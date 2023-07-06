ນັກສືບສວນຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ອີຣ່ານຕ້ອງຍຸຕິການປາບປາມທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍ ຕໍ່ພວກປະທ້ວງ

ບັນດານັກສືບສວນຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ປະນາມຕໍ່ຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວຂອງທາງການອີຣ່ານ ໃນການສືບສວນສອບສວນ ແລະຈະນຳເອົາພວກຄົນທີ່ຮັບ ຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການເສຍຊີວິດໃນລະຫວ່າງການຄວບຄຸມຕົວຂອງນາງມາຊາ ອາມີນີ ໄວ 22 ປີ ເປັນເວລາ 10 ເດືອນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ນາງໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມໂດຍ ອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດສິນທຳ ສຳລັບຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາວ່າ ນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ປົກຄຸມຜົມດ້ວຍຜ້າຮີຈາບ (hijab) ຫຼື ຜ້າຄຸມຫົວຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງ.

“ສິບເດືອນຜ່ານໄປ......ສິດໃນການໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຈິງແລະຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳຂອງຄອບຄົວນາງອາມານີ ຍັງຄົງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຢ່າງສົມບູນເທື່ອ” ທ່ານນາງຊາຣາ ໂຮສເຊນ ປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິການອິດສະຫຼະສາກົນເພື່ອຊອກຫາຄວາມຈິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບອີຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນພາຍໃນປະເທດ ຍັງຂາດບັນທັດຖານ ແລະມາດຕະຖານດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງສາກົນ ທີ່ລວມເຖິງຂໍ້ກຳນົດດ້ານການໄດ້ຮັບຄຳຕອບໃນເວລາອັນຄວນ, ຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ແລະຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສ.”

ຄະນະກຳມາທິການ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກສາມຄົນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 24 ພະ ຈິກ 2022 ເພື່ອສືບສວນສອບສວນໃນເລື້ອງການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ທີ່ກ່ຽວ ຂ້ອງກັບການປະທ້ວງທີ່ໄດ້ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ ລຸນຫຼັງການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງນາງອາມີນີ ໃນວັນທີ 16 ກັນຍາ ໂດຍສະເພາະຢ່າງຍິ່ງໃນສ່ວນເລື້ອງຂອງພວກແມ່ຍິງ ແລະເດັກຍິງ ກໍໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີການສືບສວນຫຼ້າສຸດ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງຕົນດ້ວຍປາກເປົ່າ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ຕໍ່ສະພາສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.

U.N. investigators have condemned the failure of Iranian authorities to investigate and hold accountable those responsible for the in-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini 10 months after she was arrested by the so-called morality police for allegedly not covering her hair properly with a hijab or headscarf.

"Ten months on … Amini's family's right to truth and justice remain unfulfilled," said Sara Hossain, chairperson of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran.

"We are concerned that domestic investigations have fallen short of international human rights norms and standards, including the requirements of promptness, independence, and transparency."

The three-member mission, which was established Nov. 24, 2022, to investigate alleged human rights violations related to protests that erupted following Amini's death on September 16, especially with respect to women and girls, presented its first oral update Wednesday to the U.N. Human Rights Council.