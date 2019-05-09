ລາຍ​ງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຊີ​ວະ​ນາ​ໆ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ອອກ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ

ແລະ ດັ່ງກັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານ ໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນັ້ນ, ການສຶກສາຮອບດ້ານຂອງ

ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ກິດຈະກຳຂອງມະນຸດໄດ້ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຕໍ່

ການສູນພັນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຂອງພືດ, ແມງໄມ້ ແລະ ສັດຕ່າງໆເຖິງນຶ່ງລ້ານສາຍພັນ

ໃນໂລກແນວໃດ. ແຕ່ຈັ່ງໃດກໍຕາມ, ລາຍງານທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນຍັງໄດ້ສະເໜີວ່າ ພວກເຮົາສາ

ມາດແກ້ໄຂບັນຫານັ້ນໄດ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ

ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ມ​ະ​ນຸດ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຕໍ່​ໂລກຫຼາຍ​ຊ່ຳ​ໃດ?

ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່ຂຽນ​ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ ​ວິ​ທະ​

ຍາສາດລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອການບໍລິການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊີວະນາໆພັນ ແລະ ລະບົບ

ນິເວດ ຫຼື IPBES.

ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ທັງຫຼາຍແມ່ນ​ຕາຍ​ຕົວ.

ສັດ ແລະ ພືດ​ທຸກ​ຊະ​ນິດ​ໃນ​ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ ແມ່ນ​ກຳ​ລັງຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ມີ​ມາ​

ກ່ອນໃນປະຫວັດສາດມະນຸດ.

ແລະຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະສູ​ນ​ພັນ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ,

ຈາກພີ່ນ້ອງທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຫາປະຊາກອນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດ,

ທ້ອງຟ້າ ແລະ ພື້ນດິນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ວັອດ​ສັນ ປະ​ທານ​ອົງ​ການ IPBES ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ

ປ່າທຳມະຊາດ ຂອງພວກເຮົາຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ພື້ນທີ່ນ້ຳຊຸ່ມທຳມະຊາດ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່

ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ຊີວະນາໆພັນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນບັນຫາສຳ

ຄັນທີ່ເທົ່າທຽມກັນກັບສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ບັນຫາສິ່ງແວດ

ລ້ອມເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ມັນແມ່ນບັນຫາດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ, ບັນຫາການພັດທະນາ, ບັນຫາດ້ານ

ຄວາມໝັ້ງຄົງ, ສັງຄົມ, ສິນທຳ ແລະບັນຫາຈັນຍາບັນ. ເວລາສຳລັບການດຳເນີນ

ການນັ້ນ ເຫັນໄດ້ຊັດວ່າຕ້ອງແມ່ນດຽວນີ້.”

ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສະຫຼຸບ​ວ່າ ພືດ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ດິນ​ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 20

ເປີເຊັນ, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 1900 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ. ພວກສັດເຄິ່ງບົກເຄິ່ງນ້ຳໄດ້ຫຼຸດ

ລົງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ເປີເຊັນໃນລະຫວ່າງໄລຍະເວລນັ້ນ, ແລະ ສັດນ້ຳທີ່ລ້ຽງລູກດ້ວຍ

ນ້ຳນົມຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງສ່ວນສາມແມ່ນໄດ້ປະສົບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່.

ແລະ ກິ​ດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ມະ​ນຸດ, ຈາກ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໄຮ່​ເຮັດ​ນາ ແລະ ຕັດ​ໄມ້ ແມ່​ນ​ເຫດ​

ຜົນຕົ້ນຕໍທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ 150 ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຮອງ​ເອົາ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ລວມ​ມີ

ສະຫະລັດ. ເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ບາງຢ່າງຕ້ອງໄດ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ ບອບ ວັອດ​ສັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ແມ່ນ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ເຄີຍ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​

ຕໍ່ປ່ຽນສະພາບດິນຟ້າອາກາດ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ສູນເສຍຊີວະນາໆພັນ ແຕ່ພວກ

ເຮົາຈະສາມາດມີອະນາຄົດທີ່ຍືນຍົງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາເລືອກນະໂຍບາຍທີ່

ຖືກຕ້ອງ ແລະ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ຖ້າພວກເຮົາປ່ຽນການປະພຶດຂອງພວກເຮົາ

ພວກເຮົາຈະມີອະນາຄົດທີ່ຍືນຍົງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ ສຳລັບລູກ ແລະ ຫຼານຂອງພວກ

ເຮົາ.”

