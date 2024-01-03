ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສປຊ ຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນ ເພື່ອປືກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບການໂຈມຕີຂອງກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໃນທະເລແດງ

ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ມີກຳນົດຈະຈັດກອງປະຊຸມສຸກເສີນ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຢູ່ໃນທະເລແດງ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍລຳ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດນ່ານນ້ຳທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮູຕີ ທີ່ມີຖານປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເຢເມນ.

ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຫຼືໂດຣນ ລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະເຮືອໂຈມຕີ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນຕຸລາປີກາຍນີ້ ໂດຍແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນກຳປັ່ນທີ່ເຊື່​ອມໂຍງກັບ ຫຼື ກຳລັງແລ່ນໄປຍັງ ອິສຣາແອລ. ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາດຳເນີນການໃນຄວາມເປັນນ້ຳນຶ່ງໃຈດຽວກັບຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນກາຊາ.

ໂຄສົກຄະນະກຳມາທິການຂອງສະຫະລັດປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານເນຕ ແອບວັນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ການໂຈມຕີນຳນວນນຶ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ ທີ່ມີຕົ້ນກຳເນີດມາຈາກເຂດແດນທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຸ່ມຮູຕີໃນເຢເມນນັ້ນເປັນໄພຄຸກຄາມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງປະເທດແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານທະເລ.”

ການໂຈມຕີທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການຕອບໂຕ້ຈາກກອງກຳລັງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະອັງກິດ ແລະໄດ້ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ຈັດຕັ້ງກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມປົກປ້ອງ ເສັ້ນທາງແລ່ນເຮືອດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

The U.N. Security Council is set to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss security in the Red Sea following a series of attacks by Yemen-based Houthi militants on vessels in the key waterway.

The Houthis have launched drone, missile and boat attacks since October, targeting what they say are vessels linked with or traveling to Israel. The militants say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

“The numerous unjustified attacks originating from Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen are a grave threat to international commerce and maritime security,” U.S. Mission to the United Nations spokesperson Nate Evans said in a statement.

The attacks have drawn military responses from U.S. and British forces and prompted the United States to set up a coalition of countries to try to protect the shipping lanes.