອນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຫາກາຊາໄດ້ ຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ໃນດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດບັ້ນໃໝ່ຂອງຕົນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍປະ ຕິບັດການທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ ຕໍ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ສະຫະລັດກໍໄດ້ປຸກລະດົມບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງເສັ້ນ ທາງແລ່ນເຮືອຢູ່ໃນທະເລແດງ ຈາກການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກກະບົດຮູຕີໃນເຢເມັນ ທີ່ໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ.

ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ແນໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ບ່ອນທີ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ແລະວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍຮູອຸໂມງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ.

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກເຂດກາຊາ ທີ່ດຳເນີນງານໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທັງຫຼາຍຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 20 ຄົນ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຣາຟາ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ໃກ້ກັບເຂດຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບປະເທດອີຈິບ ບ່ອນທີ່ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນຫລົບໜີໄປທີ່ນັ້ນ.

ການປິດໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມແລະອິນເຕີເນັດ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ ກໍຜ່ອນຄາຍເລັກນ້ອຍ ໂດຍມີລາຍງານວ່າ ການບໍລິການໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາໃນບາງສ່ວນຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງກາຊາ. ການປິດໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນແຕ່ວັນພະຫັດແລ້ວນີ້ ຊຶ່ງຍາວນານທີ່ສຸດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ເລື່ອນການລົງຄະແນນສຽງຕໍ່ຍັດຕິທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດການສູ້ລົບໄວ້ຊົ່ວຄາວເພື່ອອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກໃຫ້ແກ່ການຂົນສົ່ງການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ໄປໃຫ້ພົນລະເມືອງກາຊາ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການອາຫານ ນ້ຳ ແລະຢາ ຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ.

ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງນັ້ນ ທີ່ຄາດໝາຍກັນວ່າ ຈະມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມານີ້ ແຕ່ໄດ້ຖືກເລື່ອນອອກໄປທ່າມກາງການເຈລະຈາກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍລັກອັກສອນໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການຮ່າງເອກະສານຢູ່ນັ້ນ, ສະຫະລັດອາຣັບເອເມີເຣັສ ກໍໄດ້ຫາຊ່ອງທາງເພື່ອການສະໜັບສະໜຸນສຳລັບຍັດຕິດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.

ຮ່າງຍັດຕິໃນແບບຟອມປັດຈຸບັນທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນໂດຍວີໂອເອ “ການຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ່າງໆ” ທີ່ບັນດາພັກຝ່າຍຢູ່ໃນບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ “ອະນຸຍາດໃນ ການອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກ ແລະໃຫ້ດຳເນີນງານໄດ້ໃນທັນທີ, ການນຳສົ່ງດ້ານການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອທາງມະນຸດສະທຳ ທີ່ປອດໄພ ແລະປາດສະຈາກການຄັດຂວາງ ໃນລະດັບໂດຍກົງແກ່ປະຊາຊົນພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢູ່ທົ່ວເຂດກາຊາ” ດ້ວຍເສັ້ນທາງໂດຍກົງທີ່ສຸດ. ຮ່າງຍັດຕິຍັງ “ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຢຸດການປະທະກັນຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ” ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຫາການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ ແລະປາດສະຈາກການກີດກັ້ນ.

Israel carried out fresh airstrikes Tuesday along with its ground campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, while the United States mobilized allies to protect shipping lanes in the Red Sea from Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The Israeli military said Tuesday its latest targets included compounds used by Hamas, and that Israeli troops had destroyed a tunnel shaft in southern Gaza.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least 20 people in Rafah, a southern city located near the border with Egypt where thousands of civilians have fled.

The telecommunications and internet shutdown in Gaza eased slightly, with services reportedly partially restored in the southern part of Gaza. The communications blackout that began Thursday is the longest since the war began.

In New York, the U.N. Security Council delayed a vote on a resolution calling for a pause in fighting to facilitate scaled-up aid deliveries to Gazans in dire need of food, water and medicine.

The vote had been expected Monday but was pushed back amid negotiations about the text as its drafter, the United Arab Emirates, sought support for the resolution.

The draft resolution in its current form seen by VOA "demands" that the parties to the conflict "allow, facilitate and enable the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance at scale directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip" by the most direct routes. It also "calls for the urgent suspension of hostilities" to allow safe and unhindered aid access.