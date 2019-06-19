ອົງ​ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ຫຼື UNHCR ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ປະ​ມານ 71 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ

ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ພວມຂາດທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ຍ້ອນ​ໄພ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ຖື​ກ​ປະຫັດປະຫານ ແລະ​ຄວາມ

ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ. ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ລັບ​ໃໝ່ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ ວັນອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບໂລກ

ຫຼື World Refugee Day ໃນວັນ​ທີ 20 ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ມື້​ອື່ນ, ອົງ​ການ UNHCR ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນມາ ເກືອບ​ເມື່ອ

70 ປີ ກ່ອນ. ​ຊ​ລາ​ຕິ​ກາ ໂຮກ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ​

ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ມີຜູ້​ຄົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 300,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ໄດ້​ໜີ​ພ່າຍ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເຂັ່ນ​ຂ້າ​ຍ້ອນເຊື້ອ

​ຊາດເຜົ່າ​ພັນ ຈາກ​ທາງ​ພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ຄອງ​ໂກ

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ມິ​ຖຸ​ນາ ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ. ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ

ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີຜູ້​ຄົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 160 ຄົນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ໃນ​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ

ພວກ​ກະ​ສິ​ກອນ​ແລະພວກ​ລ້ຽງສັດ ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ໃນສັບ​ປະ​ດາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ເອງ.

ໂຄ​ສົກຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ UNHCR ທ່ານ​ນາງ Babar Baloch ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່

ມີ​ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ລົບໄພ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ​ນີ້, ​ມີຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວວ່າ​ ຈະ​ມີ

ຜູ້​ຄົນຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ນີ້ ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ທາງ​ເອົາ​ຕົວ​ລອດ ໄປຢູ່​ອຸ​ການ​ດາ​ຂ້າມ

​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ແອ​ລ​ເບີ​ຣ໌​ຕໄປ.”

ຜູ້​ຄົນສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ລົບ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ເມືອງນອນ

ແລະ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າຈະໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ. ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຊີ​ວິດ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ຢູ່ໃນສູນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ເຊັ່ນ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ໃນ​ຈໍ​ແດນນັ້ນ.

​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບຊາວ ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ທ້າວ Mohammed Diabກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງດອກ​

ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຍອມ​ແພ້ ປະ​ຖິ້ມ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ເມືອງນອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້.

ອາ​ນຸ​ຊົນ​ລຸ້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ໃນ​ອາ​ນາ​ຄົດ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຍອມ​ແພ້​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ. ຖ້າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕາຍ ມັນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ

ຈະ​ມີ​ພວກ​ອື່ນ, ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່?”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ພວກ​ຊາວ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ພວກ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ໜ້ອຍ ແລະ​ມີ​ວິ​ກິດ​ການ​

ອັນ​ໃໝ່ ໃນການ​ເຂັ່ນ​ຂ້າ ການປະຫັດປະຫານ ອາຊະຍາກຳ ແລະ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດສິດ​ທິ​

ມະ​ນຸດ ໄດ້ສ້າງ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງໃໝ່ສຳລັບ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ. ຈຳ​ນວນ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​

ລົບ​ໜີ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ປະ​ມານເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່

ແມ່ນ​ໄປ​ຈາກອັຟກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ, ຊີ​ເຣຍ, ຊູ​ດານ​ໃຕ້, ມຽນ​ມາ ແລະ​ໂ​ຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Ninette Kelley ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແລະ​ຕອນ​ທີ່ພວກທ່ານ ມອງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ບັນ​ດາ

ປະ​ເທດ​ພວກ​ນີ້ ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ຈະສາ​ມາດ​ເຫັນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດຈາກອັຟກາ​ນິ​ສ​ຖານ

ແລະ​ໂ​ຊ​ມາ​ເລຍ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ລົບ​ໜີ ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ເລົ່າ ໃນ​ຮອບ 40 ປີ

ຜ່ານມາ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kelley ແມ່ນຜູ້​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ການ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ UNHCR ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ທີ່

ນະ​ຄອນ​ນິວ​ຢອກ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ບອກວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ຫັດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ຊົນ​ກຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ

ໃນ​ບາງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຊັ່ນ​ເອ​ທິ​ໂອ​ເປຍ ແລະ​ກາ​ມາ​ລູນ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ຜົນ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ລົບ​ໜີ​

ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຊ້ຳ​ແລ້ວ​ຊ້ຳ​ອີກ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ບາງວິ​ກິດ​ການ​ອັນ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຫວ່າງ

​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kelley ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ແລະ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ​ນີ້ ແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວ​ນີ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ

ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2015 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ຊຶ່ງມີ​ປະ​ມານ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ລົບ​ໜີ.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kelley ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ໂຄລອມ​ເບຍ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ 1 ລ້ານ 3 ແສນ

​ຄົນ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ທະ​ບຽນ​ຈາກເວ​ນີ​ຊູ​ເອ​ລາ ແລະ​ເປ​ຣູ ມີ​ປະ​ມານ 800,000 ຄົນ. ເທີ​ກີ ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ

ແລະ​ຈໍ​ແດນ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຊາວ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.



ບາງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ຕ່າງ​ຊາດ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ຫັດ​ປະ​ຫານ​ພາຍ​ໃນ ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນຢູ່ກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kelley ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ລົບ​ໜີ​ບ້ານ​ເກີດ​ເມືອງນອນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ

ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ພຽງ​ທາງເລືກ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ຕອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວເພື່ອ​ລອດ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ນີ້

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ກາງ

ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Kelley ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ ຫຼື

ພວກ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ໂດຍ ​ພວກ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ພານ ແລະ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​

ຂອງ​ພວກຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ໄວ​ລຸ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກແກ້ງແລະຂ້າ​ຟັນ​ລັນ​ແທງ​ພວກ​ອື່ນ

ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍຂ້າ​ຕົວ​ເອງຕາຍ. ແລະ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຍິງ​ສາວ​ໄວ​ລຸ້ນ ກໍ​ຈະຖືກ​ຊັກ​ຊວນໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​

ໃນ​ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ, ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຊາບ​ດີ, ການ​ຄ້າ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຫຼື​ບໍ່ ກໍ​ຖືກ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂືນ​ຊຳ​ເລົາ.”

ລາຍ​ງານສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ​ໄດ້ຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ

​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ປະ​ເທດທັງຫລາຍ ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຄົນ

​ຖືກ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ລົບໜີໄປ.

The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 71 million people around the world are displaced by war, persecution and conflict.In a new report issued Wednesday ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20, the UNHCR says this is the highest level ever reached since the agency was established nearly 70 years ago.VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.

More than 300,000 people have fled ethnic violence in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since early June.U.N. officials say more than 160 people were killed in clashes there between farming and herding communities in just the past week.

Babar Baloch, UNHCR Spokesperson

"As the displacement continues at this massive scale, fears are more people will try to seek safety in Uganda crossing Lake Albert."

Most people who are forced to leave their homes hope to come back. Even those who have spent much of their lives in a refugee camp, such as this Palestinian in Jordan.

Mohammed Diab, Palestinian refugee

"There is no way we will give up on our homeland, this is impossible. The future generations will not give it up. If we die, there are others, right?"

But the number of those who return are relatively small and new conflicts, persecutions, crime and human rights abuses create new waves of refugees. The current number of displaced people worldwide roughly equals the population of France. Most of them are from Afghanistan, Syria, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia.

Ninette Kelley, UNHCR New York

"And when you look at those countries, you can see that both Afghanistan and Somalia have had re-occurring displacement for over 40 years."

Ninette Kelley is the director of UNHCR's New York office. She told VOA that tribal clashes in some countries like Ethiopia and Cameroon cause repeated internal displacement, but some developments are more recent.

Ninette Kelley, UNHCR New York

"And then the other big story of course has been Venezuela where, since 2015, over 4 million people have fled."

Kelley said Columbia now has 1.3 million registered Venezuelans and Peru about 800,000. Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan house the most Syrians.



Some countries host foreign refugees while their internal clashes cause displacement of local populations.



Kelley said most people flee their homes only as a last resort when they fear for survival, and this, she said, is the main reason for a large influx of Central Americans at the U.S.-Mexico border.



Ninette Kelley, UNHCR New York

"There are very gripping accounts of situations where neighbors or neighborhoods are controlled by rival gangs and where the choice for a young male is either join a gang and murder others or you'd be murdered yourself. And for a young woman it can be conscripted into, you know, trafficking or sexual abuse."

The U.N. report urges the international community to invest in the economy and security of the countries whose people are forced to flee.