ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ງຄົງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິກິດການ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຢູເຄຣນ

ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແມ່ນມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິກິດການ ຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຈັດຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂ ການສົ່ງທະ ຫານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນ ໄປໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ “ການກະທຳສ້າງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນນຄົງທີ່ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ ຢູເຄຣນ.”

ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ສະຫະລັດ ປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ, ທ່ານນາງ ລິນດາ ທອມມັສ-ກຣີນຟີລດ໌ (Linda Thomas-Greenfield) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລາຍການ This Week ຂອງໂທລະພາບ ABC ເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ສະພາດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະກົດດັນ ຣັດເຊຍ ບອກເຫດຜົນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເສີມກອງທະຫານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາແມ່ນເປັນນຶ່ງດຽວກັນໃນການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ ອະທິ ບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.”

ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ດ້ວຍຮອງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈຳສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານ ດິມິທຣີ ໂປລີອານສກີ (Dmitry Polyanski) ເອີ້ນກອງປະຊຸມນັ້ນວ່າ ການຊອກຫາຄວາມສົນໃຈ ດ້ານປະຊາ ສຳພັນ.

ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສະມາຊິກຖາວອນ 5 ປະເທດຂອງສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ແລະ ສາມາດໃຊ້ອຳນາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເພື່ອຍັບຢັ້ງການ

ລົງໂທດໃດໆໂດຍສະພາຕໍ່ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ກອງປະຊຸມຂອງວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດ ຂອງການເຈລະຈາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທ່າມ ກາງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຊອກຫາຂໍ້ແກ້ໄຂດ້ານການທູດ. ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຈະວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດຢ່າງໜັກ ຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດຖ້າ ຣັດເຊຍ ບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ, ແລະ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຮຽກ ຮ້ອງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່ອົງ​ການສົນທິສັນຍາຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ ຫຼື NATO ຖອນກອງທະຫານ ອອກຈາກພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງ ຢູໂຣບ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນ ຢູເຄຣນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພັນທະມິດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຍຶດແຫຼມ ໄຄຣເມຍ ຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນປີ 2014 ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນ ອີກ. ແຕ່ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານ ເຊີເກ ລາວຣອຟ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ຈະຂໍອົງການ NATO ແລະ ອົງການເພື່ອການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ການຮ່ວມມືໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ໃຫ້ຄວາມກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີເຈຕະນາທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດຄຳໝັ້ນສັນ ຍາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼືບໍ່.

The United Nations Security Council is due to discuss the crisis along the Russia-Ukraine border Monday in a session the United States called to address Russia’s deployment of more than 100,000 soldiers in the region and “other destabilizing acts aimed at Ukraine.”

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on ABC’s “This Week” show Sunday that the council will press Russia to justify its massing of troops.

“Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves,” she said.

Russia has dismissed the U.S. move, with its Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy calling the session a public relations “stunt.”

Russia is one of five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council and can use its veto power to block any punitive action by the council against Russia.

Monday’s meeting is the latest round of talks about the conflict amid efforts to find a diplomatic resolution. The United States has threatened to impose sharp economic sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine, and has ruled out Russian demands that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization withdraw troops from eastern Europe and prevent Ukraine from joining the alliance.

Russia, which annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014, says it has no plans to invade Ukraine again. But Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Sunday that Russia will ask NATO and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to clarify whether they intend to implement key security commitments.