ຂໍ້​ແກ້​ໄຂບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂຽນ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ ແມ່ນ​ເລີ່ມ​ຄິດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ທຸກ​ຮູບ​

ແບບ, ຈາກໂຕ ຈີຣາຟ ແລະ ຊ້າງ ເຖິງໂຕ ຈິໂກະຈິປອມ ແລະນົກ ໂດຍຖືວ່າມັນມີ

ຄຸນຄ່າ.

ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເອງ ເພື່ອ​

ເກັບກວາດຄວາມເປື້ອນເປິທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຮັດນັ້ນແມ່ນສາມາດແກ້ໄຂໄດ້.

ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ວັອດ​ສອນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ມີ​ແຮງ​ຈູງ​ໃຈ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​

ສະອາດ, ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ສະອາດ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮູ້ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຍອດຜະລິດຕະພັນ

ລວມ, ໂດຍຖືວ່າເປັນສິ່ງວັດແທກການເຕີບໂຕ, ການເຕີບໂຕດ້ານເສດຖະກິດເທົ່າ

ນັ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຮູ້ວ່າ ທຳມະຊາດແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງທຶນທຳມະຊາດ, ພ້ອມ

ກັບທຶນມະນຸດ, ຄວາມອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີ ແລະ ທຶນທາງສັງຄົມ.”

ລາຍ​ງານ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ສະຫຼຸບ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຜົ​ນຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​

ທີ່ສຸດຕາມທີ່ຄາດເອົາໄວ້ໄດ້ ຖ້າມະນຸດເລີ່ມເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງຫ້າວຫັນໄປສູ່ຄວາມຍືນ

ຍົງ.

The long awaited UN report on Biodiversity has been released - and as we reported last week, the extensive study shows how human activity is threatening the mass extinction of one million of the world's plant, insect and animal species.However, the report also suggests we can fix the problem. VOA's Kevin Enochs has more.



How much damage are humans doing to planet Earth?



That's the key question in a report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, or IPBES.



The headlines are stark.



Nature in all its diversity is declining at rates unprecedented in human history.



And more than 1-million species are directly threatened with extinction, from our closest cousins to most of the largest inhabitants of our oceans, skies, and ground.



"We've lost much of our native forests, much of our native wetlands and effectively biodiversity needs to be considered as an equally important issue as climate change. It's not just an environmental issue, it is an economic issue, a development issue, a security issue, social, moral and ethical issue. The time for action clearly is now."



The report concludes that land based species have declined by at least 20 percent, mostly since 1900. Amphibian species have declined by more than 40% during that period, and more than a third of all marine mammals are threatened.



And human activites, from ocean pollution and overfishing....to human caused climate change....



and land degradation from farming and logging.... are the primary reason it's all happening.



The consensus among the 150 nations that approved the report, including the U.S., is clear: something has to change.



"Business as usual is a disaster. We're going to continue to change the climate. We're going to continue to lose biodiversity but we can have a more sustainable future if we choose the right policies, the right technologies. If we change our behavior we can have a much more sustainable future for our children and grandchildren."



The solution the authors say is to begin thinking of all forms of nature, from giraffes and elephants to lizards and birds, as having value.



Adding their value into our own attempts to clean up the mess we've made can solve the problem, they say.



"We need to have incentives in place for clean technologies, clean practices. We need to recognize not just GDP, Gross Domestic Product, as a measure of growth, economic growth, we have to recognize that nature is a major thing of natural capital, along with human capital, built capital and social capital."



The report concludes that is still possible to head off the worst predicted outcomes if humans start moving aggressively towards sustainability.